Your Best Shot
Reader's Lens: July 2018
Each month we choose a photo from Seattle’s Instagram community to highlight in our print issue and online. (Tag #seattlemet in your posts for a chance to be featured!)
Mackenzie Schieck @pineandcrave
“I moved to Eastlake about a year ago and am newly obsessed with Volunteer Park Conservatory, so I walk up there all the time. On this day, Mother’s Day, I’d just walked through with my sister and mom, when I realized the rare opportunity to capture what was inside while also getting the glass structure from the outside. Photo op jackpot!”