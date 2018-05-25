  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Long Anticipated Openings Are Here

And, sadly, chef Charles Walpole will step down at Babirusa on May 31.

By Cassie Sawyer 5/25/2018 at 9:15am

Salad and something refreshing made by Joli barman Robert Rowland.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio 

Openings

Super Bueno
We must say, the Stowell’s are having quite a busy month. Cortina opened downtown just over a week ago, and now their family friendly casual Mexican joint on Stone Way is starting up service. The two-level space offers an upstairs area with kid zone and traditional dining downstairs. During the day the cafe slings breakfast burritos and coffee, and dinner hours start at 4pm for tacos and margaritas.

South Town Pie
The South Park pizzeria led by chef Sam Crannell is open for business as of this past weekend. Thin-crust Chicago pies (by way of Brooklyn and Naples), come with 50 slices of Zoe’s pepperoni or more unusual toppings grace the “unicorn pie” combos. Also, Full Tilt ice cream, cocktails, and a back patio space coming soon. 

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt
This dreamy bakery in Georgetown started serving its creative cakes to the public on May 19. The shop is a one-stop for everything celebrations: full cakes and slices, cupcakes, gift cards, and flowers, with beer and wine on the way soon.  

Re-Openings

Joli
Closed for a temporary revamp (after less than a year of service), this Ballard spot has slated its reopening for June 5 with a new chef and menu. Premiere chef Amy Beaumier announced her departure from the kitchen shortly after Allecia Vermillion reviewed her food with admiration, though Beaumier's still part oft he ownership. We’ll have to see what this next evolution will hold for the neighborhood spot.

Concept Updates 

 

Willmott’s Ghost
When we first heard in December of last year about Renee Erickson’s venture into the Amazon Spheres, she’d yet to name her much anticipated Italian restaurant. A recent update by Eater reports the space will be called Willmott’s Ghost. It’s a tribute to the English horticulturist Ellen Willmott, which feels fitting due to the naturelike setting of the orbs with 3,000 species of plants and trees.

Coming Soon

Métier Brewing Company
On June 2, Métier Brewing’s taps will be flowing with their award-winning coconut porter, four distinct IPAs, and a Kolsch-style ale in Woodville, reports the Washington Beer Blog. The brewery took over the old Des Voignes Brewing space, the owners tag the brewery as family and parking friendly.

Shift Change

Babirusa
Charles Walpole announced that he’ll be stepping away as executive chef on May 31 and passing the reins to his sous Ryan Miller at Babirusa. Walpole didn’t go into details for his departure other than for health reasons, but has the utmost faith in Miller’s capable hands.

New to Happy Hour

Mama’s Cantina
This longtime Belltown Mexican dive is kicking off patio season with a new two-for-one happy hour twice daily from 4 to 6 and 10pm until midnight. Order a cocktail, get a token for another one for free, y'all. You can use it then and there or save it up for another sunny day.

Morning Matters

Artusi
For the month of June, chef Stuart Lane is putting out the spread, in the form of an Italian brunch buffet, with fresh fruits, cured meats, Cafe Besalu pain au chocolate, and bruschetta with honey and jam. Heartier sweet and savory options will also be available, and maybe, if we all go every weekend in June, it will become a regular occurrence.

Accolades

Seattle’s Hottest Chefs
Our annual rising star chef awards are out and it’s a good looking bunch indeed. These five chefs are running kitchens like golden gods/goddesses and putting up some of the tastiest dishes in the city. Congrats to Chris Barton of Stateside, Nicole Matson of How to Cook a Wolf, Jack Mazzacavallo of Copine, Cecily Kimura of Joule, and Kyle Fong of Le Petite Cochon.

