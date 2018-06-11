  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Plans to Repeal the Head Tax

Seven council members support repealing the tax, scheduled to happen at a special council meeting at noon on Tuesday.

By Hayat Norimine 6/11/2018 at 1:39pm

Image: Hayat Norimine

Seattle council members on Tuesday plan to repeal its controversial head tax less than a month after it unanimously passed. 

Mayor Jenny Durkan and council members on Monday sent out a joint statement announcing a special council meeting at noon on Tuesday, where they will vote on a bill that would repeal the head tax. Seven council members—all but Kshama Sawant and Teresa Mosqueda—signed onto the statement, well over the necessary votes. 

"It is clear that the ordinance will lead to a prolonged, expensive political fight over the next five months that will do nothing to tackle our urgent housing and homelessness crisis. These challenges can only be addressed together as a city, and as importantly, as a state and a region," the joint statement said. “We heard you. ... Seattle taxpayers cannot continue to shoulder the majority of costs, and impacts."

The decision comes shortly after a business coalition that heavily lobbied against the tax gathered enough signatures to put the head tax on the November 8 general election ballot. 

Adding the head tax to the November ballot also would have given city voters two separate measures that would raise taxes to consider—one for homelessness funding, which would affect top 3 percent of businesses, and one for education funding, which increases property taxes—potentially putting the 2018 education levy in jeopardy. 

"I believe that repeal creates a good pathway for the ed levy," said council member Rob Johnson, who co-chairs the select committee on the education levy. The levy proposes a property tax increase to fund K-12 and higher education in a seven-year, $636.7 million package. 

The head tax would have raised $47.4 million a year to spend toward affordable housing and homeless services as the city continues to grapple with its homelessness crisis. Effective in 2019, the bill would tax businesses making $20 million or more in taxable gross receipts $275 per full-time employee per year (14 cents per employee hour) and would expire in 2023 with an option for renewal. 

Those decisions came after months of meetings with a progressive revenue task force and negotiations with the mayor's office, who pushed for a smaller head tax. Durkan and council members ultimately praised the legislation as an example of policymaking that heard all sides of the issue and came up with a solution.

Still, businesses who opposed any kind of head tax from the beginning condemned the bill as a tax on jobs, and some businesses began a campaign that would give voters the option to repeal the tax by putting it on the ballot. The coalition, calling itself the "No Tax On Jobs" campaign, has so far spent nearly $300,000 as of Monday morning, according to the Seattle Ethics & Elections Commission.

The campaign and Amazon's threat to halt construction ultimately changed public perception, and prompted council members to consider other options, council member Mike O'Brien told PubliCola. He said he anticipated an ugly campaign if the head tax were put to a vote.

"The prospects of what the next six months would’ve looked like...clearly the business community was prepared to spend millions of dollars if it took that," O'Brien said. "There’s a real possibility that even if we do everything right and win, we end up... spending millions of dollars, bruising each other up immensely, with no new revenue to address the problem."

The joint statement includes key supporters on the council who had been instrumental in the tax passing—O'Brien, Lisa Herbold, and Lorena Gonzalez all support the repeal.

Herbold in a statement blamed the Seattle Chamber of Commerce for misleading voters and said people sleeping outside "will pay the price of our listening to and acting on" that narrative. Gonzalez also criticized corporations and said she was deeply disappointed that "powerful and well-resourced interests have swayed public opinion."

This will be the second time the Seattle City Council repeal a head tax. The first time was in 2009 during an economic recession.

Mosqueda in a separate statement said she "cannot back a repeal without a replacement strategy" to fund housing and shelter for homeless people, calling the head tax debate a "flashpoint in Seattle's housing crisis." Mosqueda also said the council has already considered other solutions and can't wait months or a year for an alternative. 

"We need dollars. We need it soon," Mosqueda said at a press conference Monday. "What we need is greater shared responsibility so that we can have greater shared prosperity. I think the (employee hours tax) represented that."

Check this story later for more updates.

Filed under
Head Tax, Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle City Council
Show Comments

Related Content

Progressive Taxation

Head Tax Debate Heats Up

05/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Head Tax, Convention Center Expansion, and Prepaid Ballots

05/14/2018 By Grace Madigan

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Campaign to Repeal the Head Tax, Seattle's Next Police Chief, and Gun Violence

05/29/2018 By Grace Madigan

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Amazon and the Head Tax, Another Murray Lawsuit, and May Day

05/07/2018 By Grace Madigan

Eat & Drink

Popups

Lark Alumni Reunite for a One-Off Collab Dinner

12:50pm By Rosin Saez

Last Call

Anthony Bourdain's Mark on Seattle—and the World—Will Live On

06/08/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Pioneer Square Restaurant Says Goodbye

06/08/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 6–12

06/06/2018 By Grace Madigan

Yesssss

Shake Shack Will Pop Up at Canlis

06/05/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bars and Barbecue Updates

06/01/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 11–14

9:00am By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 8–10

06/08/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Paige Lewis and Kaveh Akbar Are Throwing a Huge Love Poem Reading

06/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art Walk

June First Thursday Planner

06/07/2018 By Stefan Milne

Festival Recap

Upstream 2018 Artist Portraits

06/06/2018 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Stefan Milne

Festival Season

Upstream 2018 Photo Recap

06/05/2018 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Plans to Repeal the Head Tax

1:39pm By Hayat Norimine

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Asylum Seekers in SeaTac, Homelessness Spending, and the Anti-Head Tax Campaign

10:02am By Grace Madigan

Immigrant Rights

Immigrant Mothers Separated from Their Children, Held in SeaTac

06/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

2020 Presidential Election

Howard Schultz Totally Wants to Run for President

06/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

SPD Releases Body Camera Video of Officer Charged with Assault

06/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Hooray

Seattle Met Wins Gold!

06/06/2018 With Seattle Met Staff

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 11–18

9:30am By Katheryn Grice

Warm Weather Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for June

06/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 4–11

06/04/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Looking Good

2 Style Events You Shouldn't Miss This Weekend

06/01/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 28–June 4

05/29/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Retail Wire

Marcus Lalario Teams Up on a New Shop: Can't Blame the Youth

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Bear With Us

Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe