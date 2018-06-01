Weekend What to Do June 1–3

King Tuff plays the Crocodile on Friday. Image: Sub Pop Records

Fri, June 1

King Tuff, Cut Worms, Sasami

King Tuff belongs to the same royal garage-rock lineage as Ty Segall—igniting ears with loose, fuzzed-out guitar riffs. But on this year's The Other he swerved toward something all together odder: an album of glistening, introspective pop songs that veer between synth, classic rock, folk, and disco influences. The Crocodile, $18

Almost Summer Reading, Vermillion Gallery 10 Year Anniversary

Cascadia Magazine brings a slew of its contributors to celebrate the coming summer: fiction writers Donna Miscolta and Anca Szilágyi, poets Michael Schmeltzer and Montreux Rotholtz, and journalists Niki Stojnic and Matt Stangel. The reading then rolls right into Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar's 10th Anniversary Party. Bar tenders will spin vinyl, and there shall be dancing, mingling, and mojitos. Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar, free

Fri, June 1–Sun, June 3

Still Wonder Full

Artist Britt Karhoff's new solo show—which weaves together dance, music, set design, and text as an expansion of her 2016 work Wonder Full—explores both her joy in motherhood and her sense of loss and trauma following her late-term abortion of a wanted pregnancy. Base: Experimental Arts and Space, $20

Sat, June 2–Sat, June 30

Artvocacy: Refugee Art Exhibit

In honor of World Refugee Day (June 20), the Artvocacy exhibition returns for a 12th year. The opening reception runs from 6–8pm and displays the work of artists from local refugee communities to foster conversation around the refugee experience. A/NT Gallery, free