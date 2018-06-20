Come Out to These Restaurants Celebrating Pride

This colorful sorbet is hitting Cupcake Royale stores for this weekend only in honor of Pride. Image: Benjamin Blackketter

Brave Horse

Tom Douglas's South Lake Union tavern is celebrating Pride with a fundraiser for Out in Front, a Seattle-based organization that works to develop inclusive leaders who support the LGBTQ community. House Wine's special Pride cans will make an appearance, as will Montucky's unicorn cans, which makes for one festive, rainbow-hued night. Fri, June 22

Elysian Brewing Company

Grab a drink or two—no one's counting this weekend anyways—at Elysian's Pride Beer Garden. Try their special release beer, GLITTERis Pride Ale, while you enjoy live music, food, and "special guest" appearances. Cost of entry is $10 which will all go towards Seattle Pride. Sat, June 23

Nacho Borracho

There's an unspoken rule that if a party has tacos it immediately ranks higher than those that don't. Nacho Borracho is in the thick of the action on Capitol Hill, where they have a boozy slushy machine, Jell-O shots, and tacos from Neon Tacos, plus entertainment. Sat, June 23

Linda's Tavern

Start your morning off with brunch at Linda's Tavern and then return for their drag show in the evening. The party has gotten so big they're moving their celebration to their "giant parking lot" to accommodate a larger crowd. Sat, June 23

Outlier

It's never too early to start partying. Outlier is opening at 7am on parade day and will have frozen cocktails, a live DJ, karaoke, and their full brunch menu available. Make reservations to ensure you can get a prime spot for watching the parade. Sun, June 24

Pintxo

Little did you know you've been doing parades wrong your whole life. Pintxo is opening early for Pride this Sunday and is serving a special brunch and offering paella to go (!). If you're wanting a seat to watch the parade just remember to make a reservation. Sun, June 24

Capitol Cider

Forget the mere dinner and a show, Capitol Cider is putting on brunch and a drag show on Saturday in honor of Pride. Tipsy Rose Lee and Isabella Extynn will perform in both the main dining room and Ballast Bar (21 and up). And when you're feeling the effects of the choices you made over the weekend, head back to Capitol Cider for a special "hangover" brunch. June 23 & 24

Bill's off Broadway

Stop by this Capitol Hill establishment for a weekend-long happy hour in honor of Pride. Starting at 4pm on Friday, you can get a pint of Mac and Jack's African amber or a seasonal ale for five bucks. June 22–24

Cupcake Royale

Everyone's favorite cupcake palace is offering not one but two different items to celebrate Pride. Ten percent of the sales of the "Gay cupcakes" will go towards the Gender Justice League. So order one or a dozen—you can choose if you want to be the office hero or keep them for yourself—and then cool off with their special Pride sorbet offered this weekend only. June 22–24

Mbar

If you're feeling like staying away from the wild party on Capitol Hill, head up to the rooftop of this skyward restaurant for a more elevated dance party. On Friday, DJs will spin tunes, on Saturday a drag queen happy hour will take over, and on Sunday there's a five-course meal, all of which take place on the rooftop. June 22-24

Hula Hula

This tiki-themed bar is opening early all weekend and serving up $8 daiquiris plus beer specials. Come early for the karaoke and stay late for the drinks. June 22–24