  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

This time of year, the city’s best tables come bathed in sunlight.

By Seattle Met Staff 6/19/2018 at 9:00am Published in the July 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Sweeping views of the city skyline from the roof deck at the Nest.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Business in the Front, Patio in the Back

Bar del Corso

Italian

Lucky Beacon Hill, that its pizzeria so embodies the soul of the neighborhood restaurant. The place bubbles, from the sheer crush of devotees inside its tidy, clean-lined quarters to its wood-fired pizza crusts—crispy and flavorful like Neapolitan with a little more tooth to the chew. These pies are the province of master pizzaiolo Jerry Corso, who delivers a short list of Italian regional antipasti, seasonal salads, and terrific Italian desserts. As for drinks, there’s wine, beer, and cocktails—those skew Italian, too. Though the most Italian thing in the place might be its back patio on which one sips an Aperol spritz in the sunshine.

Bottlehouse

Small Plates, Wine Bar

Bottlehouse is the sort of place every neighborhood would like to have in its midst. It’s a cozy Madrona hangout with a leafy, light-dappled deck, a one-stop retail shop with a curated selection of bottles to go, and a destination worth traveling to for glasses of wine or cider, even sherry-based cocktails paired with rustic charcuterie and cheese plates.

Jerk Shack

Caribbean

Painted bright yellow inside, with greenery atop repurposed rum barrels, this shack exudes the smoky aroma of an island-style cookout. Belltown, suddenly, feels much more Caribbean. Let Jerk Shack transport you to a warmer world in which two can share a half jerk-spiced fried chicken rustically served on a wood slab with medallions of crispy plantain. Extend this tropical retreat with rum punch. Even better if the rum’s sipped out back, under the sun, on the fenced-in patio.

Serafina Osteria and Enoteca

Italian

It’s rustic Italian cuisine, in a setting so unabashedly sexy it makes raging lust look just a little uptight. Against a backdrop in all the sultry colors of a Tuscan twilight—or alfresco in a charming vine-entwined courtyard behind the dining room proper—feed on lush forkfuls of lamb and sausage bolognese or vermouth-simmered mussels. A vibrant tipple from the bar and perhaps an elegant piece of olive oil cake with cherry mascarpone bookend your evening in a way that altogether explains why it was so hard to get a table.

Raise the Rooftop

Bastille Cafe and Bar

French

With its French subway tile and vintage fixtures, Bastille delivers a lively shot of Paris to Ballard Avenue. Few restaurants have mastered ambience like this one—from the speakeasylike Back Bar (anchored with a crystal chandelier big as Marie Antoinette’s hair) to the breezy patio. The menu, Sunday brunches, through daily happy hours and suppers, surveys French bistro classics through a carefully sourced Northwest lens: Taylor Shellfish moules frites and burnished salads from the rooftop garden. 

Mbar

Northwest

Middle Eastern flavor abounds on the menu, but don’t come to this South Lake Union rooftop expecting a clone of sister restaurant Mamnoon. No, up here it’s all about purest Northwest ingredients filtered through the world-ranging sensibilities of chef Jason Stratton, the expanse of which you can take in from this viewy room and adjoining patio. Come summer, the best tables overlook downtown, naturally.

Monsoon

Vietnamese

This longtime pair of Northwest (as in freshness) meets Southeast (as in Asian) hybrids brings genuine global elegance to North Capitol Hill and West Bellevue, whose denizens can’t get enough of the consistent Vietnamese favorites in polished, sophisticated quarters. Grilled beef la lot, drunken chicken, and clay pot catfish sustain breathless followings. As does weekend dim sum brunch. (As does the Seattle rooftop, glorious in summer.)

The Nest at Thompson Hotel

Asian Fusion, Northwest

There’s kind of an LA vibe at this bar atop the Thompson Hotel downtown. The view, however, couldn’t happen anywhere else. It’s a rare rooftop vista that gives you a bird’s-eye view of Pike Place Market, not to mention every possible angle of Elliott Bay splendor. The expansive patio is hopping in summertime, but the small-yet-stylish indoor area is great year round. Cocktails are great and reservations are a good idea.

Terra Plata

Small Plates

Into the skinny, window-lined point of Melrose Market, one of Seattle’s finest chefs, Tamara Murphy, has tucked a more rustic, more casual, and more global chaser to her late, great Brasa. At wood tables or the warm triangular bar, a broad demographic of diners nibble off small plates of spot prawns in chimichurri or velvety charcuterie, or order among meat, seafood, or veggie plates—including more than a few of the classics (roast pig with clams and housemade chorizo) this pig-loving chef made famous at Brasa. The space particularly shines by streaming daylight, which Murphy exploits with lunch and brunch service. Rooftop dining too.

Views of the Space Needle from Mbar's rooftop patio? Enough said.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Supreme Square Footage

Bar Harbor

American/New American, Sandwiches/Deli

It’s a splash of down-east Maine in Seattle; a tidy nautical space in the restaurant-court lobby of the 400 Fairview, with plenty of patio seating for the large parties that colonize this spot for craft beer, trenchant appetizers and cocktails, clam chowders, and lobster rolls. They’re diminutive and served market-price (read: spendy) and served with plain coleslaw and potato chips—but they’re great, their buttery toasted white rolls spilling meaty chunks of lobster dressed in your choice of three regional styles. (Choose New England for classic mayo, celery, and chive.) Dungeness rolls provide a more regional, and no less exceptional, statement. And for dessert? A whoopie pie, for goodness’ sake.

Ciudad

Small Plates

In Georgetown, a fortress of brick walls conceals a temple of dining influenced by the grilling traditions of South America, Portugal, the Mediterranean, and beyond. Here, an open grill yields harissa-spiced chicken for the whitewashed, warehouselike dining room, where diners sit in gaily colored chairs beneath the folkloric Stacey Rozich mural. Meanwhile, just around the corner is sibling spot Bar Ciudad, home of cocktails, drafts, wine, and rotisserie chicken: whole or half birds that come with one or two sides and sauce.

Manolin

American/New American

It’s a known fact that rockfish ceviche and plantain chips taste their brightest and best within quarters as cerulean and sparkling as a wave breaking on a tropical beach. That’s Manolin on Stone Way, whose rounded bar within and surroundable fire pit out front create all the right kinds of warmth—heightened when you throw in the sweetest service in town and a pisco cocktail or two.

The Masonry

American/New American, Pizza

No-nonsense thin crust pizzas from the wood oven, a small list of thoughtful sides (could be a beautiful seasonal salad, could be hearty pozole) and a top-notch draft list that leans more European than hophead. Lower Queen Anne needs more casually grownup spaces like the Masonry, but for now that blessing goes to Fremont, where the Masonry opened a second spot housing a few more taps of craft beers and just as many satisfying pizzas, all of which can be had on the expansive front deck.

Pablo y Pablo

Mexican

Heavy Restaurant Group’s Pablo y Pablo offers quite the take on the baja-style taco. Most of the requisite parts remain: housemade tortillas with locally sourced masa, a bed of crisp cabbage, a drizzle of beach-blond aioli, pico de gallo for a little sweetness. A crustacean crown of soft-shell crab adorns the three-bite taco, delivering flavors unmistakably rich and earthy. It’s in the “Baller” column of the menu for a reason. And, as some ballers do, consume said tacos or any other Mexican offerings on the roomy front patio facing 34th Street.

Quality Athletics

American/New American

The crisp windowy space is clean and contemporary with bright green banquettes and long team tables with old school chairs; a shelf of gleaming trophies at the entry and a wall of lockers lining one side of the bar. This isn’t just a sports bar; it’s a commentary on a sports bar. Either way, the fire pits that flank the entrance are always packed on game days.

Saint Helens Cafe

American/New American

Josh Henderson, one of the busiest restaurateurs in town, originally designed this crisp and breezy fantasy of a French bistro—complete with wooden tables and negronis (and other rotating cocktails) on tap. But the restraint one might see in a French bistro is replaced here with a broad streak of wanton excess (see burger with Beecher’s palate-lacquering white cheddar, see over-buttered grilled Columbia City Bakery bread). The long narrow room—bar on one side, dining tables on the other—is awkwardly cramped, making summer, when the partially covered patio off the Burke-Gilman Trail is roaring morning to night, this restaurant’s prime time.

Super Six

Pan Asian

At first glance, the former auto-body shop with the raw-timbered, barrel-vaulted ceilings telegraphs old-school Americana—diner counter with barstools, TVs with the game on, ample, shaded patio, a free parking lot in downtown Columbia City—but a glance at the menu shows that the kitchen is actually a lab for inventive Asian fusion, heavy on the aloha. This is the biggest and most restauranty of the laudable local Marination chain, with a menu spanning dishes from spicy salmon poke to intelligent comfort foods like, sigh, fries topped with kalua pork, kimchi mayo, and a fried egg. Open breakfast, lunch, and dinner—and the fried dough balls known as malasadas, thank heaven, are available at all of ’em.

Tamari Bar

Japanese

Pike/Pine izakaya Suika spun off this more cavernous sibling up the street, serving the same masterful mashup of Japanese drinking food. A sashimi sampler is served on a tiny wood staircase, the dan dan noodles are stunning in both looks and flavor, and sizzling hot stones serve as tabletop grills for thin slices of wagyu beef. Sake and cheerful cocktails are plenty enjoyable at the bar, even more so with a round of sushi out on the covered patio.

Wood Shop BBQ

Barbecue

A popular barbecue food truck is now a popular restaurant in the Central District, with a bar full of local beer and cocktails with house-smoked ingredients. The lineup of pulled pork, brisket, and mac and cheese bowls is the work of unabashed barbecue geek Matt Davis, a former furniture maker with a degree in wood technology. The barbecue is great, but the sprawling next-door patio is even better.

Watery Views

Marination

Global, Hawaiian

Marination Ma Kai, just off the foot ferry on the West Seattle shore, peddles pork katsu sandwiches, Spam sliders, fish-and-chips, Hawaiian shave ice, and booze—with a side of full-frontal Seattle skyline on the house.

Westward

Oyster Bar, Seafood, Small Plates

In summer it’s pure Hamptons as you tie your boat to the North Lake Union dock and slurp beautifully shucked oysters at an adirondack chair on the tiny beach. In winter it’s all about the cozy, sipping inspired cocktails in the glow of the hearth oven. Inventions can miss from time to time, and the place can suffer from a surfeit of tropes. But oh, that beach in summer.

Bikers flock to Saint Helens Cafe's patio to soak up some rays.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Tiny or Tucked Away

Bar Vacilando

American/New American

While there’s no shortage of places to perch at this airy Capitol Hill establishment, step outside to find a brick-paved patio that seats a couple dozen sun-starved Seattleites (with heaters for cool nights). Wherever you land, though, dig into the menu’s eclectic lineup that may include tobiko-topped deviled eggs, fries dusted with za’atar, or a fresh ahi tuna and avocado bowl. Cocktails are of course best sipped in full sunlight with a slight breeze.

Canon

Bar

An ever-growing catalog of rare and vintage spirits meets cocktails whose playful delivery systems (miniature bathtubs, faux IV bags) belie their clever flavors. Canon’s interior may be all dark wood and glowing bottles, but the secluded, covered back patio is the ideal spot for a sparkling negroni.

No Bones Beach Club

Vegan

The palm-thatched, bamboo-adorned evolution of the No Bones About It vegan food truck has morphed into a fully formed coastal-inspired plant-based restaurant in Ballard. Seattle has its fair share of dreary weather to be sure, so No Bones Beach Club was born, a bastion of tiki-inspired cocktails and an oasis of paradise. Truly, it doesn’t get more offbeat than “vegan tiki bar.” Surfboards hang on the walls, Blue Crush plays on the TV over the bar, and just about every table has a towering plate of nachos, with cashew and smoked poblano faux queso as a decadent stand-in for the real thing. It’s food even an omnivore can love, and you’d have to be made of stone to resist a boat drink (painkillers, mai tais, a creamy coconut mojito) bedecked with a paper umbrella, especially if you score one of the tables out front.

Oddfellows Cafe and Bar

American/New American

The prowlers of Pike/Pine have taken to its deafeningly loud all-day commissary with unmitigated glee, and why shouldn’t they? Oddfellows covers all waking hours (breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night), with espresso and a lineup of house-baked pastries by morning, meadow-fresh salads and hearty soups and paninis by day, warming nouveau comfort food by night, and cocktails and wines and foamy pints whenever. The place itself exudes the kind of rumpled, been-here-forever comfort that is the stock-in-trade of owner, legendary Seattle bar-maker Linda Derschang. And when the days eventually warm up, to the brick-walled back patio ye must go.

Red Cow

French

A French bistro menu, a fleet of crisp-white-shirted waiters, and a bubbling crowd greet diners in this fourth iteration of the minimalist cement-walled space on the Madrona strip—the best iteration yet. The reason? The steak-frites lineup, offering five cuts of meat up the ladder of price points with a choice of four sauces—a swell match to how the Madrona mix of families and young professionals want to eat. (No need to venture beyond the $26 hanger steak; it’s plenty tender and flavorful.) Beyond that, the Ethan Stowell quality control in the kitchen is amply evident across bistro classics; if it’s available don’t miss the lush goat cheese–mushroom tartine. The bar is great, but the small patio a few steps from the restaurant is almost bucolic.

Tavolàta

Italian

Ethan Stowell’s eldest restaurant is also his most overtly Italian, a house of fresh housemade pastas, tossed simply with elegant enhancements like veal brains and brown butter, or short ribs and parsley. Truth be told, we prefer the main dishes—richly braised meats that could come in the form of lamb shank with eggplant or a masterful plate of branzino—since the short-order mandate of the pastas can get the better of its bustling open kitchen when the place gets slammed. And here we should note that we’ve never seen the concrete-and-wood, lofted urban hotspot with the windows that open onto the Second Avenue sidewalk not slammed: The big communal table in the center fills up fast, and the energy is irresistible. A second location on Pike/Pine replicates the original’s vibe, but adds a patio.

Filed under
Outdoor Dining, Patios
Show Comments
In this Article

Canon

Editors Pick, Recommended Menu 928 12th Ave

Local barman Jamie Boudreau had long planned to open his own place, and when Canon arrived, the reality somehow exceeded the ridiculously high expectations. ...

Editor’s Pick

Tavolàta

$$$ Italian Multiple Locations

Ethan Stowell’s eldest restaurant is also his most overtly Italian, a house of fresh housemade pastas, tossed simply with elegant enhancements like veal brai...

Editor’s Pick

Red Cow

$$$ French 1423 34th Ave

A French bistro menu, a fleet of crisp-white-shirted waiters, and a bubbling crowd greet diners in this iteration of the minimalist cement-walled space on th...

Editor’s Pick

Oddfellows Cafe and Bar

$ American/New American 1525 10th Ave

The prowlers of Pike/Pine have taken to its deafeningly loud all-day commissary with unmitigated glee, and why shouldn’t they? Oddfellows covers all waking h...

Editor’s Pick

No Bones Beach Club

$$ Vegan 5410 17th Ave NW

The palm-thatched, bamboo-adorned evolution of the No Bones About It vegan food truck has morphed into a fully formed coastal-inspired plant-based restaurant...

Bar Vacilando

$$ American/New American 405 15th Ave E

There is no shortage of places to perch at this airy Capitol Hill establishment. Sit at one of the many marbled bistro tables inside the white-walled restaur...

Editor’s Pick

Westward

$$$ Oyster Bar, Seafood, Small Plates 2501 N Northlake Way

In summer it’s pure Hamptons. Glide in by boat, tie up along Westward’s north Lake Union dock, then snag an Adirondack chair lined up resortlike along the sh...

Editor’s Pick

Marination

$ Global, Hawaiian Multiple Locations

First there was the award-winning truck introducing us to Marination’s signature collisions of Korean and Hawaiian flavors. Then came the brick-and-mortar ta...

Editor’s Pick

Wood Shop BBQ

$$ Barbecue 2513 S Jackson St

A popular barbecue food truck is now a popular restaurant in the Central District, with a bar full of local beer and cocktails with house-smoked ingredients....

Tamari Bar

$$ Japanese 500 E Pine St

Pike/Pine izakaya Suika spun off this more cavernous sibling up the street, serving the same masterful mashup of Japanese drinking food. A sashimi sampler is...

Super Six

$$ Pan Asian 3714 S Hudson

At first glance, the former auto-body shop with the raw-timbered, barrel-vaulted ceilings telegraphs old-school Americana—diner counter with barstools, TVs w...

Editor’s Pick

Saint Helens Cafe

$$$ American/New American, French 3600 NE 45th St

Josh Henderson, one of the busiest restaurateurs in town, originally designed this crisp and breezy fantasy of a French bistro—complete with wooden tables an...

Editor’s Pick

Quality Athletics

$$ American/New American 121 S King street

Just your typical sports bar with a rooftop garden, grilled squid, and housemade Fireball.

Pablo y Pablo

$$ Mexican 1605 N. 34th Street

Heavy Restaurant Group’s Pablo y Pablo offers quite the take on the baja-style taco. Most of the requisite parts remain: housemade tortillas with locally sou...

Editor’s Pick

The Masonry

$$ American/New American, Pizza Multiple Locations

No-nonsense thin crust pizzas from the wood oven, a small list of thoughtful sides (could be a beautiful seasonal salad, could be hearty pozole) and a top-no...

Editor’s Pick

Manolin

$$ American/New American 3621 Stone Way N

It’s a known fact that rockfish ceviche and plantain chips taste their brightest and best within quarters as cerulean and sparkling as a wave breaking on a t...

Ciudad

$$ Small Plates 6118 12th Ave S

In Georgetown, a fortress of brick walls conceals a temple of dining influenced by the grilling traditions of South America, Portugal, the Mediterranean, and...

Editor’s Pick

Bar Harbor

$$$ American/New American, Sandwiches/Deli 400 Fairview Ave N

It’s a splash of down-east Maine in Seattle; a tidy nautical space in the restaurant-court lobby of the 400 Fairview, with plenty of patio seating for the la...

Editor’s Pick

Terra Plata

$$$ Small Plates 1501 Melrose Ave

Into the skinny, window-lined point of Melrose Market, one of Seattle’s finest chefs, Tamara Murphy, has tucked a more rustic, more casual, and more global c...

The Nest at Thompson Hotel

$$ Asian Fusion, Northwest, Oyster Bar 110 Stewart Street

There's kind of an LA vibe at this Josh Henderson–concepted bar atop the new Thompson Hotel downtown. The view, however, couldn't happen anywhere else. It's ...

Editor’s Pick

Monsoon

$$ Vietnamese Multiple Locations

This longtime pair of Northwest (as in freshness) meets Southeast (as in Asian) hybrids brings genuine global elegance to North Capitol Hill and West Bellevu...

Editor’s Pick

Mbar

$$$ Northwest 400 Fairview N.

There’s plenty of Middle Eastern flavors on the menu, but don’t come to this South Lake Union rooftop with the James Bond entrance expecting a clone of siste...

Editor’s Pick

Bastille Cafe and Bar

$$$ French 5307 Ballard Ave NW

With its French subway tile and vintage fixtures, Bastille delivers a lively shot of Paris to Ballard Ave. Few restaurants have mastered ambience like this o...

Editor’s Pick

Serafina Osteria and Enoteca

$$$ Italian 2043 Eastlake Ave E

It’s rustic Italian cuisine, in a setting so unabashedly sexy it makes raging lust look just a little uptight. Against a backdrop in all the sultry colors of...

Editor’s Pick

Jerk Shack

$$ 2510 1st Ave

Painted bright yellow inside, with greenery atop repurposed rum barrels, this shack exudes the smoky aroma of an island-style cookout. Belltown suddenly feel...

Editor’s Pick

Bottlehouse

$$ Small Plates, Wine Bar 1416 34th Ave

Bottlehouse is the sort of place every neighborhood could benefit from. It's a cozy neighborhood hangout, a one-stop shop with a curated selection of wines a...

Editor’s Pick

Bar del Corso

$ Italian 3057 Beacon Ave S

Lucky Beacon Hill, that its pizzeria so embodies the soul of the neighborhood restaurant. The place bubbles, from the sheer crush of devotees inside its tidy...

Related Content

Dining Alfresco

5 New Patios for Your Outdoor Imbibing Needs

08/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

Where to Hang

5 Pike Place Patios for a (Hopefully) Sunny Afternoon

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 19–25

09/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Out-Of-State Dining

Our Favorite Moments From Feast 2018

09/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Ditch the Happy Meal

16 Seattle Burgers to Sink Your Teeth Into

09/17/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cocktails, Pasta, and Long Live the Queen (City)

09/14/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Sea Changes

PCC Markets Stops Selling Pacific Northwest Chinook Salmon

09/13/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 12–18

09/12/2018 By Rosin Saez and Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Healing Arts

While the Frye’s Group Therapy Isn’t a Panacea, It’s Worth a Session

09/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 17–20

09/17/2018 By Aly Brady

Bravo Bravo Bravo

Seattle Symphony Wins Orchestra of the Year

09/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 14–16

09/13/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Sporting Life

The Making of a Duffleboard

09/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Monthly Planner

15 Events to Catch This October

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

State Suits

Settlement Reached in Lawsuit over Hanford Worker Safety

09/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

King County

King County Council Approves $135 Million Funding for Safeco Field

09/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Midterm 2018

Primary Republican Candidate Endorses Carolyn Long in Third Congressional District Race

09/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Housing & Homelessness

Council Members Want More Surplus Property to Be Used for Affordable Housing

09/13/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Seattle City Light

Auditor Will Investigate Seattle City Light Billing Practices

09/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

A Dog Walks into a Grocery Store

09/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine Illustrations by Rami Niemi

Style & Shopping

Complicated Itinerary

Fall Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 By Jane Sherman Videography by Peter Hanson

Style

Fall Fashion 2018: Arrival Time

09/11/2018 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by Brandon Hill With Jane Sherman

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 10–17

09/10/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Fashion Happenings

What Defines Pacific Northwest Style Photo Recap

09/07/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Pavel Verbovski

Retail Wire

Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

09/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 3–10

09/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Morel High Ground

How to Spend a Day Mushroom Hunting

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

East Side Story

Spokane Boasts a Cultural History All Its Own

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Speedy Sightseeing

How to Take a Road Trip on a Time Crunch

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Shell Game

Lilliwaup Offers Getaway Vibes and Oyster Hunting

09/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe