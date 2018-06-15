Revolution Wine Evolves Into a Fully Fledged Wine and Cocktail Lounge

A new look for Revolution Wine, now known as The Belmont. Image: The Belmont/Facebook

About two and a half years ago Revolution Wine arrived on Capitol Hill, along its stretch of food and drink operations lining Pike/Pine. It was light-filled bottle shop with some space for on-site sipping, but it turned out that patrons preferred to linger over a glass of vin rather than pop it open in front of whatever Netflix original they were bingeing at home.

"Our bar area has grown in popularity," said proprietor and wine overseer Mark Brown, "especially with the addition of craft cocktails." So with that, Revolution Wine will fully lean into its wine and cocktail lounge persona.

As of this week, the Pike Street space is now known as The Belmont.

Shelves that once carried French rosés and Washington reds have been cleared away. Now, leather chesterfield couches in warm brown tones are plush platforms upon which folks can—and should—sit and imbibe wines by the glass or housemade cocktails. Tall palms, lush rugs, rattan canopy chairs, and crush velvet lamps all round out the Belmont's "distinctly British Colonial feel" a la iconic London social clubs The Groucho and Soho House, but here given a Seattle bent.

Food wise it's all about small plates: rotating tapas dishes, such as Tuscan meatballs, deviled eggs and stuffed mushrooms, European cheese and charcuterie. Wines will remain global, hailing from Oregon, Washington, France, Italy, and Spain.

With the changes comes a new happy hour daily from 5 to 7. Plus live jazz on Thursday evenings.