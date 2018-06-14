  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Ticket Alert

Nicki Minaj and Future On Sale June 15

The hip-hop heavyweights team up for the NickiHndrxx Tour.

By Mac Hubbard 6/14/2018 at 9:02am

Image: Live Nation

They've sat atop the charts separately for quite some time, but now Nicki Minaj and Future put their talents together for a world tour.

For years, Nicki Minaj was lauded as the only contemporary female rapper able to achieve true superstardom in a male-dominated genre. With the floodgates seemingly opened up by Cardi B's rise, Minaj now has some competition. She's set to release her much-anticipated album Queen on August 10, her first since 2014's landmark The Pinkprint.

The tour also sees Future return after a brief (relative to his prolific output) hiatus following a big 2017, when he released FUTURE and HNDRXX back-to-back, then teamed with Young Thug for the Super Slimey mixtape. More recently, he produced and curated the Superfly reboot soundtrack and even lent a hand in co-producing the film. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15 at 10am. You can find them here.

Nicki Minaj and Future
Nov 10, Tacoma Dome, $76–$407

Filed under
Concerts, Future, Nicki Minaj
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

Nicki Minaj and Future

$76–$407 Tacoma Dome

Related Content

Lawn Songs

Summer Outdoor Concert Guide 2018

05/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Mudhoney and Young Fathers On Sale May 11

05/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Fiendish Conversation

La Luz’s Shana Cleveland Talks LA, Nightmares, and Seattle Show Vibes

05/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Festival Prep

Your Guide to Sasquatch 2018

05/24/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Eat & Drink

Eat the World

The FIFA World Cup Is On. Here's Our Guide to International Eats.

9:30am By Grace Madigan

Coming Soon

Vendemmia Chef Is Opening a Doughnut Shop in White Center

06/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 13–19

06/13/2018 By Grace Madigan

What's Cooler Than Being Cool? Ice Cream!

The Flavorful Goings-On in Seattle Ice Cream Shops

06/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Lark Alumni Reunite for a One-Off Collab Dinner

06/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Last Call

Anthony Bourdain's Mark on Seattle—and the World—Will Live On

06/08/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Eat the World

The FIFA World Cup Is On. Here's Our Guide to International Eats.

9:30am By Grace Madigan

Ticket Alert

Nicki Minaj and Future On Sale June 15

9:02am By Mac Hubbard

Fiendish Conversation

Parisalexa Talks About Her New Mixtape and Seattle Soul Music

06/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2018

06/12/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 11–14

06/11/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 8–10

06/08/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Repeals the Head Tax

06/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

What's Up with Seattle's Head Tax Repeal?

06/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Plans to Repeal the Head Tax

06/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Asylum Seekers in SeaTac, Homelessness Spending, and the Anti-Head Tax Campaign

06/11/2018 By Grace Madigan

Immigrant Rights

Immigrant Mothers Separated from Their Children, Held in SeaTac

06/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

2020 Presidential Election

Howard Schultz Totally Wants to Run for President

06/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Psst: He's Good on Neckties

What to Get Dad for Father's Day 2018

06/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice and Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 11–18

06/11/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Warm Weather Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for June

06/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 4–11

06/04/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Looking Good

2 Style Events You Shouldn't Miss This Weekend

06/01/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 28–June 4

05/29/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Bear With Us

Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe