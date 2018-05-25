  1. Style & Shopping
Marcus Lalario Teams Up on a New Shop: Can't Blame the Youth

It opens this weekend in Chinatown–International District.

By Rosin Saez 5/25/2018 at 3:55pm

Just some of fresh apparel by C.B.T.Y.

Image: Courtesy of C. B. T. Y.

Skate shop–slash–streetwear boutique Alive and Well closed its brick and mortar store after six years on Capitol Hill (new location TBD) at the end of last year. Now, Marcus Lalario, who also owns spots like Li'l Woody's and Ciudad, is embarking on a new retail project: Can't Blame The Youth

Image: Courtesy of C. B. T. Y.

Lalario's partnering with Four Color Zack, a world traveling DJ and Cornish College of the Arts grad who's also a partner in Alive and Well. This time around, though, they're taking a politically driven point of view: "The idea is we can't blame the youth for the place we're giving them," a place, says Lalario, that's pretty messed up right now. But it's not all doom, they fully intended on having some fun with it too. 

Enter Jason Gomez of Flying Coffin who rounds out the trio of partners. A perfect spiritual fit, Gomez's designs already prod at our current state of affairs, like some of his latest work—the phrase "SOCIETAL COLLAPSE" in colorful text emblazoned on t-shirts and hoodies, "Fear the Future" on camo sweatshirts.

You can expect Flying Coffin threads alongside the shop's eponymous line of apparel with "Can't Blame The Youth" stitched onto jackets and hoodies, everything. "It's a lot of embroidery and heavy graphic stuff." They're also working with Ebbets Field Flannels, the benchmark for vintage athletic style, on some rad new headwear. What else: mugs, "knick knacky shit," says Lalario; really it's just a space for them to put whatever feels right and fits the youthful zeitgeisty style of the moment. There are also plans to bring in artist and designer friends for popups in the 800-square-foot space. 

Can't Blame The Youth, located at the corner of Eighth and King Street, debuts this Saturday, May 26, from noon to 7. There will be candy. There will be espresso. There will be major drops, like art by Bryan Sanchez and Matthew Hollister, who's done illustrated work for the likes of, oh, The New York TimesESPN Magazine, The Ringer, and perhaps your favorite local signal box.

(Somewhat related: Yes, I listened to the rebellious crooning in "You Can't Blame the Youth" by the Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh while writing this blog post.)

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Bear With Us

Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

