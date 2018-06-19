Cool Market Finds at Pike Place

(Clockwise from top left) Salish pattern beach towel ($46) and wood sunglasses ($78) at Eighth Generation, 93 Pike St #103, Economy Building, 206-430-6233. Walnut longboard ($349) at Erickson Longboards, North Arcade, location varies, 206-930-2877. Glass terrarium ($28) and air plant (price varies) at the Carrot Flower Company, 1518 Western Ave, 814-777-8059. Shibori-dyed napkins ($28 for a two-pack), BZR Shop, location varies, 770-718-6082. Walnut muddler ($13), bar spoon ($13), ceramic tiki tumbler ($5), and Hay! biodegradable straws ($9) at the Bar Bazaar, 1516 Western Ave, 406-640-4243. Seattle map ($25) at Metsker Maps of Seattle, 1511 First Ave, 206-623-8747. Olive wood cutting board ($26), Tojiro atelier knife ($1,100), and Lumièxe buffalo horn wine key ($300) at Seattle Cutlery, 1920 Pike Pl, 206-441-8988. I See You pendant ($200) at Twyla Dill Design, Craft Market, location varies.