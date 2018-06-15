What to Do This Weekend June 15–17

  1. Arts & Culture
Juventino Aranda's "We Shall Meet in the Place Where There is No Darkness."

Image: Frye Art Museum

Fri, June 15–Sept 23
Juventino Aranda: Pocket Full of Posies
Walla Walla artist Juvention Aranda scoops up found objects like Golden books and panaderia calendars and recontextualizes them in a variety of mediums—sculpture, wall-hangings—to explore Chicano identity. Frye Art Museum, free – Stefan Milne

Fri, June 15–21
Best of SIFF
Like everyone, you missed some SIFF films. Handily enough, the huge film festival, which finished Sunday, is replaying some of the hits at SIFF Uptown. Maybe that’s Prospect—the excellent western sci-fi shot out on the Olympic Peninsula—or the bright, bitingly funny Dead Pigs, a Chinese film about—what else?—a river of dead pigs. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $14 – Stefan Milne

Sat, June 16
Kathy Griffin
After losing jobs and endorsement deals as a result of her contentious photo op last year, the fiery, filterless Kathy Griffin uses her latest bout with infamy to snag as many watts of the spotlight as she can. She dishes all about the fallout of her headless stunt and venomous spat with the presidential family on her Laugh Your Head Off world tour. Moore Theater, $45–$85 – Mac Hubbard

Sat, June 16 & Sun, June 17
Fremont Fair
Close out spring and welcome the summer at Seattle’s pagan capital, Fremont. The sunbaked weekend festivities include an arts and crafts market, live music, and essentially a neighborhoodwide beer garden. But the fair’s main event is of course the annual, clothing-optional Solstice Parade. Is this the year you bust out the body paint? Fremont, free – Mac Hubbard

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

