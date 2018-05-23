  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 23–29

The week in which: You can hop on booze, er beer, cruise, get down with some fried chicken and waffles on a rooftop, and welcome Copper River salmon season.

By Grace Madigan 5/23/2018 at 9:00am

Marine hardware 2 je3lsj

Marine Hardware's dining room and bar bustles on a sunny day.

Image: Sarah Flotard

Thu, May 24
Rooftop Brewing Company Dinner at Cedarbrook Lodge
Check out Executive Chef Adam Stevenson's four-course dinner specially designed to highlight the hops of Rooftop Brewing Company. Guests can look forward to housemade chorizo and Taylor Shellfish Mediterranean mussels, Sørenson Farm rabbit, and a deconstructed lemon meringue pie paired with a creamsicle orange-vanilla pale ale. Reservations can be made by calling Cedarbrook Lodge.

Thu, May 24
Taste of West Seattle
Eat for a cause at West Seattle's 13th annual fundraiser to support families facing one-time emergencies. Over 40 businesses will offer their food and drink to sample. General admission tickets go for $75 and get you unlimited food tastes and three free drink tastes. For $20 more you can get unlimited food and drink or go all in for the VIP ticket which gets you not only unlimited food and drink but also early admission, exclusive tastings as well as a special seating area and gift bag. Nab your tickets online; all proceeds will go directly to West Seattle Helpline's emergency assistance programs.

Fri, May 25
Pelican Brewing Beer Tasting Cruise
Set out to sea—or in this case, Lake Union and Lake Washington—for a three-course dinner accompanied by beers from Oregon's Pelican Brewing. The two-and-a-half-hour cruise will include a guided beer tasting. If you're not much of a beer drinker you can still accompany the beer aficionado in your life and get sip on something from the full bar on board. Tickets be $70, mateys.

Sun, May 27
Breaks n' Eggs
Mix your Sunday brunch routine up and cure any hangover blues with fried chicken and waffles courtesy of Nates Wings and Waffles. Seattle DJ Cutz will spin hip-hop tunes while you dig in and sip mimosas on a rooftop (location disclosed upon purchase of tickets). Tickets are $20 for five mimosas and access to the rooftop and $30 if you want chicken and waffles. 

Sun, May 27
Copper River Salmon Dinner at Marine Hardware
There's nothing like a good salmon dinner to get you in the mood for summer. Head on over to Marine Hardware for a special salmon dinner to celebrate the start of Copper River salmon season. Feast on a four course meal courtesy of chef Michael Gifford. Look forward to goat cheese and cedar planked salmon filled pasta, stuffed gougeres with smoked salmon and herbed cream cheese, and much more. Tickets are $50 per person and can be bought online or by calling. 

Mon, May 28
Phnom Penh Noodle House Closes
The day has finally come to say goodbye. The popular, family-owned Cambodian restaurant opened in 1980 and became a fixture in the International District community. Visit the noodle house for lunch one last time this Monday and stay for their closing celebration to with cake and other refreshments to say goodbye. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. 

Salmon, Marine Hardware, Weekly Planner, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner
