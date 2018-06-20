  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Books & Talks

Culture Fix

Lindy West Headlines Gramma Reading Series #1

The former Seattle writer, along with poet Stacey Tran, writer Kate Durbin, and dancers Fausto and Cheryl kick off the first of four Gramma Press readings.

By Stefan Milne 6/20/2018 at 9:00am

Lindy West reads at Gramma's first sort of quarterly reading this Saturday. 

Image: Courtesy Hachette Books

One of the ideas near the center of Seattle independent press Gramma is that poetry and writing are physical artforms. Books are tactile objects, obviously, and reading is auditory. But Colleen Louise Barry, a Gramma editor and Mount Analogue mastermind, figures that in order to invite people in and break poetry out of the solemn insular space it can sometimes inhabit—even if only in imagination—it needs to interact with other mediums. Maybe that’s Seattle civic poet Anastacia-Renee’s “What’s Your Emergency,” showing right now at Mount Analogue, in which you wander into a room with poems dangling in front of your face. 

Or maybe that’s Gramma’s just announced reading series, which currently is slated for vaguely quarterly readings. It will return in October—with Pulitzer Prize–winner Tyehimba Jess, Kaveh Akbar (who was recently married here), and Anastacia-Renee—February, and early next June. First up is the reading this Saturday, June 23 at Erickson Theater at 7pm. Instead of a standard author appearance, where a single writer reads and answers questions and everyone makes it home at a very reasonable hour, Gramma events are arranged more like a concert ticket, and there’s even a bar open throughout the readings.

Image: Mount Analogue

At reading #1, Lindy West—former Stranger writer and author of Shrill, which is now becoming a Hulu show—sort of headlines, reading from her dazzlingly funny and deeply adroit work. Writer Kate Durbin will present a performance art piece about Anna Nicole Smith. Gramma poet Stacey Tran will read from her new book Soap for the Dogs (check out her "Fake Haiku" series with a couple other poems here). And Fausto and Cheryl of Au Collective will dance. 

If embracing the interdisciplinary physicality of poetry to find its echo in other artforms sounds high minded, it’s really just a way to foster community: “We definitely want to make this series joyful," Barry says, "and playful and really invite people to have fun and to not take each other and themselves too seriously.”

Gramma Reading Series #1
Sat, June 23, Erickson Theater, $12

Filed under
Stacey Tran, Gramma Poetry, Lindy West
Show Comments
In this Article

Books & Talks, Dance

Gramma Reading Series #1

Editor’s Pick $12 Erickson Theater Off Broadway

Lindy West—former Stranger writer and author of Shrill, which is now becoming a Hulu show—headlines the inaugural Gramma reading series event, sharing her da...

Related Content

Culture Fix

Paige Lewis and Kaveh Akbar Are Throwing a Huge Love Poem Reading

06/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art Walk

June First Thursday Planner

06/07/2018 By Stefan Milne

Visual Art

Mount Analogue Is an Arts Space Unlike Anywhere Else in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

What to Do This Weekend June 22–24

06/22/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Eat & Drink

News Fresh From the Oven

South Seattle College's Pastry Program Is Closing After All

09/20/2018 By Grace Madigan

OMFG Yes

Restaurant Homer Is Open

09/20/2018 By Rosin Saez

Low & Slow

A Cowabunga Preview: Beer 'N BBQ

09/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 19–25

09/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Out-Of-State Dining

Our Favorite Moments From Feast 2018

09/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Ditch the Happy Meal

16 Seattle Burgers to Sink Your Teeth Into

09/17/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 21–23

09/20/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Healing Arts

While the Frye’s Group Therapy Isn’t a Cure-All, It’s Worth a Session

09/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 17–20

09/17/2018 By Aly Brady

Bravo Bravo Bravo

Seattle Symphony Wins Orchestra of the Year

09/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 14–16

09/13/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Sporting Life

The Making of a Duffleboard

09/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

State Suits

Settlement Reached in Lawsuit over Hanford Worker Safety

09/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

King County

King County Council Approves $135 Million Funding for Safeco Field

09/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Midterm 2018

Primary Republican Candidate Endorses Carolyn Long in Third Congressional District Race

09/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Housing & Homelessness

Council Members Want More Surplus Property to Be Used for Affordable Housing

09/13/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Seattle City Light

Auditor Will Investigate Seattle City Light Billing Practices

09/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

A Dog Walks into a Grocery Store

09/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine Illustrations by Rami Niemi

Style & Shopping

Complicated Itinerary

Fall Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 By Jane Sherman Videography by Peter Hanson

Style

Fall Fashion 2018: Arrival Time

09/11/2018 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by Brandon Hill With Jane Sherman

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 10–17

09/10/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Fashion Happenings

What Defines Pacific Northwest Style Photo Recap

09/07/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Pavel Verbovski

Retail Wire

Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

09/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 3–10

09/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Morel High Ground

How to Spend a Day Mushroom Hunting

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

East Side Story

Spokane Boasts a Cultural History All Its Own

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Speedy Sightseeing

How to Take a Road Trip on a Time Crunch

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Shell Game

Lilliwaup Offers Getaway Vibes and Oyster Hunting

09/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe