Wear What When May 28–June 4

This week, Sharply champions the timeless properties of a fresh T-shirt (and has a buy one, get one free deal), Stock and Pantry takes 30 percent off its art, and Mario's women's designer sale is officially on.

By Katheryn Grice 5/29/2018 at 9:30am

Thru May 31
Sharply Shirt Event
What better way to look sharp than in a smashing new T-shirt by none other than our local Sharply, a men's shop offering undeniably soft shirts. And they want to treat you and celebrate their two year birthday at the same time. Stop in now until Thursday, buy any shirt and enjoy a free Jackson crew neck tee. 

Thru May 31
Stock and Pantry 
It's time to stock up on the art people. Stock and Pantry, our local Cap Hill lifestyle shop featuring items from around the world, with a focus on Scandinavian and Japanese design. They are making space for some new arrivals, so let's help them out, eh? All art is 30 percent off both in store and online.

Thru June 3
Nordstrom Half  Yearly Sale
The time to shimmy off those oversized sweaters and perhaps slip into something a little more light, flowy, comfortable—and, well, just summer—has come. Check out Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale and get up to 40 percent off. (Maybe get a new outfit or go for those sandals you’ve secretly been eyeing.) Find brands like Self-PortraitA.L.A.GRLFRND DenimTory Burch, and Topshop, just to name a few. 

Thru June 7
Women's Spring Designer Sale at Marios
It's officially on, ladies! The Women's Spring Designer Sale at Mario's has started. So venture on over and get some popping new threads for the sunny weather ahead. Shop in-store and online, and find designers like Alexander McQueenDerek LamPradaThe Row, and more. 

May 31 thru June 3
University Village Sale 
Savings is about to get crazy, people. So crazy, in fact, we recommend going to all four days of the 61st Annual Sidewalk Sale at the University Village. You can get up to 50 percent off at more than 50 stores. Might as well get all your summer shopping done in one place, right? While you're there and shopping to your heart's content, check out Fisher Scone's new location by Amazon Books. 

Sat, June 2 
Love Your Makeup Class and Portrait Event 
Is it time to take your daily makeup routine to the next level? Jessica Blondet of Blondet Beauty, Hair and Makeup is ready to show you how. For $45 per ticket you'll get a quick and efficient lesson as well as a glamour shot taken by Angie Guy of Angie D Photography. Sip on a mimosa and soak in all the new makeup skills. 

June 4 & 5
Jarbo Trunk Show
Ladies, are you in need of a new wardrobe? A particularly, classy and high-end wardrobe? Jarbo, a women's clothing line based in Seattle, is hosting a trunk show with a new handbag line, Max V. Koenig. Check out their Madison Valley and Bellevue locations next Monday and Tuesday and meet the creative mastermind behind these handbags that pair perfectly with Jarbo's minimalist pieces. Sip some bubbly, enjoy some tasty treats, and a gift when purchasing a gift from Max. 

SHARPLY, sales, Weekly Planner, Wear What When
