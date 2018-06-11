Top 10 Stories: Asylum Seekers in SeaTac, Homelessness Spending, and the Anti-Head Tax Campaign

1. Hundreds of demonstrators protested outside the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac on Saturday after reports that ICE is holding immigrant women who have been separated from their children. Following a statement from Northwest Immigrant Rights Project that said federal authorities are holding as many as 120 women at the prison, U.S. representative Pramila Jayapal said she met with 174 women who crossed the U.S. southern border hoping for asylum.

Last month U.S. attorney general Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" policy for immigrants crossing the southern border illegally. ICE now has access to use more than 1,600 prison beds for the increased number of detainees following this new policy. The federal prison in SeaTac holds 206 beds.

2. KUOW reports that despite the city of Seattle having a hiring clause preventing it from giving money to organizations that discriminate, it still contracted with the Union Gospel Mission. The Union Gospel Mission was contracted in 2016 by the city to shelter people in Lake City and help conduct outreach with "the Jungle."

The group, however, has a strict hiring policy in accordance with its religious values and faith-based work and KUOW reported the city knew that. Matt Woods, a volunteer attorney at the Mission, applied for a full-time job with the organization in 2016 but was ultimately turned down because of his sexual orientation. Woods has since sued the Mission on the basis of discriminatory hiring practices. Oral arguments for the case are scheduled for June 15.

3. Expect to see health care premiums for individuals in Washington state increase by an average of 19 percent next year. KNKX reported that state insurance commissioner Mike Kreidler will make the decision to approve the rate hikes by early September. Although down from last year's 37 percent increase, Kreidler said the increased health care costs have a lot to do with the Trump administration destabilizing the market.

4. The Seattle Police Department released footage of the incident that led to an assault charge against a cop. The video shows officer Martin Harris in March putting a man in a headlock and struggling to arrest him after the man refused to give Harris his identification.

Harris also allegedly punched the man in the face twice, according to the probable cause report. City prosecutors charged Harris after review from the Office of Police Accountability and an SPD investigation.

5. In a study obtained by Crosscut, new polls show that Seattle voters are questioning the city's spending on homelessness. Seattle residents are also less willing to approve new taxes to address homelessness. The results of the study reported that 83 percent "were dissatisfied with how the council has addressed homelessness."

Only 29 percent thought that the city needed to increase taxes to address homelessness with 63 percent saying they believed the city already had enough money. That's down from a 2016 poll, in which 64 percent said the city needed to "spend a lot more money to reduce homelessness" while 40 percent thought the city wasn't using money effectively in addressing homelessness.

6. The Seattle Times reported that attorney general Bob Ferguson has sued Facebook and Google over its transparency in their political advertising. Both lawsuits allege that the companies failed to comply with state law, which requires records of online political ad payments.

7. The Washington Supreme Court ruled that the state has fully implemented its new school funding plan. The court battle that started back in 2007 finally ended this past Thursday when the court ended its contempt order and $100,000-per-day sanction. In 2012 the court ruled that the state had violated its constitution by underfunding K-12 schools resulting in billions of dollars spent to fund the school system.

8. Crosscut reported that the campaign to place the recently passed head tax on November's ballot has raised the necessary number of valid signatures. The No Tax on Jobs campaign supposedly has over 20,000 signatures, they only need 17,000 to put the head tax to a vote. The deadline to submit the petition is June 14.

9. What strategies did anti-head tax canvassers take to get those signatures? The Stranger reported the campaign to repeal the tax is spreading false information. A video posted on Facebook by the group Socialist Alternative supposedly shows canvassers incorrectly telling people that employees, not the employers, would pay the new tax and that it was higher than it really is. The city of Seattle's election code outlining referendum petitions don't stop canvassers from lying.

10. Howard Schultz stepped down from his position as executive chairman at Starbucks on Monday fueling growing suspicions he will run for president in 2020. Schultz has remained coy about whether he's interested in the presidency, but he's slowly separated himself from the company and created a personal website. He told The New York Times: “I intend to think about a range of options, and that could include public service."