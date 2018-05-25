Now for an Update on Jack's BBQ Expansions

Barbecue tray don't play. Image: Jack's BBQ

Back in April, Jack Timmons, of his eponymous Central Texas–style barbecue joint, announced that he was bringing brisket and breakfast tacos to South Lake Union. On top of that he's been slinging smoked meats and more at Safeco Field this baseball season. We also knew he had plans to expand into Columbia Tower downtown.

Now it's about time for a little update those such endeavors.

Jack's BBQ will first open in the Columbia Tower food court known, affectionately, as The Pit, where hungry Tower denizens will find briskets, pulled pork, salad, and sandwiches by mid-summer.

Next up: South Lake Union. Sometime this fall expect the full restaurant to carry the same menu as its original SoDo counterpart—spicy caesar salad with brisket, combo platters, smoky meats aplenty—plus a few special goods like Hush Dogs, a holy union of smoked beef sausage and buttermilk hush puppy batter. (Right now you can only get this corn dog upgrade at Safeco.) Other Jack's BBQ offerings to look forward to at the new space on Ninth Ave and Thomas: a full bar, lots of taps, including Texas-brewed shiner bock of course, seating for about 50, happy hour, breakfast tacos, breakfast tacos, and more breakfast tacos.