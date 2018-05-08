  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Congress

Washington Leaders Respond to Trump's Withdrawal from the Iran Deal

U.S. senator Patty Murray said the deal "offers us the best path to safety and security."

By Hayat Norimine 5/8/2018 at 2:38pm

Nuclear talks vienna austria john kerry iran july 2015 gw9jbf

Nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria, in July 2015. 

Image: European External Action Service

President Donald Trump on Tuesday fulfilled a campaign promise and announced his plans to withdraw from Barack Obama-era landmark negotiations with Iran known as the nuclear deal—to lift UN-imposed sanctions against Iran in exchange for heavy restrictions and tightened international oversight on the country's nuclear program. 

Lawmakers from Washington state quickly responded to Trump's decision. U.S. senator Patty Murray, a ranking member of the Senate who supported the deal back in 2015, said it was "a reckless move" and urged him to reconsider. 

"I continue to believe that this deal offers us the best path to safety and security for our country and our allies, and the best approach to preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, all while giving the U.S. and its allies the ability to keep the pressure on Iran and respond appropriately to its dangerous actions," Murray said in a statement. 

But Republican allies who have called for dismantling the deal celebrated Trump's announcement, including U.S. representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a ranking House GOP member from Eastern Washington.

"I support the president's decision to put our interests first and protect America from this bad deal," she said. "This is an opportunity for the United States to continue our partnership with our European allies to truly hold Iran accountable for its destabilizing actions." 

Pulling out of the deal further isolates the U.S. from its Western allies, Russia, and China—who all stand by the agreement—and dismantles a foreign policy legacy that prohibits Iran from building nuclear weapons for more than a decade and significantly reduces its uranium stockpile.

What Iranians got? A gradual removal of sanctions, so long as the country stays in compliance, and renewed hope that the deal would alleviate some of its economic woes. Through the deal, sanctions can be imposed again within 65 days if Iran strays from the agreement.

U.S. representative Adam Smith, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said Trump's decision "will make us less safe by allowing Iran to quickly acquire a nuclear weapon, separating us from our allies, and fueling instability" in the Middle East. 

Seattle's U.S. representative Pramila Jayapal also condemned the decision and said it would "only ramp up tensions and cause other nations, including North Korea, to question whether they should make agreements with the United States that may not be kept." 

Meanwhile Trump announced that secretary of state Mike Pompeo is on his way to North Korea to prepare for a nuclear summit. 

Filed under
Iran Nuclear Deal, Donald Trump, Cathy Mcmorris Rodgers, Pramila Jayapal, Adam Smith, Patty Murray
Show Comments

Related Content

That Washington

Jayapal on the State of the Union: We're the Reason It's Strong

01/30/2018 By Hayat Norimine

White House

Jayapal Will Boycott Trump's State of the Union

01/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Seattle's Congresswomen Are Pretty Happy About Roy Moore's Loss

12/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

Lawmakers Want Washington Exempt from Trump's Offshore Drilling Plan

02/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Bring On Le Pain

The First American Team Heads to Paris for the Festival of Bread

05/08/2018 By Grace Madigan

Opening Dispatch

Sam Crannell is Back At It with South Town Pie in South Park

05/08/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Drumroll, Please

Big Congrats to Seattle's 2018 James Beard Award Winner—Edouardo Jordan for Salare and JuneBaby

05/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

Meaty Tears

Rain Shadow Meats Will Close in Pioneer Square

05/07/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Chefs in Town

5 Questions with Barbecue God Aaron Franklin

05/04/2018 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

The Cut Shop Opens in Woodinville

05/04/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Book It

Gary Shteyngart Debuts his New Novel May 9

05/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 7–11

05/07/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 5-6

05/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art Walk

May 3 First Thursday Planner

05/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Festival Guide

SIFF Tickets Go On Sale Thursday May 3

05/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Janelle Monáe and Childish Gambino Tickets On Sale

05/01/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Congress

Washington Leaders Respond to Trump's Withdrawal from the Iran Deal

05/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Drumroll, Please

Big Congrats to Seattle's 2018 James Beard Award Winner—Edouardo Jordan for Salare and JuneBaby

05/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

City Council

Council Extends the City's Statute of Limitations for Harassment Claims

05/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Ethics & Elections

Ethics Commission Recommends Loosening Conflict of Interest Rules

05/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Amazon and the Head Tax, Another Murray Lawsuit, and May Day

05/07/2018 By Grace Madigan

Murray Allegations

Former Foster Son, the First Accuser, Sues Murray and the City

05/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When May 7–14

05/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2018

Don't Know What to Get Mom? We've Got You.

05/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother Dearest

Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

04/30/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When April 30–May 6

04/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready for the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe