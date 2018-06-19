A Pike Place Market Nightcap

From left, the Piledriver, the Brownstein, and If You Don't Know, Now You Know. Image: Amber Fouts

The Piledriver

This secret den (see "Meet the Newcomers at Pike Place Market") is all about dark wood and even darker spirits, but this refreshing combo—bourbon, lemon, Aperol, and rhubarb, garnished with fresh mint—is proof Radiator isn’t just a wintertime hangout.

The Brownstein

Somehow a bar inspired by the watering holes of Spain feels just right on Western Avenue. Flavors of Amontillado sherry and gin and Cynar intertwine neatly together with cardamom—a pleasant, intermittent surprise.

If You Don't Know, Now You Know

The origin story of Seattle’s entire cocktail scene is this companionably worn bar, where Murray Stenson once schooled flush ’90s tech types on the ways of a proper old fashioned. Today the cocktail list recasts classics with more au courant spirits, like this pineapple and lychee-toned mai tai riff made dark and moody as the bar itself, thanks to some activated charcoal.