Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 20–26

The week in which: Hot Stove Society saves the bees, a pig roast and rosé party takes over Vif's parking lot, and Henry's Tavern gets crafty.

By Grace Madigan 6/20/2018 at 9:00am

Summer is here and so is ice cream season, sample 12 of Molly Moon's seasonal flavors before anyone else.

Thu, June 21
Give Bees a Chance
Yes, our black and yellow striped friends are a nuisance when you stop and try to smell the flowers but they're actually quite important. In an effort to save the plummeting population of bees, five chefs across the country are holding dinners to benefit a campaign to educate kids about the importance of our pollinators. Tom Douglas and Jackie Cross will host a fundraising dinner at the Hot Stove Society featuring bee-inspired drinks and dishes such as coal-roasted sweet potato with honeycomb, Willapa Hills Big Boy Blue cheese, charred scallion, and Marcona almonds. The $125 tickets will all go towards the Whole Kids Foundation and their Give Bees a Chance campaign.

Thu, June 21
Molly Moon's Summer Seasonal Tasting
Feel like a VIP and get a sneak preview of Molly Moon's summer flavors at their Capitol Hill location. For $35 you'll get to sample a dozen new flavors and sorbet cocktails. Meet members of the team and their local farm partners as you taste seasonal flavors like strawberry shortcake, cherry chunk, and s'mores. Lactose-intolerant friends can still enjoy themselves with vegan coconut raspberry ice cream so they don't have to choose between a moment of bliss and hours of regret.  

Thu, June 21
Easy Polynésie at Bastille
Bring the whole family to this tiki-themed party, where Bastille will have Stoup Brewing beers for $7 and rum cocktails for $10. Head to the back bar and watch classic surf films as you slurp back Hama Hama oysters and dine on roasted pig and salmon. Enter a raffle to win prizes from a multitude of places like Sub Pop Records and Ethan Stowell Restaurants. Entry is free, proceeds from the event will benefit Warm Current, an organization that sends kids from the Makah, Quileute, and Hoh nations to surf camp. 

Fri, June 22
Pig and Pink Picnic
Celebrate the official start of summer with Vif's fifth annual pig roast and rosé soiree. Head to this Fremont cafe–slash–wine bar for some rosé from Magnum and a $15 picnic plate. The party will take place in Vik's parking lot, all casual like. And porcine averse do take note: There is a vegetarian option for those who aren't so partial to eating pig.  

Sat, June 23
Boozy Terrarium Making
If you're one of those people who aspires to become a Pinterest God or do-it-yourselfer but can never quite get yourself off the couch and away from Netflix, then go over to Henry's Tavern for a beer-fueled crafting session. Participants can reserve a spot for $49 and will fill handmade glass terrariums with succulents, soil, charcoal, rocks, and moss as they sip their beverage of choice. Bring home your finished product to show off to all your friends and family.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. Thank you.

Rosé, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
