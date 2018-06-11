  1. Arts & Culture
What to Do After Work June 11–14

Keeping up with a modern lover, imagining a world without reproductive rights, and dirty dancing goes off script.

By Mac Hubbard 6/11/2018 at 9:00am

Jonathan Richman comes to Seattle this week.

Image: High Road Touring

Mon, Jun 11
Caroline Rose at Easy Street Records
With the release of this year's LONER, her mouth full of cigarettes on the cover, Caroline Rose elbowed her way into the pop music consciousness. She'll bring biting humor wrapped in a snappy package to Easy Street. She also plays the Sunset on Tuesday, June 12. Easy Street Records, Free

Tue, Jun 12
Red Clocks and Reproductive Rights
Portland author Leni Zumas' most recent novel, Red Clocks, takes the plunge into a speculative America where women's reproductive rights basically cease to exist and embryos have the right to life, liberty, and property. Tiffany Hankins of NARAL Pro-Choice Washington and feminist reporter Megan Burbank join Zumas to tackle questions of motherhood, identity, and freedom that never really disappear, whether you're working in the health care system, the media, or a fictional but easy to fathom America. For fans of feminist speculative fiction—a la Margaret Atwood and Carmen Maria Machado—and non-speculative uterine sovereignty. Hillman City Collaboratory, $5

Wed, Jun 13
Jonathan Richman
Jonathan Richman's relevance has morphed ever since the Modern Lovers debuted their self-titled 1976 release, often referenced as one of the greatest albums of all time. Even non-fans bump into his legacy often; he has pioneered punk, serenaded as the goofy chorus on the sidewalk in There's Something About Mary, and he still sings like he's playing catch-up with an old friend—funny, personal, and curious (see: "I Was Dancing at the Lesbian Bar"). The Crocodile, $16

Thu, Jun 14
Double Exposure
In a crossroads of indigenous representation, three Native artists—Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, and Will Wilson—show their work alongside the images of Edward Sheriff Curtis, who fastidiously devoted his life to documenting the indigenous peoples of America, and who watched his subjects' fates dramatically changed over the decades. The exhibit displays the benefits of mementos: their ability to preserve tradition and illuminate bias. Through September 9. Seattle Art Museum, $25

Thu, Jun 14
Brown Derby Series: Dirty Dancing
As a cross between a Seattle institution and a theatrical cult, director Ian Bell's Brown Derby Series mangles popular Hollywood screenplays in raucous staged readings. Now in its 20th year, the cast puts on an expectedly unfaithful rendition of Dirty Dancing. Re-bar, $22–$25

