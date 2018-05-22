  1. Features
  2. The Insider's Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

Sometimes running means walking.

By Allison Williams 5/22/2018 at 8:00am Published in the June 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Ben herndon tandem 11937426 cmmgrd

Image: Ben Herndon / Tandem stock

The most important thing you need to know about trail running is that it isn’t always running. Take it from James Varner, who operates more than a dozen trail races across the west: “A lot of people think, I couldn’t run up a mountain. Well even a lot of trail runners don’t do that; they’ll hike up and then run down the other side.”

The next most important thing to know about the sport is that it’s growing bigger and faster than ever. In 2017 the Outdoor Foundation’s participation survey reported that trail running had grown 26 percent over the last three years. Across Washington, trail runners tackle almost every trail—yes, someone has  jogged up Rainier—including picturesque routes around the Methow Valley and Orcas Island in races held by Varner’s Rainshadow Running. Unlike an in-town marathon, the events offer only 200 or 300 spots to keep trail impact down; Rainshadow races tend to sell out immediately.

The sport exists somewhere between two worlds; from hiking it borrows scenic appeal and unpredictable challenges. The constant self-competition comes directly from running. “It’s a natural human desire, to keep challenging themselves and change,” says Varner. Since starting to trail run himself in 2002, he’s seen the sport burst with fancy shoes, streamlined water packs, and, most notably, superbright flashlights that allow runners to train year round without turning ankles.

And yes, it’s not cheating to walk when the trails get steep, says Varner. The act of trail running evokes the joy he felt when he tore through the woods behind his house as a child. “When I found out about trail races, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe something like this exists.’ ”

Filed under
Hiking, Fitness
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Insider's Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

Four-Star Campsites in Washington's Wilderness

We expect more from our campgrounds than a few dirt clearings in the woods. High-end amenities from ice cream stands to volleyball courts pop up next to scenic sites across the state.

Permits Are Changing Everything

Welcome to the great outdoors. Do you have a reservation?

Here in Seattle, Our Gear Better Be Next Level

Outdoor togs and toys have to clear a high bar these days. We expect multifunctional gear that’s loaded with extras, and Seattle makers’ newest offerings oblige.

5 Locally Made Energy Bars to Try

We passed around Northwest-made trail bars to compose wine-style tasting notes for homegrown hiker fuel. Pinkies up, everyone.

The New Classics: 25 Amazing Washington Hikes

Guys, we don’t *all* need to hike Mount Si this weekend. Once you’ve explored Washington’s busiest trails, make these your new to-do list. Plus: our favorite weekday and kid-friendly hikes.

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

Dog in danger? Call WASART at 425-681-5498. The policy: Call sooner rather than later.

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

Taking Fido on an adventure? You need more than a leash. Check out how many toys there are to kit out your canine for Northwest extremes.

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

And you might say it's a bit controversial.

Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains

And for that we may have to thank…the Trump Administration?

Should You Be Doing That on the Trail?

We weigh the arguments for and against controversial outdoor activity.

White Users Dominate the Outdoors Nationwide, and the Pacific Northwest Is No Exception

The outdoors are for everyone—but getting everyone outside isn't going to happen on its own.

Eat & Drink

Complimentary Tastes

FoodArt Collection Debuts Sunday Salons Inside a Capitol Hill Apartment

10:01am By Mac Hubbard

Critic's Picks

Seattle's Essential Neighborhood Restaurants

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Bars Beyond Cardboard

5 Locally Made Energy Bars to Try

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: June 2018

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Review

Review: Tamari Bar, Capitol Hill’s Vibrant New Izakaya

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Society by Starbucks

Is Starbucks Still America's Town Square?

8:00am By Allison Williams

Arts & Culture

Complimentary Tastes

FoodArt Collection Debuts Sunday Salons Inside a Capitol Hill Apartment

10:01am By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

Get Ready for the 47th Annual Northwest Folklife

8:58am By Stefan Milne

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: June 2018

8:00am By Mac Hubbard

Immigration

Ramzy Baroud Is Stateless

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Light a Fire 2018: Nurturing Creativity

Fremont Arts Council Has Helped Seattle’s Freak Flag Fly for 30 Years

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Explainer

How to Move a Museum

8:00am By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

Festival Season

Get Ready for the 47th Annual Northwest Folklife

8:58am By Stefan Milne

Light a Fire 2018: Inspiring the Next Generation

PacSci’s Discovery Corps Takes Students to the Head of the Science Class

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Light a Fire 2018: Promoting Health and Human Happiness

How Puget Soundkeeper Is Keeping Our Water Safe

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Light a Fire 2018: Emerging Leader

Meet Wing Luke’s People Connector, Christina Shimizu

8:00am By James Ross Gardner

Immigration

Ramzy Baroud Is Stateless

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Light a Fire 2018: Best New Nonprofit

Unloop Delivers from Incarceration into the Hopeful Hands of Computer Tech

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

How Seattle Helped to Shape the Man Behind Some of Nike’s Most Rebellious Sneakers

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Gear Guide

Here in Seattle, Our Gear Better Be Next Level

8:00am By Allison Williams

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 21–28

05/21/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Retail Wire

Follain Brings Its First West Coast Shop to University Village

05/18/2018 By Katheryn Grice Edited by Rosin Saez

Nooooooo

E. Smith Mercantile Will Close Up Shop in June

05/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Noel Bores Walker Combines Hippie Vibes with Rocker Chic

05/14/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

12:29pm By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

8:00am By Allison Williams

Judgment Calls

Should You Be Doing That on the Trail?

8:00am By Allison Williams

Bars Beyond Cardboard

5 Locally Made Energy Bars to Try

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

8:00am By Allison Williams

Best of the Northwest

The New Classics: 25 Amazing Washington Hikes

8:00am By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

8:00am By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

8:00am By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe