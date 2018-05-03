May 3 First Thursday Planner

Tony Fitzpatrick's The Batman, in the Invisible World, Standing Guard. Image: Courtesy Frederick Holmes and Company Gallery

Come Back with a Warrant

Frederick Holmes and Company

Ten artists contribute to this multi-medium exhibit, including nationally-acclaimed collagists Tony Fitzpatrick and Lou Beach. Both work in a similar idiom: busy, surreal, and witty. The show should have more of the same. Opening reception, 6pm–8:30pm.

A map of a lone. Image: Courtesy Mount Analogue

a lone

Mount Analogue

This month’s biggest draw is the opening event for a lone—a citywide series audio and visual instillations, concerned with the collective state of being alone, that will run through the month of May. Seattle’s Leena Joshi and Laura Sullivan Cassidy have contributed work, along with national and international artists and writers, including major Brooklyn-based poet Tommy Pico. Mount Analogue will provide maps and information about the exhibit’s other locations. Opening reception, 5–10pm.

Kelly Bjork's Drip Dry. Image: Courtesy Zinc Contemporary

Gentle Cravings

Zinc Contemporary

Seattleite Kelly Bjork’s paintings are stories. There’s a cartoon-like simplicity in her frames (she also illustrates for places like the Washington Post and McSweeney's), but they’re full of sharply observed detail: bodies staged across domestic interiors like actors in a play or a few words of text on a soup can that cast the rest of the scene in fresh narrative light. Opening reception, 5–8pm.

Alan Lau's Circles Around the Sun. Image: Courtesy ArtXchange

Alan Lau: Talking to Artists/Talking to Myself

ArtXchange Gallery

This opening combines music, poetics, and visual art. Alan Lau will read “short poetic pieces” inspired by an array of artists—including Manet, Ellsworth Kelly, and Thelonious Monk—accompanied by jazz bassist Geoff Harper. His own paintings will be on display, along with work from Jiyoung Chung and Gilchun Koh, as part of Between and Within: A Tenuous Beauty, which delves into climate change’s impact on nature. Opening reception, 5–8pm.