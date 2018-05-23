  1. Eat & Drink
Morning Matters

Italian Aperitivo Bar Artusi Enters the Brunch Fray

The Capitol Hill den might just be your new brunch spot—but only for the month of June...

By Rosin Saez 5/23/2018 at 2:08pm

Artusi cocktail 118 wwwn2t

A morning cocktail from Artusi to kick start your day perhaps?

Image: courtesy of Artusi

The Capitol Hill cocktail den with a most excellent happy hour is adding something new to its dining repertoire: brunch! 

Yes, beginning June 2, Artusi will make weekend mornings slightly more italiano. (And couldn't we all use a little more Italian gioia di vivere?) To that point, though, Italians don't really do breakfast, let alone the uberhearty meal that is brunch. Usually a pastry and an espresso or cappuccino suffice as a way to start the day.

Nevertheless, Artusi's brunch persists. It'll pop up on Saturdays and Sundays through June from 10 to 2, during which weekend fortification entails a Colazione Buffet ($20) of cured meats, fresh berries, figs, pears, pain au chocolat (or saccottino al cioccolato) from Cafe Besalu, plus a bruschetta of honey, apricot jam, yogurt, and more. Beyond that, executive chef Stuart Lane will roll out a la carte items, too: poached egg with braised oxtail on polenta, baked eggs with anchovy cream and rosemary, flank steak with roasted potatoes, chicken liver bruschetta, french toast with hazelnuts, and other morning dolci. 

As far drinks, Herkimer Coffee will provide the caffeine and Artusi barman Bryn Quarles will fashion brunch-appropriate cocktails like a grapefruit-lemongrass shandy made with Cloudburst Brewing pilsner, a rotating wine spritzers naturally, mimosas, and a savory martini consisting of gin, Cocchi Americano, Salers, muddled ginger, and celery bitters. 

No reservations, just walk on in. And if all goes well, Lane may extend this Italian brunch vacation after June if Seattle's appetite for colazione remains.

Stuart Lane, Artusi, Capitol Hill, Brunch
Artusi

$$ Italian 1535 14th Ave

A mod shot of Italy in the heart of Pike/Pine

