  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bars and Barbecue Updates

Plus, Kurt Timmermeister releases a second volume in his Farm Food book series.

By Cassie Sawyer 6/1/2018 at 11:00am

Inside: 128 pages of recipes and words from farmer-chef-ice-cream-scooper-whiz Kurt Timmermeister.

Image: Kurt Timmermeister, Cookhouse Publishing, and Dan Shafer

Hot Off the Press

Kurt Timmermeister—chef, farmer, dairy cow keeper, cheese and ice cream artisan—has authored a second book, a companion to Farm Food Volume One: Fall and Winter. On June 4, Timmermeister will release Farm Food Volume Two: Spring and Summer, as Seattle enters warmer temps and, thusly, summertime dining. Its 128 pages include recipes, photographs (Timmermeister is quite the shutterbug), and stories from his farm on Vashon Island. 

Openings

Bok a Bok
Another arrival on June 4: Brian O'Connor's third fried chicken den opens in Burien. Expect that familiar crackly crisp Korean-inspired chicken alongside kimchi mac and cheese, plus biscuits made for Bok a Bok's golden, spiced honey.

Vine and Spoon
Eater Seattle reports that, at long last, the West Seattle restaurant is opening on June 1, right next to its sibling cocktail lounge, Alchemy.

Coming Soon

Can Bar
What better way to showcase a nautical theme than from building a bar out of an actual boat? That’s what the trio behind Can Bar are in the process of doing. James Imonti, Joshua Baymiller, and David Gradwohl have had a hand in some of the cooler spaces in our area, like Shelter, Matador, and La Cocina Oaxacaqueña. This is an unrelated venture, but expect a fun canned beer program, cocktails, a low-key food menu, and other seaside nods at this White Center watering hole.

Jack’s Barbecue
Keep your finger on the pulse of Jack Timmons barbecue happenings: The Columbia Tower outpost is slated to open mid-summer and the South Lake Union location should be hitting this fall. And in the meantime, take in a Mariners game and grub on some of Timmons smoky, saucy meats at Safeco Field.

Machine House Brewery
This brewery has been making authentic cas- conditioned ales using traditional British methods in Georgetown since 2013; now they’re expanding to a second location near Seattle University in the Central District. The Washington Beer Blog announced the news for the second venture back in February, the group had high hopes of opening during Seattle Beer Week, but alas, it looks more like June.

(Pillow) Soft Open

Raised Doughnuts
In honor of doughnut day, which is today by the way, Mi Kim will be doling out half dozen boxes of her most popular flavors outside her future shop in the Central District starting at 7am. What better way to drum up some early excitement than giving folks a flavor sampling of maple bars, blueberry basil, ube coconut, raspberry holes, mochi, and apple fritters? And, yep, it's already sold out by press time. Nary a fritter left after 8:20am. The space isn’t quite ready to open yet, but Kim's shooting to open in two weeks. 

Patio Season

North Star Diner and Shanghai Room
A huge and colorful patio has been added to the 24-hour diner in Greenwood. Eater Seattle reports that the 50 seat space is open, weather permitting, from breakfast until 2am for cocktails, build your own burritos, or pancakes.

Temporary Closures

Starbucks
On Tuesday May 29, was the big day. More than 8,000 Starbucks locations closed up for racial bias training. The incident that sparked the storewide closures was back in April, where two black men were arrested for alleged trespassing at a store in Philly. This sent the coffee giant into a marketing tailspin and Shultz has been applauded for hitting this issue head on. Seattle Met's own Allison Williams asks the question of what this all means for the future of the Starbucks model.

What We're Eating Now

This month’s favorites: bold sandwiches, Szechuan noodles, and feminist breakfast.

What We’re Reading Now

The Seattle Times
Bethany Jean Clement tackles why “a restaurant just can’t be a restaurant anymore.” It seems, posits Clement, that the spaces opening around the city need to have a full-blown, and in some cases an over-wrought, concept.

Bon Appetit
More industry folks are jumping on the plastic straw ban band wagon, reports Bon Appetit. The pub talked to bartenders who are fighting the good fight against the drink accessory that's the environmental bane of Mother Nature's existence. Meanwhile, Seattle's straw ban starts July 1, though many restaurants and bars in the area have already started to use alternative sipping methods.

Filed under
Weekly Planner, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Related Content

Environment

Come July 2018, Seattle Says Goodbye to Plastic Straws

10/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: June 2018

05/22/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Society by Starbucks

Is Starbucks Still America's Town Square?

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Put a (Fried) Ring On It

The Steady, Gloriously Glazed Ascension of Raised Doughnuts

04/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bars and Barbecue Updates

11:00am By Cassie Sawyer

Expansion Mode

Bok a Bok Brings Chicken to Burien

05/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 30–June 5

05/30/2018 By Grace Madigan

Fun with Listicles

Na Zdraví, Prost, Santé!—We Toast to These 6 European Beer Dens

05/29/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

'Cue News

Now for an Update on Jack's BBQ Expansions

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Long Anticipated Openings Are Here

05/25/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 1–3

11:19am By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

Upstream Music Fest and Summit 2018 Is Here

05/31/2018 By Stefan Milne

Lawn Songs

Summer Outdoor Concert Guide 2018

05/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 29–31

05/29/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Reviews

Sadie and Mac Beth Explore How Violence Affects Young Women

05/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Festival Prep

Your Guide to Sasquatch 2018

05/24/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Police Accountability

Seattle Police Officer Charged with Assault

6:05pm By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Community Advocates Outraged Over Process, Urge Mayor to Consider Best for Police Chief

05/30/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Campaign to Repeal the Head Tax, Seattle's Next Police Chief, and Gun Violence

05/29/2018 By Grace Madigan

Police Accountability

Carmen Best Won't Be Seattle's New Police Chief. Here Are the Choices.

05/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

A Better Place

Light a Fire 2018: Honoring Seattle's Best and Brightest Nonprofits and Volunteers

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Looking Good

2 Style Events You Shouldn't Miss This Weekend

1:40pm By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 28–June 4

05/29/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Retail Wire

Marcus Lalario Teams Up on a New Shop: Can't Blame the Youth

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Universal Standard's New Showroom Is Open in Belltown

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Gear Guide

Here in Seattle, Our Gear Better Be Next Level

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

How Seattle Helped to Shape the Man Behind Some of Nike’s Most Rebellious Sneakers

05/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Bear With Us

Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe