  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Special Events

Pride Guide

10 Pride Events to Catch

Besides the parade, obviously.

By Mac Hubbard 6/21/2018 at 10:54am

Image: Searick1

Seattle may not be known as a city of partiers, but you better believe it takes to the streets for Pride. Some of the most momentous events include Trans Pride, PrideFest Capitol Hill, and, of course, the big parade downtown on Sunday. But here are some other things to keep an eye out for.

You can also check out our guide to Pride food and drink events here.

GAYEXP
KEXP's advocacy for underrepresented groups in the Seattle community goes far beyond touting little indie acts. On Saturday, the station hosts an early evening party with live performances from SassyBlack, Sashay, and Guayaba. Yes, there'll be beer and cocktails—plus the opportunity to say hello to the Gender Justice League. KEXP Gathering Space, $10–$12

Seattle Alternative Pride 2018
Those looking for a weekend pass can buy into a slew of DJ sets at venues like Neighbors, Neumos, and Mbar. Some line items even have a little of that "secret location TBA" action brewing. If you're still standing on Sunday night, you can also look forward to Club 69. A portion of the proceeds benefit Gay City and its health project. Various locations, $110–$138

Pony Pride
This Capitol Hill favorite has a lineup typical of its niche (and often very good) DJ sets. Friday features new wave and dance punk packaged as Be Stiff. Studio 5'4", a disco party that is apparently all the rage in San Francisco, gets Seattle treatment on Saturday after the housey Luv Ladder. And things wrap up Sunday with Pony's beloved mainstay the World's Tiniest Tea Dance. Pony, Free–$5 

BeautyBoiz Queer AF
If you want dancing, then you might as well dance with some of the best at this all-out bash featuring the likes of Neon Kween, Waxie Moon, Betty Wetter, and tons of other acts. A combination of drag, burlesque, and even an aerial show? Color me impressed. Throw in a dance party after the performances and some specials on vodka and you've got yourself a Pride Friday night. Fred Wildlife Refuge, $40

Kremwerk Complex Pride 2018
From the looks of the lineup, you could probably post yourself at Kremwerk and Timbre Room for the weekend and feel satisfied. Their bookings array is vast, and the venue has a well-stocked daytime drag program. A Pride edition of Mona Real's Thriftease is a highlight: a queen pageantry, display of thrift store savvy, and auction that strips models of their wears, all in one. Kremwerk Complex, Individual event tickets available, $75 VIP Weekend Pass

Seattle Dyke March
March resolutely in support of queer experiences across the gender spectrum. Though gay bars are a huge draw this weekend, don't be mistaken that Pride is a boy's club (or any gender's, for that matter). Starts at Seattle Central College

Rainier Beach Pride Swim
Everyone gets in for free at Rainier Beach Pool! In the spirit of the weekend, it's all about bringing the community together—and maybe a little about scrubbing some glitter off. Rainier Beach Community Center and Pool, Free

Marching in Gucci: Memoirs of a Well-Dressed Black AIDS Activist
Revisiting the painful memory of the AIDS epidemic and its disproportionally high affect on gay black men, this solo multimedia performance piece pays respects to survivors and casualties of queer experience alike. Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, $20

God Save the Queens
Seattle Men's Chorus goes glam performing a wholesale batch of British rock and pop music from the Beatles, Queen, Elton John, Sting, Adele, and others. Also performing is America's Got Talent finalist Prince Poppycock, who Sharon Osbourne called the "male Lady Gaga." McCaw Hall, $25–$75

All Ages Pride Dance
This party lets the younger crowd hit the town for an evening. Proceeds benefit Camp Emerald, which teaches queer youth to write songs and play in bands. Vera Project, $5–$10

Filed under
Pride 2018, Summer Events, Pride
Show Comments
In this Article

Special Events

All Ages Pride Dance

$5–$10 The Vera Project

This party lets the younger crowd hit the town for an evening. Proceeds benefit Camp Emerald, which teaches queer youth to write songs and play in bands.

