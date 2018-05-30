  1. Arts & Culture
Lawn Songs

Summer Outdoor Concert Guide 2018

Ed Sheeran, Sylvan Esso, Weezer, the Temptations, and so many more.

By Stefan Milne 5/30/2018 at 9:02am

Get granola as hell at Timber! Outdoor Music Festival.

Image: Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

Sometimes music just sounds better outside. Get thee to a lawn.  

Woodland Park Zoo

June 13 Ziggy Marley
June 17 Violent Femmes
June 24 Indigo Girls
June 27 Trampled by Turtles
July 22 The Roots
July 29 The Psychedelic Furs
Aug 2 Adam Ant with The Fixx
Aug 5 Amos Lee
Aug 12 Phillip Phillips with Gavin Degraw
Aug 19 Andrew Bird with Punch Brothers
Aug 22 & 23 Pink Martini
Sept 9 Trombone and Orleans Avenue's 

Chateau Ste. Michelle

June 10 Jethro Tull 
June 14 Yes
June 16 Live From Here: Ben Folds, Dave Hill, and Gaby Moreno
June 17 Chris Isaak
June 23 & 24 Michael Franti and Spearhead with John Butler Trio
July 13 Woodinville Bluegrass Classic
July 19 & 20 John Fogerty
July 21 & 22 Sheryl Crow
July 27 & 28 Jackson Browne
July 29 Wine Country Blues Festival
July 30 ZZ Top
Aug 4 Chateau Ste. Michelle Festival of Jazz
Aug 10 The Gipsy Kings
Aug 24 Ben Harper 
Aug 25 Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton
Sept 7 Rodrigo y Gabriela
Sept 8 The Mavericks with Los Lobos
Sept 13 Lake Street Dive
Sept 14 The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Sept 15 Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Marymoor Park Concerts

June 8 Slightly Stoopid
June 9 Barenaked Ladies
June 11 Janelle Monáe
June 22 Primus
June 23 Dirty Heads
June 27 Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
June 30 I Love the 90s Tour: Salt-n-Pepa, Vanilla Ice, Sir Mix-A-Lot, and Young MC
July 1 Vance Joy
July 14 Sylvan Esso
July 28 Sublime with Rome
Aug 1 Willie Nelson
Aug 11 Awolnation, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Aug 25 Dispatch
Sept 6 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Sept 8 & 9 Jason Mraz

Concerts at the Mural

TBA June 5

CenturyLink Field 

July 7 Kenny Chesney
Aug 25 Ed Sheeran

Safeco Field

Aug 8 & 10 Pearl Jam
Aug 31 Zac Brown Band
Sept 1 Foo Fighters

Downtown Summer Sounds

TBA June 4

White River Amphitheatre 

June 19 Chris Brown
June 29 Counting Crows
July 13 Logic with Bobby Tarantino
July 14 Pentatonix
July 16 Five Finger Death Punch with Breaking Benjamin
July 20 G-Eazy
July 21 Chris Stapleton
July 27 Foreigner
Aug 2 Niall Horan
Aug 4 Weezer with Pixies
Aug 18 Kid Rock
Aug 19 Lady Antebellum
Aug 24–25 Pain in the Grass: Slayer and Alice in Chains

Gorge Amphitheatre

June 14–17 Paradiso Festival: Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Armin Van Buuren
June 22 Kings of Leon
June 29 Dead and Company
July 20–22 Phish
Aug 2–6 Watershed Festival: Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch
Aug 18 Rebelution with Stephen Marley
Aug 24–26 Bass Canyon Festival: 12th Planet, Bear Grillz, Bro Safari
Aug 31–Sept 2 Dave Matthews Band
Sept 14 & 15 Avett Brothers with The Head and the Heart
Sept 29 Def Leppard

Chamber Music in the Park

July 29 Arensky and Brahms

University Village Sounds of Summer

July 11 Dudley Manlove Quartet
July 18 Nite Wave
July 25 DoctorfunK
Aug 1 The Paperboys
Aug 8 Kalimba
Aug 15 Eldridge Gravy and the Court Supreme
Aug 22 Hit Explosion

Shoreline Concerts in the Park

July 11 Deseo Carmin
July 18 Petty Thief
Aug 1 JHP Band
Aug 8 Clave Gringa
Aug 15 The Irish Exerience
Aug 22 Highway 9 Band

Auburn Soundbites at City Hall Plaza

July 12 Hook Me Up
July 19 Darren Montamedy
July 26 Ranger and the Re-Arrangers
Aug 2 Culture Shock
Aug 9 Wally and the Beavs

Tulalip Amphitheatre 

June 23 Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
June 29 Creedence Clearwater Revisited with Blue Oyster Cult
July 14 Melissa Ethridge and LeAnn Rimes
Aug 3 The Isley Brothers and the Pointer Sisters
Aug 16 Clint Black and Sara Evans
Aug 23 Styx
Sept 8 Dwight Yoakam

Kirkland Summer Concerts at Marina Park

July 5 The Whirlies
July 12 Creme Tangerine
July 19 West Coast Feed
July 26 Rear View Mirror
Aug 2 Nate Botsford
Aug 9 The Castaways
Aug 16 Petty Differences

Snoqualmie Casino Mountain View Plaza

July 6 Ann Wilson
July 7 Air Supply
July 13 Skid Row
July 21 Trace Adkins
July 28 Roger Hodgson
Aug 2 Locash
Aug 4 The Temptations

Summer Concert Series at Maryhill Winery Amphitheater 

June 16 Chris Isaak
June 17 Michael Franti and Spearhead
Aug 25 Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite

Terrace Music at Maryhill Winery

June 2 Tyler Stenson
June 3 Laryssa Birdseye
June 9 Heather Keizur and Steve Christofferson
June 10 Hayley Lynn
June 23 Adagio
June 24 Skybound Blue
June 30 Nate Botsford
July 1 Fox and Bones
July 7 Lorna B Trio
July 8 Britnee Kellogg
July 14 & 15 The Side Project
July 21 Willy and Nelson
July 22 Mel Peterson Collective
July 28 Skybound Blue
July 29 Portland Groove Collective
Aug 4 Moe Dixon and Kit Garoutte
Aug 5 Bottleneck Blues Band
Aug 12 Kirk Green and Friends
Aug 18 Sundae and Mr. Goessl
Aug 19 Sister Mercy Band
Aug 26 Ian James
Sept 1 Matt Brown
Sept 2 Signatures
Sept 3 Karen Lovely and Ben Rice
Sept 8 Moe Dixon and Kit Garoutte
Sept 9 Shelly Rudolph and Tom Grant
Sept 15 Worth
Sept 16 Jacob Westfall
Sept 22 Willy and Nelson
Sept 23 Ty Curtis
Sept 29 Heather Keizur and Steve Christofferson

Upstream Music Fest

June 1–3 Miguel, Jawbreaker, The Flaming Lips, Tacocat

Fremont Solstice

June 16 & 17 Vaudeville Etiquette, Polecat, Biddadat

Vera Project's Search Party

June 30 Young the Giant, Deerhunter, Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears, Sundries

West Seattle Summer Fest

July 13–15 The Briefs, The Blacktones, Shannon and the Clams, Dude York

Ballard SeafoodFest

July 13–15 Blitzen Trapper, All Them Witches, the Dead South

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

July 12–14 Car Seat Headrest, Thao, Kyle Craft, Naked Giants, Industrial Revelation

Capitol Hill Block Party

July 20–22 Father John Misty, Dillon Francis, Brockhampton, Oh Wonder

Summer Meltdown Festival

Aug 2–5 Bassnectar, Big Gigantic, Greensky Bluegrass, Lettuce

Sub Pop's SPF 30

Aug 10 & 11 Beach House, Mudhoney, Metz, Shabazz Palaces, Wolf Parade (more TBA)

Bumbershoot

Aug 31–Sept 2 J. Cole, the Chainsmokers, SZA, Fleet Foxes, Lil Wayne

