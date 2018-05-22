Your Best Shot
Reader's Lens: June 2018
Each month we choose a photo from Seattle’s Instagram community to highlight in our print issue and online. (Tag #seattlemet in your posts for a chance to be featured!)
Crystal Hoeveler @thecrystalfocus
I took this photo at Boeing Creek Park in Shoreline on January 15, 2018. I had just finished hiking back from Hidden Lake when I saw this man stretching in the distance. He was the only one there, surrounded by these giants. I captured him at the moment he raised his hands toward the trees, as if to pay tribute to nature.