2 Style Events You Shouldn't Miss This Weekend

A newer style from Prairie Underground: live lady and pin-up leggings. Image: Prairie Underground

Prairie Underground Summer Sample Sale

June 2 & 3, 10–4pm

Summertime and the livin' is easy...and the sales are on. Namely, the sample sale in Georgetown at Prairie Underground, where hundreds of handmade styles will be 50 to 85 percent off this weekend. The local fashion house's threads—inspired by American sportswear, uniform-styled staples, and everlasting chic—are all manufactured in Seattle. So dive into samples and factory seconds from the last five years: high-stretch denim, dress, sweatshirts, and outerwear. Y'all, this is the only time of the year these styles will be available and at such a discount. And don't think Saturday will only have the good stuff, with the dregs left on Sunday—nope, new goods will get put out on Sunday too. Can't make it at all this weekend? Prairie Underground's bringing the sample sale situation to Portland next weekend, June 9 and 10, at the North Warehouse from 10 to 4. It may be time for a mini road trip.

How to Build a Capsule Wardrobe

June 3, 11–3pm

Sell Your Sole Consignment boutique wants to help you cultivate a closet full of 40 key staples that can easily be mixed and matched, which is perfect for getting ready in a snap. Their workshop, led by proprietress Natalia Biner-Wittke and stylist Irina Croux, will talk quality, fit, tailoring, how to make the most of what you already have, and how to let go of the things you really don't need. Mid-workshop, stylist and owner of Coupe Rokei Salon, Rory McGowen, will pop in to demonstrate the magical ways of hair ready in 10 minutes or less. What else to know: Bring one to three pieces of clothing you love that currently don't go with anything else in your wardrobe and sell Your Sole will create an outfit for each item. (You can of course just come as you are, sans clothing in tow.) Tickets are $50 but will go toward any purchase made during the event.