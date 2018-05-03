  1. Arts & Culture
Art Walk

May 3 First Thursday Planner

Four opening exhibits to catch at Pioneer Square’s art walk.

By Stefan Milne 5/3/2018 at 9:00am

Tony fitzpatrick the batman in the invisible world standing guard 2015 collage cdosvz

Tony Fitzpatrick's The Batman, in the Invisible World, Standing Guard

Image: Courtesy Frederick Holmes and Company Gallery

Come Back with a Warrant
Frederick Holmes and Company
Ten artists contribute to this multi-medium exhibit, including nationally-acclaimed collagists Tony Fitzpatrick and Lou Beach. Both work in a similar idiom: busy, surreal, and witty. The show should have more of the same. Opening reception, 6pm–8:30pm.

Screen shot 2018 05 02 at 10.11.26 am sodzkl

A map of a lone

Image: Courtesy Mount Analogue

a lone
Mount Analogue
This month’s biggest draw is the opening event for a lone—a citywide series audio and visual instillations, concerned with the collective state of being alone, that will run through the month of May. Seattle’s Leena Joshi and Laura Sullivan Cassidy have contributed work, along with national and international artists and writers, including major Brooklyn-based poet Tommy Pico. Mount Analogue will provide maps and information about the exhibit’s other locations. Opening reception, 5–10pm.

Kellybjork gentlecravings 2018 txrgdo

Kelly Bjork's Drip Dry. 

Image: Courtesy Zinc Contemporary

Gentle Cravings
Zinc Contemporary
Seattleite Kelly Bjork’s paintings are stories. There’s a cartoon-like simplicity in her frames (she also illustrates for places like the Washington Post and McSweeney's), but they’re full of sharply observed detail: bodies staged across domestic interiors like actors in a play or a few words of text on a soup can that cast the rest of the scene in fresh narrative light. Opening reception, 5–8pm.

 

Usalau7309 circles around the sun tfsyy1

Alan Lau's Circles Around the Sun

Image: Courtesy ArtXchange

Alan Lau: Talking to Artists/Talking to Myself
ArtXchange Gallery
This opening combines music, poetics, and visual art. Alan Lau will read “short poetic pieces” inspired by an array of artists—including Manet, Ellsworth Kelly, and Thelonious Monk—accompanied by jazz bassist Geoff Harper. His own paintings will be on display, along with work from Jiyoung Chung and Gilchun Koh, as part of Between and Within: A Tenuous Beauty, which delves into climate change’s impact on nature. Opening reception, 5–8pm. 

