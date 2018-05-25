  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Sadie and Mac Beth Explore How Violence Affects Young Women

One’s a SIFF film shot in Everett, the other’s a Shakespeare adaptation running at Seattle Rep—both are frighteningly relevant.

By Stefan Milne 5/25/2018 at 11:18am

Sophia Mitri Schloss as the title character in Sadie. 

Image: TJ Williams Jr.

There is no direct, external violence in Sadie, a new film from Seattle writer-director Megan Griffiths, which has its Seattle premier on Sunday. Not a drop of blood is spilled on screen, not a punch is thrown. Yet it’s a story about violence on the periphery, a thing constantly at the edge of our lives. Sadie, played with introverted nuance by Sophia Mitri Schloss, lives in a trailer park in Everett with her mother, Rae (Melanie Lynskey). Sadie's father has been away at war for years. She plays violent video games and loves brutal movies. She verbally snipes the men who try to date her mom, Bradley (Tony Hale) and Cyrus (John Gallagher Jr.).

Most of the film’s drama is interpersonal and approached with indie naturalism. Cyrus and Rae begin to date, which upsets Sadie. Rae has hardly spoken with her husband in years, but he writes Sadie letters every other week. Cyrus has a bad back and an accompanying a pain-killer problem. Sadie’s best friend, Francis, is getting threats from a school bully.

The menace only seeps in as Sadie tries to deal with these problems. When reasoning with her mother doesn’t work, she invites Cyrus over for dinner and spikes his big glass of milk with milk of magnesia. When that doesn't work, she goes a step further. She writes a brutally violent school paper about soldiers killing their enemies, which makes its way to Bradley who works at her school. To help Francis, she threatens the bully back—with severe escalation.

Griffiths started writing the film in 2009—considering the effects of war and a culture of violence on children. “It felt very topical at the time and then it just somehow maintained that feeling,” Griffiths said. “I wish it was less topical than when I started writing.”

For most of the film’s run-time that topicality is kept artfully in the background, a part of the thematic atmosphere. The climax goes perhaps a step too far in making a point, but it’s a necessary point, especially in a time when there is an actual national conversation about arming teachers: A culture that uses violence as a solution will produce children who try to use violence to protect those they love.

Sadie
May 27 & June 6, SIFF Cinema Egyptian, $14–$35

 

Charlotte Schweiger as Macbeth. 

Image: Navid Baraty

In 2014 two twelve-year-old girls led their Classmate into Wisconsin woods and stabbed her 19 times with a kitchen knife, saying she was a sacrifice to the internet mythic figure Slender Man. Now director and playwright Erica Schmidt draws on that story in her Mac Beth. As the (rather silly) play in the title might suggest, Schmidt recasts Shakespeare’s tragedy with seven young women acting out the play after school, and becoming progressively more immersed in its narrative. The result is for the most part successful. 

Some flourishes don’t land. Characters irritatingly repeat that pause in the title when first saying Macbeth’s name. A couple interludes—where the cast dances to and sings Beyoncé’s “Bow Down/I Been On” and later blasting the Sex Pistols’ “God Save the Queen”—feel needless. And Schmidt compresses the play’s many parts down to seven actors, meaning some are switching rolls throughout. Sometimes this underscores the girls-at-play quality in the production. But frequently it's just confusing: we’re already trying to keep up with 400-year-old language here, and the cast blows through the five-act original in a zippy 100 minutes. 

That young cast, though, does a laudable job of navigating the production's potentially murky tonal shifts: Shakespeare’s raw drama and alternately broad and biting comedy now imbued with teenage energy and a layer of metafiction. Likewise, the biggest flourish—the gender and age swap—creates compelling thematic friction with its source material, that sort you're welcome to ponder, but that also hits you on the nerve endings. Macbeth is already a play about violence and its aftermath, about the sway talk can hold over a mind and the terrifying absence one faces when that talk evaporates. But it’s also about gender. Macbeth and Lady Macbeth persistently conflate masculinity with violence and ambition. “Unsex me here,” cries Lady Macbeth, so that she might urge on her husband's ambitions—then later: “Are you a man?”

“Ay, and a bold one, that dare look on that which might appal the devil,” Macbeth replies. Spoken by a young woman, after the murder of a classmate/king, the line reverberates. As to what these reverberations say, about young women and a violent culture’s effects on them and their occasional role in it—I have no clear answer. Though in the current climate, which has been current for far too long, surely such reverberations signify something.  

Mac Beth
Thru June 17, Seattle Repertory Theater, $36–$43

Filed under
Seattle Repertory Theatre, Shakespeare, Mac Beth, Megan Griffiths, SIFF 2018
Show Comments
In this Article

Family, Theater

Mac Beth

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM $36–$43 Seattle Repertory Theatre

This adaptation (of sorts) of the Shakespeare classic views the story of Macbeth through a group of young women recounting the famous tragedy. The play’s sto...

Film

Sadie

Editor’s Pick $14–$35 SIFF Cinema Egyptian

Megan Griffiths's film about a troubled teen whose father is in the military. Griffiths and lead actress Melanie Lynskey are scheduled to attend the showing ...

Related Content

Virtual Virtues

I Went to the SIFF VR Zone

05/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Theater Review

Witness a Nervous Breakdown Unfold in Real Time with 'The Humans'

12/05/2017 By Darren Davis

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 25–May 1

04/25/2018 By Grace Madigan

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

'Cue News

Now for an Update on Jack's BBQ Expansions

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Long Anticipated Openings Are Here

05/25/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Barstool Dispatch

Can Bar Will Bring Booze—and Decidedly Nautical Themes—to White Center

05/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sadness

Charles Walpole Is Leaving Babirusa

05/24/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Morning Matters

Italian Aperitivo Bar Artusi Enters the Brunch Fray

05/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 23–29

05/23/2018 By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Sadie and Mac Beth Explore How Violence Affects Young Women

05/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Festival Prep

Your Guide to Sasquatch 2018

05/24/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Fiendish Conversation

SIFF Directors Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell Talk Sci-Fi in Seattle

05/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Complimentary Tastes

FoodArt Collection Debuts Sunday Salons Inside a Capitol Hill Apartment

05/22/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

Get Ready for the 47th Annual Northwest Folklife

05/22/2018 By Stefan Milne

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: June 2018

05/22/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Police Accountability

Carmen Best Won't Be Seattle's New Police Chief. Here Are the Choices.

05/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

A Better Place

Light a Fire 2018: Honoring Seattle's Best and Brightest Nonprofits and Volunteers

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Article

White Users Dominate the Outdoors Nationwide, and the Pacific Northwest Is No Exception

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens: June 2018

05/22/2018

Snap Judgment

Will Democrats Take Over the State’s Congressional Seats?

05/22/2018 By Grace Madigan

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Marcus Lalario Teams Up on a New Shop: Can't Blame the Youth

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Universal Standard's New Showroom Is Open in Belltown

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Gear Guide

Here in Seattle, Our Gear Better Be Next Level

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

How Seattle Helped to Shape the Man Behind Some of Nike’s Most Rebellious Sneakers

05/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 21–28

05/21/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Retail Wire

Follain Brings Its First West Coast Shop to University Village

05/18/2018 By Katheryn Grice Edited by Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Bear With Us

Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe