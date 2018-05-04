The Cut Shop Opens in Woodinville

Photo via Woodinville Cut Shop's Facebook page.

The longtime home of McCorry’s in Woodinville has a new, Brady-esque identity. Last week the building at 12801 NE 175th Street, was reborn as Woodinville Cut Shop. The space wanders from cocktail bar to booths to long communal tables, all tricked out in brown wood and 1970s orange. A miniature waterfall burbles in a beer garden, and former Quinn’s chef Chris Lobkovich puts subtly modern flourishes on a menu of Americana classics.

There’s great intention behind the look of this place, no surprise considering its owners are Mike Meckling of Neumo’s and Canterbury Ale House, Gabe Johnson of Horses Cut Shop, and musician-PR practitioner Megan Tweed (she and Johnson are married).

Johnson says this project began as their collective memories of family outings as a kid in the 1970s, and the definitive sense of arrival that comes with pulling up to a freestanding building surrounded by a vast parking lot: “We had lots of opportunities to put something next to a Walgreens or a condo, but none of them had that visceral feeling of a place that has a personality.”

Cut Shop has the whole parking lot aspect in spades, plus a host of spaces designed to create the sort of connections that happened more often in an era before cell phones—a living room–like lounge, a patio with firepits, and little touches like a creepy-looking clown head by the door whose mouth fills up helium balloons for kids.

The trio says Lobkovich pored over menus from the era to inform the lineup of oysters Rockefeller, wedge and waldorf salads, and a pimento grilled cheese. Thus far, the double cut pork chop and the stroganoff of smoked mushrooms are big hits. The chef’s butchery background makes itself apparent in a 40-ounce ribeye Meckling describes as “a huge statement piece.”

There’s even a kids menu, but also an hope that parents might also return on nights when they have a sitter—perhaps for a round at the wood-paneled bar, where the requisite “no minors” metal railing bears sober warnings like “No Civil War Re-enactments.”

Currently the Cut Shop is open only for dinner (and is off to a busy start as old McCorry's regulars come see the new iteration); brunch and lunch will follow in a few weeks. Keep tabs on all the creepy clown and grilled cheese happenings via the Cut Shop's Facebook page.