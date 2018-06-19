Seattle Symphony Is Nominated for Orchestra of the Year

Seattle Symphony. Image: Brandon Patoc

Big things are happening at Seattle Symphony. Yesterday its board of directors announced that Krishna Thiagarajan will be its next president and CEO. Currently the Chief Executive at the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Thiagarajan will step into the symphony role in September. The board of directors voted unanimously for him based on his financial savvy—balanced budgets and substantial growth at his last three leadership positions—and his track record of production and commissioning of new works.

Today, classical music review Gramophone selected Seattle Symphony as one of eight international nominees (along with Vienna Symphony Orchestra and London Symphony Orchestra) for its Orchestra of the Year Award, based in part on Seattle Symphony’s recent recordings of works by French composers Oliver Messiaen and Henri Dutilleux. The Orchestra of the Year Award allows listeners to vote for favorites.

The winner will be announced September 13. Applause all around.