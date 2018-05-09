Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 9–15

Escape to Bavaria and try the super rare Hacker-Pschorr Maibock that Queen Anne Beerhall will offer; only 12 kegs are available in all of Washington. Image: Yvonne Chan

May 10–20

Seattle Beer Week Kick-Off

Make your way from brewery to brewery these next couple weeks for a plethora of events dedicated to drinking good beer. The tenth annual Seattle Beer Week kicks off at Georgetown Brewing Company where their Citrus Galaxy will be on tap as the event's official beer. But there's no need to sweat if you miss the first night—there are nearly 200 other events you can attend to satisfy all your beering needs.

May 11 & 12, May 18 & 19

Queen Anne Beerhall Mayfest

Couldn't get away to Germany for Oktoberfest? Fear not because Queen Anne Beerhall will celebrate Mayfest for not one but two weekends. The beerhall will offer two different maibocks, a traditional Bavarian beer used to mark the changing of the seasons. Sip your beer, listen to live music, and if you're feeling strong (or maybe you skipped arm day and want the workout) you can test your strength with a stein holding contest.

Sat, May 12

Pierogi Fest

Dumpling enthusiasts can head over to Capitol Hill for a day of pierogi-eating courtesy of the Polish Cultural Center. A plate of 10 pierogis is 10 bucks, so come hungry; they'll have pierogis filled with meat, potato and cheese, cabbage, and blueberry. And once you've stuffed yourself full of dumplings you can digest it all with tea or coffee... plus a pastry to top it off.

Sun, May 13

Wine on the Rock: Wine and Cheese

The Winery Alliance of Bainbridge Island has organized a weekend of wine and cheese to celebrate mom this Mother's Day. Tickets are $50 and will get you a tasting at each of the seven wineries plus a cheese pairing as well as a wine glass and wine tote to commemorate the occasion. Take the whole weekend or hit all the wineries in one day—the choice is yours. Although transportation is not provided, taxis and bikes can be rented downtown or you can drive over. (Tip: Get a head start on the wine drinking and grab a glass from the ferry's galley as you make your way to the island.)

Mon, May 14

Trove Noodle: Korean-Chinese Food Popup

Chef Rachel Yang's Trove will host a popup at the Capitol Hill restaurant. No reservations are required; all you need to do is show up. Order of the a la carte menu ($3–$17)—beef and broccolini with brisket and rice cake, mapo tofu, shrimp fried rice, cornmeal-battered sweet and sour pork—and wash it all down with a few special drinks.

