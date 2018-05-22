Here in Seattle, Our Gear Better Be Next Level

(from top left)

Trucker Hat Gone Tech

Trust SoDo’s Outdoor Research to geek up the most down-home garment out there. OR’s new Performance Truckers are even sport specific; the water-resistant paddle version floats, while the trail style wicks sweat away from a hiker’s brow. $30–$38 outdoorresearch.com

Scientifically Superior Sleeping Bag

The just-released Parsec 20 from Seattle-based Therm-a-Rest has all kinds of tricks up its sleeve: elastic bands to secure it to an air mattress, a layer of ThermaCapture coating to trap body heat, and an extra snug foot pocket to keep toes warm. $380–$420, thermarest.com

Thirsty for a Twofer

Water bottles have one job, but it’s time to diversify. The innovative Firewater Plus from Seattle Sports hauls liquids by day, then illuminates the campsite by night via a solar-powered LED. It also collapses down to less than four inches. $25, seattlesportsco.com

Fully Loaded Luggage

REI Co-op introduced the Traverse 35 to boast all the weight-shifting bells and whistles you’ll find in bigger packs—a springy back panel, sculpted foam hip belt, compression straps—in something lightweight enough for day hikers and scramblers. $139, rei.com

A Shirt to Repel the Sun

With a UPF of 40—meaning it blocks 97.5 percent of UVA and UVB sun rays—Filson’s new Lake Crescent shirt is basically a skin saver in a cute plaid package. The UV-ray power comes from a substance that also moves moisture from the body, so it’s even comfier than bare arms on sweltering days. $98, filson.com

Tenacious Trail Shoe

Brooks redesigned the Caldera 2 to do more than pound the not-pavement; the trail runner uses rubber mesh to both breathe and drain water that seeps in during creek crossings. There’s even a tab at the heel to attach an ankle-protecting gaiter. $140, brooksrunning.com

A Diary for the Damp

Since 1916, Tacoma’s Rite in the Rain has coated paper so it won’t disintegrate in a downpour; its new blaze-orange Side-Spiral All-Weather Notebook (still recyclable!) and All-Weather Pens let you bullet journal in the worst of weather. $7–$17, riteintherain.com