Special Events

God Save the Queens

8:00 PM $25–$78 McCaw Hall

Seattle Men's Chorus goes glam performing a wholesale batch of British rock and pop music from the Beatles, Queen, Elton John, Sting, Adele, and others. Also...

Special Events

Marching in Gucci

7:30 PM $20 Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center

Revisiting the painful memory of the AIDS epidemic and its disproportionally high affect on gay black men, this solo multimedia performance piece pays respec...

Special Events

Rainier Beach Pride Swim

Free Rainier Beach Community Center and Pool

Everyone gets in for free at Rainier Beach Pool! In the spirit of the weekend, it's all about bringing the community together—and maybe a little about scrubb...

Special Events

Seattle Dyke March 2018

Free Seattle Central Community College

March resolutely in support of queer experiences across the gender spectrum. Though gay bars are a huge draw this weekend, don't be mistaken that Pride is a ...

Special Events

Kremwerk Complex Pride 2018

5:00 PM Various Kremwerk

From the looks of the lineup, you could probably post yourself at Kremwerk and Timbre Room for the weekend and feel satisfied. Their bookings array is vast, ...

Special Events

BeautyBoiz Queer AF

$30–$40 FRED Wildlife Refuge

If you want dancing, then you might as well dance with some of the best at this all-out bash featuring the likes of Neon Kween, Waxie Moon, Betty Wetter, and...

Special Events

Pony Pride 2018

9:00 PM Free–$5 Pony

This Capitol Hill favorite has a lineup typical of its niche (and often very good) DJ sets. Friday features new wave and dance punk packaged as Be Stiff. Stu...

Special Events

Seattle Alternative Pride 2018

8:00 PM $110–$138 Various Locations

Those looking for a weekend pass can buy into a slew of DJ sets at venues like Neighbors, Neumos, and Mbar. Some line items even have a little of that "secre...

Special Events

GAYEXP

$10–$12 KEXP

KEXP's advocacy for underrepresented groups in the Seattle community goes far beyond touting little indie acts. On Saturday, the station hosts an early eveni...

Related Content

Fiendish Conversation

SassyBlack Is More Than a Throwback

06/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Taste the Rainbow

Come Out to These Restaurants Celebrating Pride

06/20/2018 By Grace Madigan

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2018

06/12/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Chomping at the Bit

Wear Your Big Hats and Sip Mint Juleps at These 7 Kentucky Derby Parties

05/02/2018 By Grace Madigan

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 20–26

06/20/2018 By Grace Madigan

Taste the Rainbow

Come Out to These Restaurants Celebrating Pride

06/20/2018 By Grace Madigan

What to Drink

A Pike Place Market Nightcap

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Where to Eat

14 Classic Restaurants at Pike Place Market

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Where to Eat

Meet the Newcomers at Pike Place Market

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

That's Amore

DeLaurenti: A Love Letter

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Arts & Culture

Pride Guide

10 Pride Events to Catch

06/21/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Lindy West Headlines Gramma Reading Series #1

06/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bravo!

Seattle Symphony Is Nominated for Orchestra of the Year

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Summer Sounds

13 Marquee Concerts for July

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

15 July Events You Can't Miss

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle in July 2018

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Meat Mishap

Market Forces and Meaty Sandwiches

06/19/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Super Market Sweep

How to Do Pike Place in 30 Minutes or Less

06/19/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Mike Holm

Cover Story

The Complete Revised Guide to Pike Place Market

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne, Rosin Saez, Allecia Vermillion, and Allison Williams

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens: July 2018

06/19/2018

Born This Way

Conversion Therapy Survivors Still Have Wounds to Heal

06/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Shade Index

Oh Canada, We're Not That Jealous of You

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Style & Shopping

Shop Around

Down-Under Wonders at Pike Place

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Shop Around

Cool Market Finds at Pike Place

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 18–25

06/18/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Psst: He's Good on Neckties

What to Get Dad for Father's Day 2018

06/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice and Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 11–18

06/11/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Warm Weather Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for June

06/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Travel, Eh?

25 Reasons to Visit British Columbia Right Now

06/19/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Shade Index

Oh Canada, We're Not That Jealous of You

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe