Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 13–19

Celebrate your love for oysters at Elliott's Annual Oyster New Year this coming November. Image: Suzi Pratt

Wed, June 13

Wine Tasting with Cats

Wine, cats, a good cause, what more do you need in life? The cat cafe, Neko, on Capitol Hill is hosting an evening with all three things. Don the complimentary cat ears courtesy of the cafe and participate in a tasting of six wines from the House Canned Wine Collection. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Human Rights Campaign, a supporter of LGBTQ rights. A ticket to this event will leave you feline just fine.

Thu, June 14

The Food Lab: Sourdough Starters

The best part of sourdough starters is that it's a gift that keeps on giving. Learn to make your own sourdough starter with Ada's Technical Books and Cafe head baker, Helen Lim, then take it home to bake your own loaves. Attendees can reserve a spot in the class for $20 and will get to try four different types of sourdough plus bring home their own sourdough starter and supplies.

June 15–17

13th Annual Washington Brewers Festival

Beer lovers mark your calendars for a weekend of brews, food, and music. Friday is 21-plus but Saturday and Sunday are open to the whole family. Under 21 companions get in for free and designated drivers pay five bucks for free soda and water as a reward for chaperoning their beer loving friends. Admission costs $30 and gets you a souvenir tasting glass and eight tasting tokens. Over 80 breweries will descend upon Marymoor Park along with food trucks and musicians. Once you've got a few beers in your system and are ready to go against your better judgment, participate in fun and games like the keg toss.

Sat, June 16

BBQ Boot Camp: All Things Ribs

Calling all aspiring barbecue masters, this is your chance to learn how to refine your skills with Wood Shop BBQ's own pitmaster. The class includes lessons on trimming, grilling, and smoking plus whiskey to help wash down all the ribs. Participants get to take home a goodie bag which includes Wood Shop BBQ rub, hickory wood chunks, recipes, and ribs. You can reserve a spot online for $100.

Sun, June 17

Father's Day Poses and Pints

Perhaps dad is already a yogi or maybe it's something you think he might give a try after watching him pull his back while mowing the lawn. Either way, now is your chance to lure your father to yoga with beer this Father's Day. Rooftop Brewing Company is offering a 75 minute yoga session led by an instructor followed by a tasting of three craft beers and a drink ticket. Reserve your spot for $30 and grab your yoga mats or, better yet, surprise your dad with some of his own yoga pants (although we can't promise that the image won't be scarring but will at least illicit a good laugh).

Ticket Alert: Sat, Nov 3

Elliott's Oyster House 26th Annual Oyster New Year

Coffee! Weed! And...oysters? That's right, the Pacific Northwest is home to some of the best oysters and Elliott's Oyster House is having one big party to celebrate the bivalves from our very own backyard. The night will raise awareness of the work that the Puget Sound Restoration Fund does to ensure the health of the Sound and all the marine species that inhabit it. The $120 tickets are on sale now and go fast, no one wants to miss the famed oyster luge or seafood buffet.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. Thank you.