  1. Features
  2. The Complete Revised Guide to Pike Place Market

Super Market Sweep

How to Do Pike Place in 30 Minutes or Less

Got out-of-town visitors? We've got the guide to showing them the sites.

By Allison Williams Illustrations by Mike Holm 6/19/2018 at 9:12am Published in the July 2018 issue of Seattle Met

1. Corner Produce: Hardly local, but generous with fruit samples.

2. The Fish: Pike Place Fish’s salmon-tossing show is crowded but unmissable. Let your guests elbow in close to dodge halibut whizzing past; you can stand near the No Bicycles signs atop the Post Alley stairs for breathing room.

3. Bring cash for maple bacons at Daily Dozen Doughnut.

4. The Gum: A working gag reflex prevents some of us from enjoying the gum wall, but visitors love it. Head through First Avenue’s Economy Market Atrium; a hallway between Crepe de France and the stand selling watercolor art leads to windows that overlook the wall-size salute to saliva: Gaze upon it from a safe remove.

5. $15 bouquets are the market's biggest bargain.

6. The Stars: Spot the red “Tom Hanks Sat Here” plaque over a stool in the Athenian seafood restaurant; a photo on the wall shows him between takes with Rob Reiner when Sleepless in Seattle filmed here.

7. El Mercado Latino's hot sauce wall is quirky Insta fodder.

8. The 'Bucks: The classic sign outside the “Original Starbucks” is more of a draw than a store with the usual menu, especially given the long queue. Since it’s not actually the first outpost—that’s long gone—call it good with an exterior pic.

9. The View: An uncrowded corner on the market level, near the Miniature Car Dealer shop, lets you take in mountain-backed ferry vistas away from the foot-traffic jam on the main level above.

10. Exit at Hillclimb for recovery cocktails at Zig Zag.

Filed under
Starbucks, Pike Place Market
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Complete Revised Guide to Pike Place Market

Around the Clock at Pike Place Market

From dawn to well after dusk, the market has its own particular rhythm.

5 Pike Place Patios for a (Hopefully) Sunny Afternoon

At the market, alfresco dining too often means a stroll with street food in hand; take a seat at one of the many outdoor spaces.

A Pike Place Market Primer

Have a question about the market, but you've lived in Seattle too long to ask? There's a Q&A list for that.

DeLaurenti: A Love Letter

A short appreciation for a long-lived Pike Place institution.

Market Forces and Meaty Sandwiches

How a porchetta sandwich exposed the delicate balance of keeping the market authentic—yet relevant.

Meet the Newcomers at Pike Place Market

When an institution’s 111 years old, you define new in terms of decades. These more recent arrivals reaffirm our love of the market.

14 Classic Restaurants at Pike Place Market

Fancy and decidedly otherwise, these destinations stand the test of time.

Cool Market Finds at Pike Place

The array of neat stuff on sale here is staggering; here, a few favorites from some new-school vendors.

Down-Under Wonders at Pike Place

The lower labyrinth of shops lining the market’s back corridors holds a myriad of odds and ends—the quirkier the better.

10 Reasons to Love MarketFront

The long-awaited new wing adds much, and yet the spirit remains the same.

A Pike Place Market Nightcap

Three late-night pours to send you on your way.

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 19–25

09/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Out-Of-State Dining

Our Favorite Moments From Feast 2018

09/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Ditch the Happy Meal

16 Seattle Burgers to Sink Your Teeth Into

09/17/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cocktails, Pasta, and Long Live the Queen (City)

09/14/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Sea Changes

PCC Markets Stops Selling Pacific Northwest Chinook Salmon

09/13/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 12–18

09/12/2018 By Rosin Saez and Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Healing Arts

While the Frye’s Group Therapy Isn’t a Panacea, It’s Worth a Session

09/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 17–20

09/17/2018 By Aly Brady

Bravo Bravo Bravo

Seattle Symphony Wins Orchestra of the Year

09/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 14–16

09/13/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Sporting Life

The Making of a Duffleboard

09/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Monthly Planner

15 Events to Catch This October

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

State Suits

Settlement Reached in Lawsuit over Hanford Worker Safety

09/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

King County

King County Council Approves $135 Million Funding for Safeco Field

09/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Midterm 2018

Primary Republican Candidate Endorses Carolyn Long in Third Congressional District Race

09/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Housing & Homelessness

Council Members Want More Surplus Property to Be Used for Affordable Housing

09/13/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Seattle City Light

Auditor Will Investigate Seattle City Light Billing Practices

09/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

A Dog Walks into a Grocery Store

09/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine Illustrations by Rami Niemi

Style & Shopping

Complicated Itinerary

Fall Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 By Jane Sherman Videography by Peter Hanson

Style

Fall Fashion 2018: Arrival Time

09/11/2018 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by Brandon Hill With Jane Sherman

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 10–17

09/10/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Fashion Happenings

What Defines Pacific Northwest Style Photo Recap

09/07/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Pavel Verbovski

Retail Wire

Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

09/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 3–10

09/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Morel High Ground

How to Spend a Day Mushroom Hunting

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

East Side Story

Spokane Boasts a Cultural History All Its Own

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Speedy Sightseeing

How to Take a Road Trip on a Time Crunch

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Shell Game

Lilliwaup Offers Getaway Vibes and Oyster Hunting

09/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe