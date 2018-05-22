The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: June 2018

Cast-bronze replicas of tree branches compose Pine Forest. Image: Courtesy Greg Kucera Gallery

Visual Art

Deborah Butterfield

June 7–July 26 Since the late 1970s, Deborah Butterfield has incorporated found materials into her larger-than-life horse sculptures. In this new exhibit, she shapes the pack animal’s imposing figures using debris from all over, including some still making its way to this side of the Pacific Ocean following the 2011 tsunami in Japan. The resulting sculptures call to mind the inescapable nature of objects even as they find new significance. Greg Kucera Gallery, gregkucera.com

Dance

Summer of Love

June 1–10 Pacific Northwest Ballet brings a foursome of contemporary favorites to the stage under the heading Love and Ballet: Christopher Wheeldon’s Tide Harmonic and After the Rain Pas de Deux, Benjamin Millepied’s Appassionata, and Justin Peck’s Year of the Rabbit, set to music by Beethoven, Arvo Pärt, Joby Talbot, and Sufjan Stevens—at turns tense and stormy, uplifting and sublime. McCaw Hall, mccawhall.com

Theater

Until the Flood

June 8–July 8 In Until the Flood, Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith explores the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, through a prism. The one-woman show portrays eight characters distilled from her interviews with people who experienced the scene firsthand. Watch Orlandersmith don the persona of a racist white cop, next an exhausted black 17-year-old in an exploration of race relations and excessive police force in America. ACT Theatre, acttheatre.org

Special Event

Seattle Pride 2018

June 24 Seattle Pride is a cornerstone in the city’s summer calendar. An estimated 500,000 LGBTQ supporters will take to the streets—armed with boas, body paint, you name it—bringing attention to queer community outreach programs, educational initiatives, and local nonprofits. Expect the famous parade, music, and the very inclusive stuff Seattleness is made of, all in the name of loving your neighbor. Various locations, seattlepride.org

Comedy

Kevin Hart

“I think if you get kicked in the face you deserved it, because that means that you watched the foot come to your face.” —Kevin Hart

June 14 One of the highest-grossing comedians in history, Kevin Hart brings his magnetic personality to Seattle on an Irresponsible tour. KeyArena, keyarena.com

Concert

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

June 6 This Aussie powerhouse thrashes and burns hard. Psych garage rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s gumbolike repertoire warps from jazz to garbage-disposal thrum—always quirky, always with some bite. Coming off a white-hot 2017, putting out five (you read that correctly) albums worth a listen, the band hits Seattle for an evening of sweaty face melting. Showbox SoDo, showboxpresents.com

Books and Talks

Ira Glass

June 24 The host of the wildly popular radio show This American Life rolls through Tacoma, reflecting on his long career as a luminary of storytelling. Using his singular ability to find and follow a narrative, he’ll take a look at his own life in a segment that addresses seven lessons he’s learned about creating and failing. Rialto Theater, broadwaycenter.org