What to Do This Weekend June 22–24

Not your average readings, Ira Glass on his own life, and some of local art's brightest stars.

By Mac Hubbard 6/22/2018 at 9:11am

Josiah Wise, aka Serpentwithfeet, brings his avant-gospel music to Barboza on Friday.

Image: Courtesy Ash Kingston / Perfect Pitch PR

Fri, Jun 22
Serpentwithfeet
Drawing on the church music of his youth and the classical singing aspirations of his art school days, Josiah Wise gushes engrossing dirges and warbles arias that strike a chord with ears tuned to more contemporary sounds, thanks to the soulfulness of his voice. Barboza, $13

Primus, Mastodon
Largely due to the deranged virtuosity of Les Claypool on bass, Primus has always left people wondering whether to categorize them as technically gifted or off-puttingly strange (see Willy Wonka-inspired album Primus and the Chocolate Factory with the Fungi Ensemble for more on this conundrum). And there's nowhere better than the outdoors to soak in the prehistoric sludge metal of Mastadon. Marymoor Park, $45

Sat, Jun 23
Arc Artist Fellowship Showcase
See what some of the best of local talent is up to as 4Culture formally introduces and shows off the winners of this new grant program. Fellows Angel Alvier-Langley, Earl Debnam, Tara Hardy, and Mickey Rowe have racked up an impressive heap of accomplishments in the community already. Here's a chance to catch up with them. Washington Hall, Free

Gramma Readings Series #1
To kick off its new reading series, Gramma Press brings in Lindy West—the former writer at the Stranger and the author Shrill—to headline. As much as one can headline a reading. She's joined by Kate Turbin's performance piece about Anna Nicole Smith, Gramma poet Stacey Tran, and a pair of dancers. Erickson Theatre, $12

Sun, Jun 24
Ira Glass
The host of the wildly popular radio show This American Life rolls through Tacoma, reflecting on his long career as a luminary of storytelling. Using his singular ability to find and follow a narrative, he’ll take a look at his own life in a segment that addresses seven lessons he’s learned about creating and failing. Sure, it's a bit of a drive, but it's also a good way to get out of the Pride congestion. Rialto Theater $29–$85

And speaking of Pride, you can also find our guide for it here, as well as Pride food and drink events here

