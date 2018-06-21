10 Pride Events to Catch

Seattle may not be known as a city of partiers, but you better believe it takes to the streets for Pride. Some of the most momentous events include Trans Pride, PrideFest Capitol Hill, and, of course, the big parade downtown on Sunday. But here are some other things to keep an eye out for.

You can also check out our guide to Pride food and drink events here.

GAYEXP

KEXP's advocacy for underrepresented groups in the Seattle community goes far beyond touting little indie acts. On Saturday, the station hosts an early evening party with live performances from SassyBlack, Sashay, and Guayaba. Yes, there'll be beer and cocktails—plus the opportunity to say hello to the Gender Justice League. KEXP Gathering Space, $10–$12

Seattle Alternative Pride 2018

Those looking for a weekend pass can buy into a slew of DJ sets at venues like Neighbors, Neumos, and Mbar. Some line items even have a little of that "secret location TBA" action brewing. If you're still standing on Sunday night, you can also look forward to Club 69. A portion of the proceeds benefit Gay City and its health project. Various locations, $110–$138

Pony Pride

This Capitol Hill favorite has a lineup typical of its niche (and often very good) DJ sets. Friday features new wave and dance punk packaged as Be Stiff. Studio 5'4", a disco party that is apparently all the rage in San Francisco, gets Seattle treatment on Saturday after the housey Luv Ladder. And things wrap up Sunday with Pony's beloved mainstay the World's Tiniest Tea Dance. Pony, Free–$5

BeautyBoiz Queer AF

If you want dancing, then you might as well dance with some of the best at this all-out bash featuring the likes of Neon Kween, Waxie Moon, Betty Wetter, and tons of other acts. A combination of drag, burlesque, and even an aerial show? Color me impressed. Throw in a dance party after the performances and some specials on vodka and you've got yourself a Pride Friday night. Fred Wildlife Refuge, $40

Kremwerk Complex Pride 2018

From the looks of the lineup, you could probably post yourself at Kremwerk and Timbre Room for the weekend and feel satisfied. Their bookings array is vast, and the venue has a well-stocked daytime drag program. A Pride edition of Mona Real's Thriftease is a highlight: a queen pageantry, display of thrift store savvy, and auction that strips models of their wears, all in one. Kremwerk Complex, Individual event tickets available, $75 VIP Weekend Pass

Seattle Dyke March

March resolutely in support of queer experiences across the gender spectrum. Though gay bars are a huge draw this weekend, don't be mistaken that Pride is a boy's club (or any gender's, for that matter). Starts at Seattle Central College

Rainier Beach Pride Swim

Everyone gets in for free at Rainier Beach Pool! In the spirit of the weekend, it's all about bringing the community together—and maybe a little about scrubbing some glitter off. Rainier Beach Community Center and Pool, Free

Marching in Gucci: Memoirs of a Well-Dressed Black AIDS Activist

Revisiting the painful memory of the AIDS epidemic and its disproportionally high affect on gay black men, this solo multimedia performance piece pays respects to survivors and casualties of queer experience alike. Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, $20

God Save the Queens

Seattle Men's Chorus goes glam performing a wholesale batch of British rock and pop music from the Beatles, Queen, Elton John, Sting, Adele, and others. Also performing is America's Got Talent finalist Prince Poppycock, who Sharon Osbourne called the "male Lady Gaga." McCaw Hall, $25–$75

All Ages Pride Dance

This party lets the younger crowd hit the town for an evening. Proceeds benefit Camp Emerald, which teaches queer youth to write songs and play in bands. Vera Project, $5–$10