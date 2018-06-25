  1. Arts & Culture
Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 25–28

A former security adviser talks about the state of the world, summer dreams get wonky, and a carnival performer braves a literary stunt.

By Mac Hubbard 6/25/2018 at 10:39am

Ben Rhodes, who comes to town this week, pictured with Barack Obama in 2014.

Image: Courtesy Obama White House and Courtesy Pete Souza

Mon, Jun 25
Tessa Fontaine
According to this memoir, fire eating and snake charming are fine ways to deal with heartbreak and figure out who you are. In The Electric Woman, Tessa Fontaine comes into her own against the backdrop of a traveling side show. One can hope for a demonstration, although the talk might be equally informative. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Tue, Jun 26
A Typographic Ramble Around London
If the world of typography had rockstars, then Glenn Fleishman would count as one. He dives into a very visual exploration of London printing and typesetting in support of his latest book, London Kerning. Okay, this one's a little specific, but maybe it'll inspire a new hobby and save a dying art. Ada's Technical Bookstore and Cafe, Free

Summer Dreams
Four Northwest artists transform Winston Wächter with trippy installations. Jennifer Zwick, Peter Gronquist, and the collective Electric Coffin offer complex takes on immersion and recursion, while Neon Saltwater splashes rooms with such color and light you’ll feel like you stepped into the title sequence of a florid ’80s film. Through August 22. Winston Wächter Gallery, Free – Stefan Milne

Wed, Jun 27
The Color Purple
This modern American classic comes to town as a Grammy- and Tony-winning musical with a score of jazz, blues, gospel, and ragtime. Depicting the black experience and hardship in the rural 1930s South, Alice Walker’s story of finding strength in the face of extreme adversity still speaks powerfully more than three decades after it won both a Pulitzer and National Book Award. Through July 1. Paramount Theatre, $35–$100

Ben Rhodes
He wore many hats during his tenure on Obama's white house staff—ranging from national security adviser to trusted friend. Now Ben Rhodes offers his take on the Obama presidency in his new book, The World As It Is. Given his proximity to key decision-making for eight years, through everything from the Arab Spring to Cuban relations, Rhodes stands to offer a very personal meditation on an administration normally analyzed from the outside. Central Library, Free

Thu, Jun 28
JusMoni, Stas THEE Boss
Though she plays spacey soul, JusMoni keeps things grounded on her promising debut, just released in April. You'd do well to keep your eye on her. She teams up with Stas THEE Boss, whose imaginative hip-hop continues to inspire the local scene even after the dissolution of THEESatisfaction. Opening support from Falon Sierra. Chop Suey, $12

