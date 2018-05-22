Gear Guide
Here in Seattle, Our Gear Better Be Next Level
Outdoor togs and toys have to clear a high bar these days. We expect multifunctional gear that’s loaded with extras, and Seattle makers’ newest offerings oblige.
Trucker Hat Gone Tech
Trust SoDo’s Outdoor Research to geek up the most down-home garment out there. OR’s new Performance Truckers are even sport specific; the water-resistant paddle version floats, while the trail style wicks sweat away from a hiker’s brow. $30–$38 outdoorresearch.com
Scientifically Superior Sleeping Bag
The just-released Parsec 20 from Seattle-based Therm-a-Rest has all kinds of tricks up its sleeve: elastic bands to secure it to an air mattress, a layer of ThermaCapture coating to trap body heat, and an extra snug foot pocket to keep toes warm. $380–$420, thermarest.com
Thirsty for a Twofer
Water bottles have one job, but it’s time to diversify. The innovative Firewater Plus from Seattle Sports hauls liquids by day, then illuminates the campsite by night via a solar-powered LED. It also collapses down to less than four inches. $25, seattlesportsco.com
Fully Loaded Luggage
REI Co-op introduced the Traverse 35 to boast all the weight-shifting bells and whistles you’ll find in bigger packs—a springy back panel, sculpted foam hip belt, compression straps—in something lightweight enough for day hikers and scramblers. $139, rei.com
A Shirt to Repel the Sun
With a UPF of 40—meaning it blocks 97.5 percent of UVA and UVB sun rays—Filson’s new Lake Crescent shirt is basically a skin saver in a cute plaid package. The UV-ray power comes from a substance that also moves moisture from the body, so it’s even comfier than bare arms on sweltering days. $98, filson.com
Tenacious Trail Shoe
Brooks redesigned the Caldera 2 to do more than pound the not-pavement; the trail runner uses rubber mesh to both breathe and drain water that seeps in during creek crossings. There’s even a tab at the heel to attach an ankle-protecting gaiter. $140, brooksrunning.com
A Diary for the Damp
Since 1916, Tacoma’s Rite in the Rain has coated paper so it won’t disintegrate in a downpour; its new blaze-orange Side-Spiral All-Weather Notebook (still recyclable!) and All-Weather Pens let you bullet journal in the worst of weather. $7–$17, riteintherain.com