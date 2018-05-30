Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 30–June 5

A wine event for the whole family, head over to Bar Ferdinand this Sunday for rosé tastings and shaved ice for the kids. Image: Instagram/McKenzie Powell

Thu, May 31

La Cocina Shrimp and Vegan Ceviche Cooking Class at El Centro de la Raza

Sip a cerveza as ceviche expert Marcos Arellano leads a class on making the popular Latin American seafood dish. Arellano is a graduate of El Centro de la Raza's Business Opportunity Center Program and started his own ceviche business SharkBite. Tickets are $60 a piece and will help fund El Centro de la Raza's Senior Wellness programs.

Fri, June 1

GLITTERis Pride Ale Release Party at Elysian Brewing

There's never not a good time to celebrate Pride but if you're free this Friday and are thirsty for a pint, head over to Capitol Hill. Elysian Brewing is the official beer sponsor of Seattle Pride! and will kick off the month's celebrations with a special ale featuring blackberry and raspberry purees. This ale will have you grooving to tunes spun by KEXP DJ Riz Rollins while celebrating and supporting the LGBQT community of Seattle.

June 1–3

Bite of Greece

Remember that scene in My Big Fat Greek Wedding where Toula's Greek family doesn't understand that her fiancé vegetarian? Well fortunately vegetarians and meat lovers alike are welcome to this event celebrating Greek food. Grab a gyro (perfect food after a few drinks on Capitol Hill) or some spanakopita if you're not feeling like meat and enjoy some live music or take your food to go.

June 1–3

Upstream Music Fest: Sound Bites

You're going to want some grub after all the head banging and dancing (or maybe you've just got the munchies...) at this year's Upstream music festival. Chef Joshua Henderson has got your back and is curating a lineup of notable local chefs who will provide food and beverage that'll fuel you for the weekend. Grab a cheeseburger, slurp a freshly shucked Hama Hama oyster, or pick up a slice of pizza at the Sound Lot (right by the main stage).

Sat, June 2

Le Grand Aïoli and Pink Wine Fair

If you need yet another event to celebrate your love of rosé then bring the whole family to Bar Ferdinand. Adults can try 24 different rosés while the kids can revel in shaved ice and crafts (now that's a win-win if there ever was one). Grilled meat, spring vegetables, salmon, bread, shellfish served with aioli will accompany all the wine. Buy your tickets in advance for $40, kids get in for free.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.