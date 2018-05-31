  1. Eat & Drink
Expansion Mode

Bok a Bok Brings Chicken to Burien

Brian O'Connor's fried chicken mini empire to open a new spot on June 4.

By Rosin Saez 5/31/2018 at 11:20am

Back to back Bok a Bok.

Image: Andrew Imanaka

Brian O'Connor, I think it's safe to say, is on a bit of a roll here: The chef opened his OG Bok a Bok in White Center in 2016, then last year he brought crackly crisp fried chicken to folks on Capitol Hill, now a third joint debuts in Burien on June 4.

"It has all the same charm and delicious of the two originals," says O'Connor, with about 35 seats and a familiar menu of boozy slushies, sake, heavenly honeyed biscuits, Korean fried chicken levels of optimum crunch, and kimchi mac and cheese.

The Burien Bok a Bok will slide into a strip mall space that formerly housed Seahurst Polynesian Food and Deli at 131 Southwest 153rd Street. Yes, that means plenty of parking, which is useful since it's quite the trek. For O'Connor, though, it's right in his neck of the woods. He says the neighborhood had a need for fried chicken and he was happy to oblige. It will be open daily from 11 to 9.

Now all it needs a big-ass sign akin to its Capitol Hill counterpart. "I think it has its own Pinterest page or something," jokes O'Connor. But for real, that thing is hard to miss between the Runaway bar and Neumo's.

Burien, Brian O'connor, Bok a Bok, Openings
Editor’s Pick

Bok a Bok Fried Chicken

$ Korean 1521 SW 98th St, Ste D

What’s with all the people milling around outside this spare White Center storefront? They’ve come for Korean-style fried chicken—in sandwiches, rice bowls, ...

