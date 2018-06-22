  1. Eat & Drink
This Week In Restaurant News: Cocktail Lounges, Bento Boxes, and Sky-High Ice Cream

Plus, this year's Washington Beer Award winners are announced.

By Cassie Sawyer 6/22/2018 at 9:00am

Department Bento's...bento.

Image: Courtesy Nordstrom

In-Flight Eating

Salt and Straw
The insanely popular Portland (and beyond) ice cream shop is partnering with  Alaska Airlines and offering single servings of their unique flavors for first class flyers. Starting scoops will be the sea salt with caramel ribbons and Meyer lemon with blueberries. This past spring we welcomed two Salt and Straw shops to Seattle in Ballard and Capitol Hill.

Backwoods Brewing
The Washington Beer Blog announced this week that Backwoods Brewing will be opening a pub in Portland. The Carson brewery is going to make the journey to the downtown Pearl District to see what our neighbors to the south think of their Logyard IPA and blueberry wheat.

Accolades of Ale

Washington Beer Awards
June 16 was the 6th annual Washington Beer Awards—and by far the biggest yet with nearly 1,300 submissions. That’s a lot of beer. The big wins went to Grains of Wrath Brewing, Populuxe Brewing, E9 Brewery, and Wander Brewing in the breweries of the year category. 

Yelp’s Most Popular Dishes
Hey, we’re number one. Food and Wine reported that Seattle’s own Pike Place Chowder takes the first spot with their New England-style chowda. The list was compiled using bots aka “machine learning” to sparse out the most popular ratings on the restaurant and food ranking website.

Wine Enthusiast's Top 100 Best Wine Restaurants in America
Michael Mina's modern French wine bar, RN74, has made the list as one of the top wine restaurants of 2018 as the only Seattle representative. The restaurant team applauds sommelier Jeff Lindsay-Thorsen's efforts this past year in nearly doubling the in-house wine collection. The Willow's Inn on Lummi Island also made the Top 100. And in a newly implemented hall of fame feature this year, the Herbfarm and Canlis made the cut for being on the list previously four or more times.   

Now Open

The Belmont
The former Revolution Wine shop on Pike and Belmont has been reimagined with a bigger emphasis on the lounge with a new cocktail program and small tapas-style plates. The Belmont has a British Colonial-type decor with leather couches, rattan chairs, and palms. Quite a cozy spot for a quaff, indeed.

Department Bento
Tom Douglas has made his first appearance on the Eastside in the Bellevue Nordstrom with a bento box-style lunch counter cafe. The build your own bento-style is similar to a lunch option at Tanakasan where diners pick their choice of rice, vegetables, and proteins. Eater Seattle has more details. 

Shift Change

Serafina and Cicchetti
General manager David Weeks is stepping down from his role at the end of June to pursue other ventures; he’s been in the industry for 22 years with long stints in the Tom Douglas ranks. Kelley Kieser will be taking over with two years under her belt as assistant manager with the restaurant team. Kieser’s been with the company since 2012 and had the pleasure of working directly with Susan Kaufman before her untimely passing.

 

