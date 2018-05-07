Wear What When May 7–14

Head to Madrona's Hammer and Awl for any floral needs this Mother's Day. Image: Hammer and Awl

May 7 thru 31

Denim Daze

Baby and Company is popping up in Ballard this month, which mean threads for everyone from travel bugs to designer lovers. Check it out at 5301 Ballard Avenue Northwest and find new arrivals, some tasteful consignments pieces, and only the best from past sales.

May 8 thru 22

Ladies Night at Bellevue Indoor Skatepark

Calling all ladies! Looking to meet new people and do something you love, or maybe something you've always wanted to try? Check out Ladies Night from 6–8. Bring your girlfriends, meet new friends, and bring your kiddos if you so desire, and get ready to skate your hearts out! All ages and abilities are welcome.





Wed, May 9

Mother's Day Hammer and Awl

Check it out, Hammer and Awl has fresh bouquets for you to select for Mom. All arrangements are hand crafted with all that's in season. The best part? Once you pre-order these limited time bunches of beauty, you can pick them up wrapped and ready to go.

Thu, May 10

Daring Women 2018

What better why to spend a Thursday than with a bunch of inspiring, innovative, and fearless women? Head to Block 41 Event Venue from 1-6 for a truly inspiring event, Seattle Business magazine's inaugural Daring Women. Snag a ticket ($65–$85) and enjoy this conference of women from across all industries. They will share stories about challenges and successes in business and life. These ladies will talk to you about owning your own leadership style, among many other things. Plus, there shall be a cocktail party afterward.

Fri, May 11

Love Your Mother Trunk Show

Horseshoe is throwing a party, folks! Head to this lucky boutique for a special event in honor of Mother's Day this Friday from 4–8. Mother Denim will be there, and 20 percent of all sales this night will go to Dress for Success, an international nonprofit that inspires women to achieve economic success. There shall be raffle prizes with the opportunity to win a pair of Mother Jeans, which is, of course, fitting for the season. And there will also be the chance to win gift cards to Palm Room, Gold Dogs, and more. Get styled and ready for the day of all mothers.

Sun, May 13

Mother's Day

And finally, it's here ladies and gents, our Mother's Day gift guide we put together just for you! Check it out, and get ahead of the game. The countdown has begun.