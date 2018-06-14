Nicki Minaj and Future On Sale June 15

They've sat atop the charts separately for quite some time, but now Nicki Minaj and Future put their talents together for a world tour.

For years, Nicki Minaj was lauded as the only contemporary female rapper able to achieve true superstardom in a male-dominated genre. With the floodgates seemingly opened up by Cardi B's rise, Minaj now has some competition. She's set to release her much-anticipated album Queen on August 10, her first since 2014's landmark The Pinkprint.

The tour also sees Future return after a brief (relative to his prolific output) hiatus following a big 2017, when he released FUTURE and HNDRXX back-to-back, then teamed with Young Thug for the Super Slimey mixtape. More recently, he produced and curated the Superfly reboot soundtrack and even lent a hand in co-producing the film.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15 at 10am. You can find them here.

Nicki Minaj and Future

Nov 10, Tacoma Dome, $76–$407