  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Into the Misty

Father John Misty’s Biting Relationship with Seattle Folk

Since he left the Fleet Foxes, Josh Tillman has skewered and furthered the folk scene that shaped him.

By Stefan Milne 6/19/2018 at 9:00am Published in the July 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Courtesy Emma Tillman

When Father John Misty—the nom de plume of singer-songwriter Josh Tillman—first took the stage, crowds saw a trope: a white guy with an acoustic guitar and a messianic mane. Yet by the second line of lyrics, they were taken aback. “There was nothing about train tracks or listing off state names,” Tillman said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast in 2013. “Especially now in what’s called neofolk, there’s a lot of shit about, like, your brother’s wisdom?”

Tillman quickly got diplomatic and noted that his disdain didn’t extend to Fleet Foxes (whom he’d drummed for from 2008 to 2012), yet for Seattleites, his break with his former milieu has special significance. From 2002 to 2010, he played as J. Tillman, a fledgling Seattle folk singer. He had been drawn here from Maryland by our indie-folk elder statesman Damien Jurado, and he spent those years hoofing demos to Neumos and churning out albums of soporific brooding, with names fit for his list of cliches: Cancer and Delirium, Vacilando Territory Blues, Singing Ax. The city’s most prominent acts then included the Head and the Heart, Band of Horses, and Fleet Foxes—groups of literate, largely white men, with lovely harmonies and beards plagiarized from a Burt’s Bees label. If Sub Pop grunge was the first “Seattle sound,” then that label’s folk wave (which included all the above bands) would likely be the second.

Tillman split with Fleet Foxes dramatically in 2012, sobbing in the arms of the band’s keyboardist at his penultimate show, and kicking off a passive-aggressive feud. “I haven’t listened to it. Like, intentionally,” Foxes lead singer Robin Pecknold told Rolling Stone of Tillman’s music.

Father John Misty at Vida Festival on July 4, 2015, in Barcelona.

Image: Shutterstock by Christian Bertrand

Then Tillman released Fear Fun, also in 2012, and became beard rock’s greatest satirist. Or partial satirist, since Misty’s m.o. is cognitive dissonance. Instead of the sometimes affected sincerity of his Seattle ilk, he offered biting portraits of sensitive male self-involvement. “Another white guy 2017 / who takes himself so goddamn seriously,” he sang of himself on last year’s “Leaving LA,” a 13-minute track that is itself pretty goddamn serious. While his targets are broader than Seattle’s folk scene—that album, Pure Comedy, seemed to take on all of U.S. culture, even all of human existence, a scope which was its downfall—his best target is himself, and part of that self was a Seattle resident for eight years.

Listen to Singing Ax—his last album as “J. Tillman”—and Fear Fun back to back, and Tillman’s croon carries from final song to opener almost note for note. The vintage influences shift between albums, less Neil Young and more Harry Nilsson, and the lyrics change; it’s tough to imagine any Fleet Fox uttering, “The doctor took one look at me and took a skin graft out of my ass…. / If I make it out alive of Hollywood and Vine / I’ll build a cabin up in the Northwest.” But the continuity and the critique are unmistakable (notice that slant-rhyme of ass and Northwest).

In some sense, “building a cabin” up here is what Tillman had just left behind. This region is rich with iconography that fetishizes the natural, the mangy hair and dingy flannels and conifer-covered mountains shrouded in misty grayscale—all of which reinforce stereotypes of the region as fundamentally authentic, remote, pure. A liberal oasis, at one with the elements. That these ideals have carried over to a good chunk of our music, from J. Tillman to Brandi Carlile, is hardly a surprise. But they’re also ideals that do little to speak to what we are, especially as a technologically progressive and increasingly large city, the very existence of which contradicts such pastoralism.

Later in that interview with Maron, Tillman spoke more about his shift, how he began questioning his songwriting instincts, his reflex to toss the word mountains in a song: “How many important things in my life have happened atop a mountain? Almost none. Or none.” 

Father John Misty headlines this year’s Capitol Hill Block Party, supporting God’s Favorite Customer, which was released in June. Of his albums, it’s the leanest, full of poised but often yearning pop songs, dispatching many of his past theatrics. The opener, “Hangout at the Gallows,” sounds like an updated, Mistyfied take on Neil Young, while the title track recalls Leonard Cohen at his most celestial. In its directness, God’s Favorite Customer feels like the closest thing he’s made to his J. Tillman records, though over its 39 minutes he mentions no mountain.

Filed under
Father John Misty, Capitol Hill Block Party, Fleet Foxes
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

11:00 AM $65–$300 12th Avenue in Pike/Pine Corridor

The city’s biggest twentysomethings-take-to-the-streets bacchanal is back. This year Father John Misty, dance DJ phenom Dillon Francis, and pop duo Oh Wonder...

Related Content

Fiendish Conversation

Parisalexa Talks About Her New Mixtape and Seattle Soul Music

06/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Act Local

The New Pleasure of a Band Coming Home

08/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Tis Festival Season

Bumbershoot’s Full 2018 Lineup Is Here

04/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Party People

Father John Misty to Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

03/06/2018 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 19–25

09/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Out-Of-State Dining

Our Favorite Moments From Feast 2018

09/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Ditch the Happy Meal

16 Seattle Burgers to Sink Your Teeth Into

09/17/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cocktails, Pasta, and Long Live the Queen (City)

09/14/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Sea Changes

PCC Markets Stops Selling Pacific Northwest Chinook Salmon

09/13/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 12–18

09/12/2018 By Rosin Saez and Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Healing Arts

While the Frye’s Group Therapy Isn’t a Panacea, It’s Worth a Session

09/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 17–20

09/17/2018 By Aly Brady

Bravo Bravo Bravo

Seattle Symphony Wins Orchestra of the Year

09/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 14–16

09/13/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Sporting Life

The Making of a Duffleboard

09/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Monthly Planner

15 Events to Catch This October

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

State Suits

Settlement Reached in Lawsuit over Hanford Worker Safety

09/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

King County

King County Council Approves $135 Million Funding for Safeco Field

09/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Midterm 2018

Primary Republican Candidate Endorses Carolyn Long in Third Congressional District Race

09/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Housing & Homelessness

Council Members Want More Surplus Property to Be Used for Affordable Housing

09/13/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Seattle City Light

Auditor Will Investigate Seattle City Light Billing Practices

09/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

A Dog Walks into a Grocery Store

09/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine Illustrations by Rami Niemi

Style & Shopping

Complicated Itinerary

Fall Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 By Jane Sherman Videography by Peter Hanson

Style

Fall Fashion 2018: Arrival Time

09/11/2018 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by Brandon Hill With Jane Sherman

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 10–17

09/10/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Fashion Happenings

What Defines Pacific Northwest Style Photo Recap

09/07/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Pavel Verbovski

Retail Wire

Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

09/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 3–10

09/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Morel High Ground

How to Spend a Day Mushroom Hunting

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

East Side Story

Spokane Boasts a Cultural History All Its Own

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Speedy Sightseeing

How to Take a Road Trip on a Time Crunch

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Shell Game

Lilliwaup Offers Getaway Vibes and Oyster Hunting

09/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe