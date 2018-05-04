Weekend What to Do May 5-6

The Knave of Hearts at Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice in Wonderland. Image: Angela Sterling

Saturday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo

El Centro de Raza

Much like St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo—a holiday celebrating Mexico’s triumph over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862—has been subsumed by frat culture. If you’d like a version more focused on actual tradition (and less on beer bongs), El Centro de Raza throws a bash each year, drawing around 1,200 people. Expect live music, children’s activities, raffles, and traditional food for sale. If nothing else, it should have far fewer chest bumps than the average bar. 11am–5pm, free.

Chuck Klosterman

University Book Store (U District)

Pop culture writer Chuck Klosterman (Sex, Drugs, and Cocoa Puffs) reads and talks in support of Chuck Klosterman X: A Highly Specific, Defiantly History of the Early 21st Century. The book collects previously published essays on a highly Klostermanian selection of subjects—KISS, Mountain Dew, steroids, Taylor Swift, Charlie Brown, zombies—and garnishes them with new footnotes and introductions. 5:30pm, free.

All Weekend

Aida

McCaw Hall

Set in Egypt, Giuseppe Verdi’s epic opera and explores the love triangle between a captured Ethiopian woman, an Egyptian commander, and the princess who loves him. After stints in San Francisco and D.C., the show lands in Seattle with a grand-scale production: four acts, over 150 performers, and a three-hour runtime. $25–$299, May 5–19.

Through the Looking Glass: Burlesque Alice in Wonderland

The Triple Door

A witty striptease riff on a caterpillar’s metamorphosis into a butterfly, a leotard-clad catwoman slinking around the stage and shredding pillows, a Knave of Hearts who gets down to little more than his handlebar mustache and a pair of oven mitts, all set to a grinding live jazz band—Through the Looking Glass is par for the course from Verlaine and McCann, who also produce winter’s Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker. Though the intervening banter lags, leaning too much on easy puns, the dances zip (and unzip) along, and this inclusive yet decked-out show is still a rarity for Seattle. $35–$55, May 4-6.