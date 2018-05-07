  1. Arts & Culture
What to Do After Work May 7–11

A former prisoner in North Korea speaks, the new Nordic Museum welcomes its first musical performances, and the Frye shows impressionist influences.

By Mac Hubbard 5/7/2018 at 10:07am

Jack bychristophermyers image02 jqugdi

Jack & plays at On the Boards May 10–13.

Image: Courtesy Christopher Myers

Mon, May 7
Life Inside a North Korean Prison
While working on a story about human trafficking in North Korea, Laura Ling was seized and held in captivity until former president Bill Clinton secured her release. Any sort of contact with one of the most culturally isolated human settlements is noteworthy, and Laura Ling's remarkable story of survival is so much more than that.  McCaw Hall, $30–$60

Tuesday, May 8
Matthew Dickman
The Portland poet has the rare gift of being both readily engaging and verbally kinetic. With Wonderland, released in March, Dickman sifts through his 1980s youth—a land of skateboards, single moms, neo-Nazis, and heroin—and offers a collection of poems on race, class, violence, identity, and masculinity. Third Place Books Ravenna, free. – Stefan Milne

Thu, May 10–13
Jack &
In this nationally traveling play from creator and director Kaneza Schaal, the transition from prison to society—and the damage incarceration inflicts— becomes ground for a comedy of errors. On the Boards, $23–$30

Thu, May 10
Nordic Nights with Iceage and Jenny Hval
Hot on the heels of the grand opening of its new facility, the Nordic Museum will commence Nordic Nights by hosting two of Scandinavia's most promising current musical artists. Danish post-punks Iceage will kick off the North American leg of their world tour and Norwegian singer-songwriter Jenny Hval brings her ghostly vibes to the stage. If you thought Scandinavian music was all ABBA, you're sorely mistaken. Nordic Museum, $18–$20

Thu, May 10–June 9
Loud Seas and Warm Lands
Sean Gallagher puts traditional methods to work in his exhibit showing the changing faces of the Arctic, including its people, wildlife, and scenery. The artist viscerally highlights the region as a battleground of social and climate justice. Vermillion, Free

Fri, May 11
Towards Impressionism Opening Reception
The Frye invites the public to join in a celebratory welcoming of its new exhibition. This collection digs in to the roots that gave way to the movement, taking a look at landscape painting that vaunted subjective experience and led eventually to Modernism. Frye Art Museum, Free

