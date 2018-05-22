Judgment Calls
Should You Be Doing That on the Trail?
We weigh the arguments for and against controversial outdoor activity.
Play Music on Trail
- For Some of us need Bey and some bass to get up a mountain.
- Against Uh, headphones exist. Music drowns out nature’s sweet silence.
- Verdict Prohibited
Hike in Jeans
- For It’s cheap, comfy, and what people did in the ’70s, before performance wear was a thing.
- Against You know the saying: Cotton kills! Get those 501s wet, and you’ll be cold, miserable, and unsafe.
- Verdict We’ll allow it.
Make Campfires
- For Humans have burned timber for warmth, comfort, and s’mores for eons.
- Against Misuse leads to wildfires, and the fine particles in woodsmoke cause respiratory problems.
- Verdict We’ll allow it.*
Instagram Beautiful Spots
- For A pretty view and a thoughtful pose equals all the likes.
- Against It only takes a few viral pics for cherished vistas to become overrun.
- Verdict We’ll allow it.
Let Dogs Off Leash
- For Even labradoodles are descended from wolves, and they yearn to be free.
- Against Dog fights, dogs colliding with toddlers, dogs tromping wildflowers…
- Verdict Prohibited
Feed Wildlife
- For The cute chipmunk is the only one that actually likes protein bars!
- Against It encourages animals to beg, borrow, and steal people food—which may get them euthanized.
- Verdict Prohibited
*Carefully. Where legal. (Duh!)