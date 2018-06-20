  1. Eat & Drink
Taste the Rainbow

Come Out to These Restaurants Celebrating Pride

This weekend, celebrate Pride at these fine establishments proffering food and drink specials—and a ton of fun.

By Grace Madigan 6/20/2018 at 8:45am

This colorful sorbet is hitting Cupcake Royale stores for this weekend only in honor of Pride.

Image: Benjamin Blackketter

Brave Horse
Tom Douglas's South Lake Union tavern is celebrating Pride with a fundraiser for Out in Front, a Seattle-based organization that works to develop inclusive leaders who support the LGBTQ community. House Wine's special Pride cans will make an appearance, as will Montucky's unicorn cans, which makes for one festive, rainbow-hued night. Fri, June 22

Elysian Brewing Company
Grab a drink or two—no one's counting this weekend anyways—at Elysian's Pride Beer Garden. Try their special release beer, GLITTERis Pride Ale, while you enjoy live music, food, and "special guest" appearances. Cost of entry is $10 which will all go towards Seattle Pride.  Sat, June 23

Nacho Borracho 
There's an unspoken rule that if a party has tacos it immediately ranks higher than those that don't. Nacho Borracho is in the thick of the action on Capitol Hill, where they have a boozy slushy machine, Jell-O shots, and tacos from Neon Tacos, plus entertainment. Sat, June 23

Linda's Tavern
Start your morning off with brunch at Linda's Tavern and then return for their drag show in the evening. The party has gotten so big they're moving their celebration to their "giant parking lot" to accommodate a larger crowd. Sat, June 23

Outlier
It's never too early to start partying. Outlier is opening at 7am on parade day and will have frozen cocktails, a live DJ, karaoke, and their full brunch menu available. Make reservations to ensure you can get a prime spot for watching the parade. Sun, June 24

Pintxo 
Little did you know you've been doing parades wrong your whole life. Pintxo is opening early for Pride this Sunday and is serving a special brunch and offering paella to go (!). If you're wanting a seat to watch the parade just remember to make a reservation. Sun, June 24

Capitol Cider
Forget the mere dinner and a show, Capitol Cider is putting on brunch and a drag show on Saturday in honor of Pride. Tipsy Rose Lee and Isabella Extynn will perform in both the main dining room and Ballast Bar (21 and up). And when you're feeling the effects of the choices you made over the weekend, head back to Capitol Cider for a special "hangover" brunch. June 23 & 24

Bill's off Broadway
Stop by this Capitol Hill establishment for a weekend-long happy hour in honor of Pride. Starting at 4pm on Friday, you can get a pint of Mac and Jack's African amber or a seasonal ale for five bucks. June 22–24

Cupcake Royale
Everyone's favorite cupcake palace is offering not one but two different items to celebrate Pride. Ten percent of the sales of the "Gay cupcakes" will go towards the Gender Justice League. So order one or a dozen—you can choose if you want to be the office hero or keep them for yourself—and then cool off with their special Pride sorbet offered this weekend only. June 22–24

Mbar
If you're feeling like staying away from the wild party on Capitol Hill, head up to the rooftop of this skyward restaurant for a more elevated dance party. On Friday, DJs will spin tunes, on Saturday a drag queen happy hour will take over, and on Sunday there's a five-course meal, all of which take place on the rooftop. June 22-24

Hula Hula
This tiki-themed bar is opening early all weekend and serving up $8 daiquiris plus beer specials. Come early for the karaoke and stay late for the drinks. June 22–24

Pride Fest
Elysian Brewing Company: Capitol Hill

Brewery, Editors Pick, Happy Hour, Recommended Beer Selection Multiple Locations

Hula Hula

$$ Pan Asian 1501 East Olive Way

It was open for a decade in Queen Anne next door to its cocktail lounge sibling Tini Bigs. But in April, this longstanding tiki-karaoke bar—that would sling ...

Mbar

$$$ Northwest 400 Fairview N.

There’s plenty of Middle Eastern flavors on the menu, but don’t come to this South Lake Union rooftop with the James Bond entrance expecting a clone of siste...

Cupcake Royale

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

Long before Salt and Straw graced our dining scene, Jody Hall’s cupcake empire started churning housemade flavors of its own. They were developed with help f...

Capitol Cider

$$ American/New American 818 E Pike St

Capitol Cider owns its patch of Pike/Pine corridor as if its connoisseur’s cider list and candlelit date-night vibe were its primary draws. In fact that dist...

Pintxo

$$ Small Plates, Spanish 2207 Second Ave

Born Txori, the hottest little slot in Belltown got its new name when the original owners sold the place to adoring patrons. It retains its Euro elan and bac...

Outlier

$$$ Northwest 1101 Fourth Ave

What once housed Sazerac's New Orleans–inflected fare has fully pivoted into a different restaurant—new name, new look, new menu. Goodbye gumbo, hello beet-c...

Linda's Tavern

$ American/New American 707 E Pine St

The next time some fine young Eastern European backpacker asks you to direct him to a hip area of town, steer him up Capitol Hill to Linda’s. Twenty- and thi...

Nacho Borracho and Neon Taco

$ Mexican 209 Broadway E

A Broadway neodive that's kin to nearby bar Montana and half-kin to Rachel's Ginger Beer. The latter explains the hypnotic row of slushy machines churning ou...

Brave Horse Tavern

$ Burgers 310 Terry Ave N

Tom Douglas, Seattle’s most famous restaurateur, brings his intelligent brand of comfort food to the burgeoning South Lake Union headquarters of Amazon, in a...

