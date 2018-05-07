  1. Arts & Culture

Blessed Unions

9 Movie Theaters Serving Booze

Because sometimes you need a cocktail to make that romantic comedy go down smoother.

By Laura Dannen 5/7/2018 at 11:00am

James Bond knows the importance of a good martini.

Originally published 2011; last updated May 2018.

We understand the concerns: For some, booze and films don’t mix. No one wants to sit in front of a loud drunk who thinks he’s auditioning for Mystery Science Theater 3000. And then there’s the risk of finishing your second beer and promptly falling asleep during a $14-a-ticket screening. But we’re all adults here, and sometimes, a glass of wine is the perfect warmup to a Woody Allen flick. In order to compete with the coziness of your home theater—where the drinks are free and you can eat pad thai without getting dirty looks—several area cinemas are offering a high-end movie-going experience, including full meals, seat-side service, and craft cocktails. Even the popcorn is classy.

AMC Pacific Place 11
Location: Downtown Seattle
The deal: On the second level of the cineplex, a bartender pours wine and local beers in a roped off area for the 21-and-over crowd. It’s just opposite the concession stand, so you can almost make a meal out of it, if you don’t mind a dinner of hot dogs and Dreyer’s Dibs.

Big Picture
Locations: Belltown
The deal: Tucked away beneath El Gaucho, Big Picture maintains a bit of the decadence of the swank upstairs, with plush armchairs, sofas, and dim lighting giving it a lounge feel—like someone pimped out your grandma's living room. The theater itself is tiny, but bartenders bring drinks to your seat; we highly recommend the sangria and white cheddar truffle butter popcorn, served in champagne buckets no less.

Central Cinema
Location: Central District
The deal: One of the the first in the area to add drinking and dining to movie-going, Central Cinema does "dinner theater" properly with tables at your seat and waitstaff taking your order. They also encourage a little rowdiness with frequent sing-along screenings. Cafe Noir lounge is open 5:30–10pm during the week and 1–10pm on weekends.

Cinebarre Theatres
Location: Mountlake Terrace, Issaquah
The deal: Regal Entertainment launched a line of theaters to compete with iPic Theaters (see below), where servers come to your seat and take your order. The menu’s expansive and full of puns: Mac and Jack’s and Manny’s, 17 wines by the glass, pretzels at Tiffany's, the top bun burger, and milkshakes. Let me repeat: milkshakes.

Cinerama
Location: Denny Regrade
The deal: A Seattle icon since 1963, Cinerama underwent its last round of renovations in 2014, now boasting roomier seats. Even more notable? The smell of chocolate popcorn spills out onto the sidewalk on Fourth Avenue, perfect for those long waits at the box office. Local beers and ciders round out the concessions menu, which also boasts Seattle-made treats like Theo Chocolate candies and Brave Horse Tavern pretzels.

iPic Redmond
Location: Redmond
The deal: Let’s start with the fright factor: Tickets cost anywhere from $16–$27. For a movie. But that allows you to choose your seat online, recline in comfy oversized leather chairs, and sample from a menu of chef-prepared meals, plus beer, wine, and cocktails. Premium seats include a pillow and a blanket.

Northwest Film Forum
Location: Capitol Hill
The deal: We rejoiced when the Cap Hill staple got its liquor license back in 2011; now they serve beer and wine with the best of them. A heady brew complements the heady selection of foreign, arthouse, and indie films.

Tin Theater
Location: Burien
The deal: Nestled up against the Tin Room Bar, the Tin Theater is probably the most affordable boozy spot of the bunch, with tickets ringing in at just $8. The theater embodies the small local vibe, playing second-run movies for a week at a time, but the popcorn portions are anything but tiny. Waiters take drink orders in the theater, delivering them throughout the film so you’re not forced to leave your seat for a second beer. And with a bar right next door, date nights are made easy with pre-movie happy hour specials or dinner entrees like beet salad and carne asada.

SIFF Cinemas
Location: Capitol Hill, Lower Queen Anne
The deal: Opting for an artsy flick at any one of SIFF’s theaters means an ample list of local brews and wines: Seattle Cider, Two Beers Brewing, and Chateau Ste. Michelle, to name just a few. Not to mention SIFF’s concessions beat out the usual fare, with Full Tilt ice cream and Molly’s sandwiches on the menu. Organic grub, independent films, and historic buildings—catching a film has never been more hip.

Any that we missed? Let us know in the comments below.

Filed under
Film
Show Comments

Related Content

Culinary Cinema

SIFF Lines Up Food and Drink Films for the Coming Festival

03/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

01/25/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 16–20

04/16/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 9–15

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Bring On Le Pain

The First American Team Heads to Paris for the Festival of Bread

05/08/2018 By Grace Madigan

Opening Dispatch

Sam Crannell Is Back At It with South Town Pie in South Park

05/08/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Drumroll, Please

Big Congrats to Seattle's 2018 James Beard Award Winner—Edouardo Jordan for Salare and JuneBaby

05/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

Meaty Tears

Rain Shadow Meats Will Close in Pioneer Square

05/07/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Chefs in Town

5 Questions with Barbecue God Aaron Franklin

05/04/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Theater Reviews

May Theater Round Up: Aida, Love Never Dies, and Familiar

10:29am By Stefan Milne

Book It

Gary Shteyngart Debuts His New Novel May 9

05/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Blessed Unions

9 Movie Theaters Serving Booze

05/07/2018 By Laura Dannen

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 7–11

05/07/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 5-6

05/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art Walk

May 3 First Thursday Planner

05/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Congress

Washington Leaders Respond to Trump's Withdrawal from the Iran Deal

05/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Drumroll, Please

Big Congrats to Seattle's 2018 James Beard Award Winner—Edouardo Jordan for Salare and JuneBaby

05/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

City Council

Council Extends the City's Statute of Limitations for Harassment Claims

05/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Ethics & Elections

Ethics Commission Recommends Loosening Conflict of Interest Rules

05/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Amazon and the Head Tax, Another Murray Lawsuit, and May Day

05/07/2018 By Grace Madigan

Murray Allegations

Former Foster Son, the First Accuser, Sues Murray and the City

05/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When May 7–14

05/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2018

Don't Know What to Get Mom? We've Got You.

05/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother Dearest

Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

04/30/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When April 30–May 6

04/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready for the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe