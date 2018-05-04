This Week in Restaurant News: Sweet Shops and Coffee Talk

Baristas at Stumptown Coffee. Image: Shutterstock.com

Openings

Stampede Cocktail Club

Hot pink flamingos, peacock feathers, a taxidermy dinosaur head, tiki-inspired adult bevies, and neon lights—all things you’ll find in one place at Paul Shanrock’s new cocktail club in Fremont. We chatted back in March with Shanrock about his future plans and hopes for an April open, and this week Eater broke the news of his official opening on May 1.

The Buzz

Specialty Coffee Expo

Local barista, Cole McBride, took home the big win at this years’ Specialty Coffee Expo last month. He competed as an independent, but he’s usually pulling shots at Capitol Hill’s Stumptown. And now he’ll go on to represent the US at the next international event.

El Diablo Coffee

Due to an expected eviction and unfortunate landlord situations all around, this Queen Anne Cuban-style coffee shop is being forced to move locations after two decades of serving the neighborhood. As reported by Sprudge, owner Jill Killen said they’ve found a new location for the space, but has started a Go Fund Me page to help with the unexpected expenses. As of last look they’ve hit about 20k of their $75,000 ask.

Sweet News

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt

Charlie Dunmire’s cute as hell cake shop is debuting sometime this month in Georgetown. The old Carlton Grocery space is Dunmire’s dream location for her delicious slices and whole cakes, plus Sweet Lo’s Handmade Ice Cream, coffee, and bouquets of flowers. And maybe that sounds a little bit like the location for a romantic comedy, but no, it’s just a beautiful little cake shop.

Nutty Squirrel Gelato

Mama Restaurant Group, behind the likes of Mamnoon, Mbar, Anar, and Mamnoon Street, has teamed up with Italian ice cream maker Nutty Squirrel for dine in and to go options. The first popsicle flavors to hit the menus are a raspberry puree with beet juice and hazelnut with dates. And the already charming aesthetic of this gelato brand, just got a whole lot more adorable with this little micro truck from Italy, that they call Caramello.

Shift Change

Anar

Chantel Gillis took over as head chef in April. She’s already championed a breakfast and juice program. Gillis hails from a six-year stint at Terra Plata, so she obviously knows the what’s what for a vegetable driven program. And it’s a dollar off fresh juice Monday through Friday from 8am-11am; we always love a morning happy hour.

Switcheroos

Central Smoke Bar and Smokery

Owners Eric and Sophie Bahn know restaurant concepts (Ba Bar, Monsoon). And now it seems that they also know when to switch it up. Seven Beef will be taking on a transformation this summer, leaning away from its head-to-tail beef focus to a more open smoked meats and seafood concept. But smoke will play a big role in the flavor profile of dishes and the cocktail menu, with the help of beverage director Jon Christiansen and bartender Brandon Addicks.

Banh Mi Biz

Mr. Saigon

CHSB fills us in on the changing of the guard of the University Market on 12th Avenue. Owner of Lan Hue, Huy Tat is behind the venture, bringing his scratch made baguettes, mayo, and pate to the hill on May 14. There will be classic and modern banh mi for $5, plus a Mr. Saigon combo: a banh mi, pastry, and an iced coffee for $9.

Teacher Feature

Ivar’s and Kidd Valley

For the 15th year, these two local chains are teaming up to support our Washington educators and schools. Kiddos 14 and younger are encouraged to nominate a teacher in their life that they think is a super hero for Teacher of the Year. Two winners will get $500 for school supplies, a plaque, and that official title of TOTY—voting closes on May 20, so get those picks in soon.