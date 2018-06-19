  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Summer Sounds

13 Marquee Concerts for July

Your guide to the pop, shoegaze, and country groups coming to Seattle this month.

By Stefan Milne 6/19/2018 at 9:00am Published in the July 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Harry Styles traded out boy band fame for a solo career.

Image: Shutterstock by JStone

Dua Lipa

July 2 Dua Lipa is having a hell of a year. The English pop singer has already moved nearly 100,000 copies of her self-titled album and, at 22 years old, she became the youngest female artist to hit 1 billion YouTube views for her “New Rules” video—all with her debut. WaMu Theater

Harry Styles

July 7 After he rose to boy-band stardom in One Direction, Harry Styles turned heads last year with a solo debut of deeply personal soft-pop ballads. KeyArena’s cavernous space might not seem intimate, but Styles is a vet at playing to the big room. KeyArena

The Damned

July 7 When the Damned’s “Neat Neat Neat” tore across the Baby Driver soundtrack, it was a triumph not only of taste but of exposure for the 1970s punks who’ve never achieved the fame of the Sex Pistols or the Clash. If the Damned have a touch less energy on their new Evil Spirits, well, how did they ever have that much energy to begin with? Showbox

The Posies

July 7 Sure, they were playing in Seattle at the same time as Kurt and Eddie, but don’t lump the Posies in with the grunge surge. They might have some distorted guitars and distressed album covers, but this indie quartet, now touring for their 30th anniversary, sound more like a power-pop take on REM. Neptune Theater

Sparta

July 11 Formed from members of At the Drive In, Sparta draws on the same mix of emotion (okay, emo) and post–hardcore guitar rock that made the first band so vital in the genre. Expect a show that shakes the heart and the eardrums. Crocodile

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

July 13 Hill and McGraw are country music’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z. After 21 years of marriage, the power couple unite to tour in support of their first-ever combined album. Marital stability now has a stadium-sized soundtrack. KeyArena

Sylvan Esso

July 14 Last year Sylvan Esso—singer Amelia Meath and multi-instrumentalist Nick Sanborn—snagged spots on best-of-the-year lists with their debut, What Now. The album is that rarest of things: a thoughtful dance record, full of twisting, witty songs about finding maturity and peace while retaining youthful ardor. Marymoor Park

My Bloody Valentine

July 17 Shoegaze demigods My Bloody Valentine waited nearly 22 years between Loveless and MBV, but both sound scooped from the same lush, fuzzy pool. When they play the Paramount, expect waves of wispy vocals and lovely feedback to complement the city’s loveliest theater. Paramount Theatre

Phish

July 20–22 What could be more Phish than a three-day takeover at the Gorge? Fans can grab single-day tickets or camp out for the whole weekend, during which the jam band mavens should make it through at least a few of their epically long songs. The Gorge Amphitheater

Sheryl Crow

July 21 & 22 The reigning queen of sunny pop is now 10 albums deep, but last year’s Be Myself saw her returning to the slick, hooky roots rock that made her a 1990s sensation. And c’mon, where better than an outdoor concert at a winery to soak up the sun? Chateau Ste. Michelle

Animal Collective

July 29 Animal Collective’s sound evokes some dudes who dropped acid around a beachside campfire, whipped out acoustic guitars and laptops, and made a record. The results range from brilliant (“FloriDada” sounds just like its title in the best way) to head scratching, often on the same album, but they’re never less than intrepid. Moore Theatre

The Psychedelic Furs

July 29 Ignore the hallucinatory name. The Furs belong to the same new-wave milieu as New Order and Echo and the Bunnymen, making art rock that’s equally danceable and ominous. Though no band who wrote “Pretty in Pink”—which gave its title to the John Hughes film—can be too terribly frightening. Woodland Park Zoo

ZZ Top

July 30 Their beards may be gimmicky icons at this point—so much so that band members now have insurance policies on those Samsonesque whiskers. But ZZ Top’s grooving Texas riffs on songs like “La Grange” and “Tush” are simply iconic. Chateau Ste. Michelle

Home & Real Estate

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

