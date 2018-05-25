  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

'Cue News

Now for an Update on Jack's BBQ Expansions

First up: a downtown location in the Columbia Tower, then a South Lake Union outpost in the fall.

By Rosin Saez 5/25/2018 at 10:15am

Barbecue tray don't play.

Image: Jack's BBQ

Back in April, Jack Timmons, of his eponymous Central Texas–style barbecue joint, announced that he was bringing brisket and breakfast tacos to South Lake Union. On top of that he's been slinging smoked meats and more at Safeco Field this baseball season. We also knew he had plans to expand into Columbia Tower downtown. 

Now it's about time for a little update those such endeavors.

Jack's BBQ will first open in the Columbia Tower food court known, affectionately, as The Pit, where hungry Tower denizens will find briskets, pulled pork, salad, and sandwiches by mid-summer. 

Next up: South Lake Union. Sometime this fall expect the full restaurant to carry the same menu as its original SoDo counterpart—spicy caesar salad with brisket, combo platters, smoky meats aplenty—plus a few special goods like Hush Dogs, a holy union of smoked beef sausage and buttermilk hush puppy batter. (Right now you can only get this corn dog upgrade at Safeco.) Other Jack's BBQ offerings to look forward to at the new space on Ninth Ave and Thomas: a full bar, lots of taps, including Texas-brewed shiner bock of course, seating for about 50, happy hour, breakfast tacos, breakfast tacos, and more breakfast tacos.

Filed under
Columbia Tower, Downtown, South Lake Union, Expansions, Barbecue, Jack's Bbq
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Jack's BBQ

$$ Barbecue 3924 Airport Way S

Food snobs love to scoff that Seattle has no good barbecue. Except, that’s not really true since Jack Timmons set up a custom-built offset smoker outside his...

Related Content

'Cue News

2 Barbecue Stalwarts Are Opening Second Locations

04/04/2018 By Rosin Saez

Take Me Out to the Ballgame

Behold! Safeco Field's New Food Offerings

03/22/2018 By Darren Davis

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 9–15

08/09/2017 By Jaime Archer

Reopening Dispatch

Take Two: Vestal Reopens in South Lake Union Today

05/22/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

'Cue News

Now for an Update on Jack's BBQ Expansions

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Long Anticipated Openings Are Here

05/25/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Barstool Dispatch

Can Bar Will Bring Booze—and Decidedly Nautical Themes—to White Center

05/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sadness

Charles Walpole Is Leaving Babirusa

05/24/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Morning Matters

Italian Aperitivo Bar Artusi Enters the Brunch Fray

05/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 23–29

05/23/2018 By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Sadie and Mac Beth Explore How Violence Affects Young Women

05/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Festival Prep

Your Guide to Sasquatch 2018

05/24/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Fiendish Conversation

SIFF Directors Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell Talk Sci-Fi in Seattle

05/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Complimentary Tastes

FoodArt Collection Debuts Sunday Salons Inside a Capitol Hill Apartment

05/22/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

Get Ready for the 47th Annual Northwest Folklife

05/22/2018 By Stefan Milne

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: June 2018

05/22/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Police Accountability

Carmen Best Won't Be Seattle's New Police Chief. Here Are the Choices.

05/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

A Better Place

Light a Fire 2018: Honoring Seattle's Best and Brightest Nonprofits and Volunteers

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Article

White Users Dominate the Outdoors Nationwide, and the Pacific Northwest Is No Exception

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens: June 2018

05/22/2018

Snap Judgment

Will Democrats Take Over the State’s Congressional Seats?

05/22/2018 By Grace Madigan

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Marcus Lalario Teams Up on a New Shop: Can't Blame the Youth

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Universal Standard's New Showroom Is Open in Belltown

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Gear Guide

Here in Seattle, Our Gear Better Be Next Level

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

How Seattle Helped to Shape the Man Behind Some of Nike’s Most Rebellious Sneakers

05/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 21–28

05/21/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Retail Wire

Follain Brings Its First West Coast Shop to University Village

05/18/2018 By Katheryn Grice Edited by Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Bear With Us

Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe