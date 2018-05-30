Summer Outdoor Concert Guide 2018

Get granola as hell at Timber! Outdoor Music Festival. Image: Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

Sometimes music just sounds better outside. Get thee to a lawn.

Woodland Park Zoo

June 13 Ziggy Marley

June 17 Violent Femmes

June 24 Indigo Girls

June 27 Trampled by Turtles

July 22 The Roots

July 29 The Psychedelic Furs

Aug 2 Adam Ant with The Fixx

Aug 5 Amos Lee

Aug 12 Phillip Phillips with Gavin Degraw

Aug 19 Andrew Bird with Punch Brothers

Aug 22 & 23 Pink Martini

Sept 9 Trombone and Orleans Avenue's

June 10 Jethro Tull

June 14 Yes

June 16 Live From Here: Ben Folds, Dave Hill, and Gaby Moreno

June 17 Chris Isaak

June 23 & 24 Michael Franti and Spearhead with John Butler Trio

July 13 Woodinville Bluegrass Classic

July 19 & 20 John Fogerty

July 21 & 22 Sheryl Crow

July 27 & 28 Jackson Browne

July 29 Wine Country Blues Festival

July 30 ZZ Top

Aug 4 Chateau Ste. Michelle Festival of Jazz

Aug 10 The Gipsy Kings

Aug 24 Ben Harper

Aug 25 Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton

Sept 7 Rodrigo y Gabriela

Sept 8 The Mavericks with Los Lobos

Sept 13 Lake Street Dive

Sept 14 The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Sept 15 Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

June 8 Slightly Stoopid

June 9 Barenaked Ladies

June 11 Janelle Monáe

June 22 Primus

June 23 Dirty Heads

June 27 Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters

June 30 I Love the 90s Tour: Salt-n-Pepa, Vanilla Ice, Sir Mix-A-Lot, and Young MC

July 1 Vance Joy

July 14 Sylvan Esso

July 28 Sublime with Rome

Aug 1 Willie Nelson

Aug 11 Awolnation, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Aug 25 Dispatch

Sept 6 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Sept 8 & 9 Jason Mraz

TBA June 5

July 7 Kenny Chesney

Aug 25 Ed Sheeran

Aug 8 & 10 Pearl Jam

Aug 31 Zac Brown Band

Sept 1 Foo Fighters

TBA June 4

June 19 Chris Brown

June 29 Counting Crows

July 13 Logic with Bobby Tarantino

July 14 Pentatonix

July 16 Five Finger Death Punch with Breaking Benjamin

July 20 G-Eazy

July 21 Chris Stapleton

July 27 Foreigner

Aug 2 Niall Horan

Aug 4 Weezer with Pixies

Aug 18 Kid Rock

Aug 19 Lady Antebellum

Aug 24–25 Pain in the Grass: Slayer and Alice in Chains

June 14–17 Paradiso Festival: Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Armin Van Buuren

June 22 Kings of Leon

June 29 Dead and Company

July 20–22 Phish

Aug 2–6 Watershed Festival: Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch

Aug 18 Rebelution with Stephen Marley

Aug 24–26 Bass Canyon Festival: 12th Planet, Bear Grillz, Bro Safari

Aug 31–Sept 2 Dave Matthews Band

Sept 14 & 15 Avett Brothers with The Head and the Heart

Sept 29 Def Leppard

July 29 Arensky and Brahms

July 11 Dudley Manlove Quartet

July 18 Nite Wave

July 25 DoctorfunK

Aug 1 The Paperboys

Aug 8 Kalimba

Aug 15 Eldridge Gravy and the Court Supreme

Aug 22 Hit Explosion

July 11 Deseo Carmin

July 18 Petty Thief

Aug 1 JHP Band

Aug 8 Clave Gringa

Aug 15 The Irish Exerience

Aug 22 Highway 9 Band

July 12 Hook Me Up

July 19 Darren Montamedy

July 26 Ranger and the Re-Arrangers

Aug 2 Culture Shock

Aug 9 Wally and the Beavs

June 23 Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

June 29 Creedence Clearwater Revisited with Blue Oyster Cult

July 14 Melissa Ethridge and LeAnn Rimes

Aug 3 The Isley Brothers and the Pointer Sisters

Aug 16 Clint Black and Sara Evans

Aug 23 Styx

Sept 8 Dwight Yoakam

July 5 The Whirlies

July 12 Creme Tangerine

July 19 West Coast Feed

July 26 Rear View Mirror

Aug 2 Nate Botsford

Aug 9 The Castaways

Aug 16 Petty Differences

July 6 Ann Wilson

July 7 Air Supply

July 13 Skid Row

July 21 Trace Adkins

July 28 Roger Hodgson

Aug 2 Locash

Aug 4 The Temptations

June 16 Chris Isaak

June 17 Michael Franti and Spearhead

Aug 25 Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite

June 2 Tyler Stenson

June 3 Laryssa Birdseye

June 9 Heather Keizur and Steve Christofferson

June 10 Hayley Lynn

June 23 Adagio

June 24 Skybound Blue

June 30 Nate Botsford

July 1 Fox and Bones

July 7 Lorna B Trio

July 8 Britnee Kellogg

July 14 & 15 The Side Project

July 21 Willy and Nelson

July 22 Mel Peterson Collective

July 28 Skybound Blue

July 29 Portland Groove Collective

Aug 4 Moe Dixon and Kit Garoutte

Aug 5 Bottleneck Blues Band

Aug 12 Kirk Green and Friends

Aug 18 Sundae and Mr. Goessl

Aug 19 Sister Mercy Band

Aug 26 Ian James

Sept 1 Matt Brown

Sept 2 Signatures

Sept 3 Karen Lovely and Ben Rice

Sept 8 Moe Dixon and Kit Garoutte

Sept 9 Shelly Rudolph and Tom Grant

Sept 15 Worth

Sept 16 Jacob Westfall

Sept 22 Willy and Nelson

Sept 23 Ty Curtis

Sept 29 Heather Keizur and Steve Christofferson

June 1–3 Miguel, Jawbreaker, The Flaming Lips, Tacocat

June 16 & 17 Vaudeville Etiquette, Polecat, Biddadat

June 30 Young the Giant, Deerhunter, Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears, Sundries

July 13–15 The Briefs, The Blacktones, Shannon and the Clams, Dude York

July 13–15 Blitzen Trapper, All Them Witches, the Dead South

July 12–14 Car Seat Headrest, Thao, Kyle Craft, Naked Giants, Industrial Revelation

July 20–22 Father John Misty, Dillon Francis, Brockhampton, Oh Wonder

Aug 2–5 Bassnectar, Big Gigantic, Greensky Bluegrass, Lettuce

Aug 10 & 11 Beach House, Mudhoney, Metz, Shabazz Palaces, Wolf Parade (more TBA)

Aug 31–Sept 2 J. Cole, the Chainsmokers, SZA, Fleet Foxes, Lil Wayne