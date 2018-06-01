This Week in Restaurant News: Bars and Barbecue Updates

Inside: 128 pages of recipes and words from farmer-chef-ice-cream-scooper-whiz Kurt Timmermeister. Image: Kurt Timmermeister, Cookhouse Publishing, and Dan Shafer

Hot Off the Press

Kurt Timmermeister—chef, farmer, dairy cow keeper, cheese and ice cream artisan—has authored a second book, a companion to Farm Food Volume One: Fall and Winter. On June 4, Timmermeister will release Farm Food Volume Two: Spring and Summer, as Seattle enters warmer temps and, thusly, summertime dining. Its 128 pages include recipes, photographs (Timmermeister is quite the shutterbug), and stories from his farm on Vashon Island.

Openings

Bok a Bok

Another arrival on June 4: Brian O'Connor's third fried chicken den opens in Burien. Expect that familiar crackly crisp Korean-inspired chicken alongside kimchi mac and cheese, plus biscuits made for Bok a Bok's golden, spiced honey.

Vine and Spoon

Eater Seattle reports that, at long last, the West Seattle restaurant is opening on June 1, right next to its sibling cocktail lounge, Alchemy.

Coming Soon

Can Bar

What better way to showcase a nautical theme than from building a bar out of an actual boat? That’s what the trio behind Can Bar are in the process of doing. James Imonti, Joshua Baymiller, and David Gradwohl have had a hand in some of the cooler spaces in our area, like Shelter, Matador, and La Cocina Oaxacaqueña. This is an unrelated venture, but expect a fun canned beer program, cocktails, a low-key food menu, and other seaside nods at this White Center watering hole.

Jack’s Barbecue

Keep your finger on the pulse of Jack Timmons barbecue happenings: The Columbia Tower outpost is slated to open mid-summer and the South Lake Union location should be hitting this fall. And in the meantime, take in a Mariners game and grub on some of Timmons smoky, saucy meats at Safeco Field.

Machine House Brewery

This brewery has been making authentic cas- conditioned ales using traditional British methods in Georgetown since 2013; now they’re expanding to a second location near Seattle University in the Central District. The Washington Beer Blog announced the news for the second venture back in February, the group had high hopes of opening during Seattle Beer Week, but alas, it looks more like June.

(Pillow) Soft Open

Raised Doughnuts

In honor of doughnut day, which is today by the way, Mi Kim will be doling out half dozen boxes of her most popular flavors outside her future shop in the Central District starting at 7am. What better way to drum up some early excitement than giving folks a flavor sampling of maple bars, blueberry basil, ube coconut, raspberry holes, mochi, and apple fritters? And, yep, it's already sold out by press time. Nary a fritter left after 8:20am. The space isn’t quite ready to open yet, but Kim's shooting to open in two weeks.

Patio Season

North Star Diner and Shanghai Room

A huge and colorful patio has been added to the 24-hour diner in Greenwood. Eater Seattle reports that the 50 seat space is open, weather permitting, from breakfast until 2am for cocktails, build your own burritos, or pancakes.

Temporary Closures

Starbucks

On Tuesday May 29, was the big day. More than 8,000 Starbucks locations closed up for racial bias training. The incident that sparked the storewide closures was back in April, where two black men were arrested for alleged trespassing at a store in Philly. This sent the coffee giant into a marketing tailspin and Shultz has been applauded for hitting this issue head on. Seattle Met's own Allison Williams asks the question of what this all means for the future of the Starbucks model.

What We're Eating Now

This month’s favorites: bold sandwiches, Szechuan noodles, and feminist breakfast.

What We’re Reading Now

The Seattle Times

Bethany Jean Clement tackles why “a restaurant just can’t be a restaurant anymore.” It seems, posits Clement, that the spaces opening around the city need to have a full-blown, and in some cases an over-wrought, concept.

Bon Appetit

More industry folks are jumping on the plastic straw ban band wagon, reports Bon Appetit. The pub talked to bartenders who are fighting the good fight against the drink accessory that's the environmental bane of Mother Nature's existence. Meanwhile, Seattle's straw ban starts July 1, though many restaurants and bars in the area have already started to use alternative sipping methods.