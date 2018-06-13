  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 13–19

The week in which: Neko Cat Cafe hosts a wine and kitten night, Rooftop Brewing gets bendy with yoga and beer, and Wood Shop BBQ runs a barbecue boot camp.

By Grace Madigan 6/13/2018 at 9:00am

Celebrate your love for oysters at Elliott's Annual Oyster New Year this coming November.

Image: Suzi Pratt

Wed, June 13
Wine Tasting with Cats
Wine, cats, a good cause, what more do you need in life? The cat cafe, Neko, on Capitol Hill is hosting an evening with all three things. Don the complimentary cat ears courtesy of the cafe and participate in a tasting of six wines from the House Canned Wine Collection. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Human Rights Campaign, a supporter of LGBTQ rights. A ticket to this event will leave you feline just fine. 

Thu, June 14
The Food Lab: Sourdough Starters
The best part of sourdough starters is that it's a gift that keeps on giving. Learn to make your own sourdough starter with Ada's Technical Books and Cafe head baker, Helen Lim, then take it home to bake your own loaves. Attendees can reserve a spot in the class for $20 and will get to try four different types of sourdough plus bring home their own sourdough starter and supplies. 

June 15–17
13th Annual Washington Brewers Festival
Beer lovers mark your calendars for a weekend of brews, food, and music. Friday is 21-plus but Saturday and Sunday are open to the whole family. Under 21 companions get in for free and designated drivers pay five bucks for free soda and water as a reward for chaperoning their beer loving friends. Admission costs $30 and gets you a souvenir tasting glass and eight tasting tokens. Over 80 breweries will descend upon Marymoor Park along with food trucks and musicians. Once you've got a few beers in your system and are ready to go against your better judgment, participate in fun and games like the keg toss. 

Sat, June 16
BBQ Boot Camp: All Things Ribs
Calling all aspiring barbecue masters, this is your chance to learn how to refine your skills with Wood Shop BBQ's own pitmaster. The class includes lessons on trimming, grilling, and smoking plus whiskey to help wash down all the ribs. Participants get to take home a goodie bag which includes Wood Shop BBQ rub, hickory wood chunks, recipes, and ribs. You can reserve a spot online for $100.

Sun, June 17
Father's Day Poses and Pints
Perhaps dad is already a yogi or maybe it's something you think he might give a try after watching him pull his back while mowing the lawn. Either way, now is your chance to lure your father to yoga with beer this Father's Day. Rooftop Brewing Company is offering a 75 minute yoga session led by an instructor followed by a tasting of three craft beers and a drink ticket. Reserve your spot for $30 and grab your yoga mats or, better yet, surprise your dad with some of his own yoga pants (although we can't promise that the image won't be scarring but will at least illicit a good laugh). 

Ticket Alert: Sat, Nov 3
Elliott's Oyster House 26th Annual Oyster New Year
Coffee! Weed! And...oysters? That's right, the Pacific Northwest is home to some of the best oysters and Elliott's Oyster House is having one big party to celebrate the bivalves from our very own backyard. The night will raise awareness of the work that the Puget Sound Restoration Fund does to ensure the health of the Sound and all the marine species that inhabit it. The $120 tickets are on sale now and go fast, no one wants to miss the famed oyster luge or seafood buffet. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. Thank you.

Filed under
Father's Day, Weekly Planner, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 3–10

04/04/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 28–April 3

03/28/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 14–20

03/14/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 18–24

04/18/2018 By Grace Madigan

Eat & Drink

Coming Soon

Vendemmia Chef Is Opening a Doughnut Shop in White Center

1:20pm By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 13–19

9:00am By Grace Madigan

What's Cooler Than Being Cool? Ice Cream!

The Flavorful Goings-On in Seattle Ice Cream Shops

06/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Lark Alumni Reunite for a One-Off Collab Dinner

06/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Last Call

Anthony Bourdain's Mark on Seattle—and the World—Will Live On

06/08/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Pioneer Square Restaurant Says Goodbye

06/08/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Fiendish Conversation

Parisalexa Talks About Her New Mixtape and Seattle Soul Music

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2018

06/12/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 11–14

06/11/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 8–10

06/08/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Paige Lewis and Kaveh Akbar Are Throwing a Huge Love Poem Reading

06/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art Walk

June First Thursday Planner

06/07/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Repeals the Head Tax

06/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

What's Up with Seattle's Head Tax Repeal?

06/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Plans to Repeal the Head Tax

06/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Asylum Seekers in SeaTac, Homelessness Spending, and the Anti-Head Tax Campaign

06/11/2018 By Grace Madigan

Immigrant Rights

Immigrant Mothers Separated from Their Children, Held in SeaTac

06/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

2020 Presidential Election

Howard Schultz Totally Wants to Run for President

06/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Psst: He's Good on Neckties

What to Get Dad for Father's Day 2018

10:00am By Katheryn Grice and Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 11–18

06/11/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Warm Weather Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for June

06/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 4–11

06/04/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Looking Good

2 Style Events You Shouldn't Miss This Weekend

06/01/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 28–June 4

05/29/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Bear With Us

Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe