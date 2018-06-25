  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When June 25–July 2

On this week's style agenda: antiques at Craven Farm, designs from Vivid Element, paints and sips at Stoup Brewing, activewear from Odlo.

By Katheryn Grice 6/25/2018 at 11:30am

Courtesy of Vivid Element.  

Thru June 29
Protect Those Peepers with Sunglasses from Moorea Seal
The sun is out and at full force now, and with it come sundresses, sunscreen, hats, and most definitely some fashionable sunnies to match. The folks over at Moorea Seal have you covered. Pop over there this week and grab a pair of free Karu Sunglasses with in-store purchases of $100 or more. 

Mon, June 25
Paint and Drink: Canvas Tote Bags 
We've got the perfect suggestion to spice up your Monday evening. Tonight over at Stoup Brewing, people are gathering together to paint tote bags with beautiful sunflower designs! Yes, you can paint, drink AND create a one-of-a-kind tote for those Sunday farmers market adventures. All supplies are included in the ticket price. 

Mon, June 28
Loom Weaving Workshop with Chelsea Giacolino
Learn the craft of the loom from local fiber artist, builder, and painter Chelsea Giacolino, whose work is inspired by the great beauty of the Pacific Northwest. This Thursday from 6 to 9 come prepared to learn, sip some drinks, and enjoy some treats. All you need is a ticket, and the rest will be at Station 7 waiting for your creative self to make beautiful summertime masterpieces. 

Sat, June 30
Vivid Element Trunk Show
We here in the Pacific Northwest seem to have the "earthy" tones mastered in our wardrobe selection. But, people, it's summer! So, let's add more color. Break out of the predictable color scheme and add some boldness. Check out Portland designer Amy Daileda's Vivid Element style line, showcasing rich hand-dyed colors, comfortable fits, and eco-friendly fabrics. She's bringing a splash of color to the streets of Seattle this Saturday at the Vivid Element trunk show and partnering with our friends at Sassafras Boutique

Sat, June 30
Craven Farm Antique Tailgate Sale
A summer day spent antiquing outside in an open field? Yes, please. With all the vendors brought to one place, a mini road trip to Snohomish is worth the venture. Check out the Craven Farm this Saturday, bring some friends, and get started on your treasure hunt with over 40 vendors lining the field in pickups and vans. 

Sat, June 30
Odlo Sample Sale 
Odlo, an outdoor premium functional sportswear line based out of Switzerland, is having its first U.S. sample sale this Saturday at Peddler Brewing from 11 to 6. There will be samples from their cross-country skiing line, cycling, running, and more. Grab a beer and enjoy being the first to get a look at samples that you can't find anywhere else.

Wear What When, Sales & Events
